Madison's Greenbush Bakery broke its record for most doughnuts in a single order Wednesday with 9,000 of the tasty pastries made and delivered to electronic health records behemoth Epic Systems in Verona.

Greenbush co-owner and general manager Taylor Carlson said all 12 of his production staff were on the clock at the bakery's two sites Downtown on Regent Street and on the Far East Side at 5225 High Crossing Blvd.

"Everyone had a little bit longer day than normal, especially for a Wednesday," he said.

The bakery typically makes from 3,500 to 8,000 doughnuts a day for its two locations, grocery sales and special orders, he said. Epic also was responsible for the bakery's previous single-order record of 7,200 in 2021 and has been a consistently strong account for the 27-year-old business.

"They've been kind of a nice account to add where they've been a good customer to us," Carlson said.

"Shoutout to Epic for setting the new single order record at Greenbush Bakery and for supporting a local family-owned and operated small business!" Greenbush posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. "9,000 donuts all made and delivered for their staff and guests to enjoy for their UGM 2023 event. That’s going to be a tough record to beat, but we’re always up for new challenges."

UGM stand for Epic's Users Group Meeting, an annual event when thousands of people who use Epic software travel to Verona for training.

Greenbush generally makes its larger orders at its High Crossing Boulevard site, but because of the size of the Epic order, had to make about 2,000 of it at the Regent Street site.

Carlson said Epic let Greenbush decide how many of each of its three basic doughnut types — old fashioned, cake and raised — to make, as well as how to top and flavor them. There were about 50 different types in all, he said.

He said Epic places a large order for doughnuts with Greenbush every month or two.

