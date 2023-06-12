I was in the midst of getting my summer schedule of fun put together — concerts and music festivals, tattoo appointments and a day trip rendezvous here and there to explore new beer scenes — and I realized Great Taste of the Midwest is right around the corner.

The initial excitement for the greatest beer festival this side of the Mississippi, if not the entirety of the country, was all-encompassing. It is still plaguing my very being.

My heart is excited to be in the same place as so many of my favorite industry people at the same time, my brain is preparing itself to overanalyze way too much and my palate is ready to dive into the plethora of excellent beer destined for the showcase.

We are just nine short weeks away from the party. Nine. Lottery tickets have been awarded, lines stood in and brewery invites sent. Now we wait.

Lately, I have found myself reminiscing about all the good beer I had last year and really starting to ponder what we might see this year.

Who is going to have the best booth setup? What brewery is going to have the longest lines? Which first-time brewery is going to wow the crowd the most? What is this year’s it factor, not only for me, but for the attendees?

Dangerous Man out of Minnesota really hit a home run last year with Horse of a Different Color Lithuanian-style farmhouse ale. The horseradish bite balanced out the sweet raspberry and mandarin juiciness all while being delicately displayed upon a generous layer of farmhouse funk.

Each component played a part while not one flavor dominated the overall palate. The beer was perplexing to say the least, but at the same time, made complete sense as a culinary creation of simple ingredients that fit perfectly together.

So, what are some of the trends we are going to see leading into the Great Taste of the Midwest? Here are my predictions for this summer and what we may see influence the season’s best lakeside get together.

Session sours soar as fruit beers tend toward delicately fruity and tart.

This isn’t to say that the smoothie sour is going anywhere — though I sure wish it would — nor that the gorgeously complex barrel-aged fruited sour beer strays from its status as a top tier choice. No. Quite the contrary, really.

These two extreme beer styles will coexist was a more casual, fruited option that gently approaches the boundary of tartness in an effort to add a juicier, fruit-forward flavor without being cloyingly sweet, aggressively sour and funky or imitating a beverage it actually isn’t.

Bright tartness and real fruit flavors curate a refreshing drinking experience and one that has become more appreciated in American craft beer as European-inspired sour and fruited beers such as the Berliner wiesse, gose, radler and shandy have come to the forefront of brewery portfolios.

Leinenkugel Juicy Peach, Revolution Pursuit of Freedom-Concord Grape and Blueberry and Delta Brew Labs KSR Strawberry Rhubarb Gose are delicious options to try if you are looking for a refreshing fruit beer with a little acid and a lot of juicy flavor.

Long live the pickle beer: Brine isn’t just for goses anymore.

There were a handful of pickle beers available last year at the Great Taste and I am quite certain we will see more this year.

Between Donna’s Pickle Beer kicking off earlier this spring at Pilot Project in Milwaukee and Ohio-based Urban Artifact recently entering the Wisconsin market and, with it, the arrival of Pickle — a cucumber, salt, dill and coriander beer — my palate is primed for this onslaught of briny beers.

If those two pucker-worthy beers aren’t enough for you, check out Destihl’s Dill Pickle Sour Beer made with Suckerpunch pickle brine or either of Mikerphone’s pickle-infused golden ales: Slick Pickle Rick and Spicy Slick Pickle Rick. Both are made with Best Maid dill pickle juice and the later with habanero peppers for an added kick.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

More craft variety in the lo-cal category.

If the rise and fall of hard seltzers and steady growth in canned cocktails, hard sodas and other FMBs (Flavored Malt Beverages; discussed in a recent column) taught us anything, it’s that the current consumer wants more flavor for less calories.

That seems reasonable. Will beer do it too?

Michelob Ultra is a consistent competitor in the low-calorie game but severely lacks the flavor desired by so many consumers these days. Constellation Brands and Mexican brewer Modelo have reacted to this consumer desire and launched Modelo Oro, a fuller-flavored, 90-calorie, Mexican golden light lager with only 3 grams of carbs per 12 ounces.

Craft beer has entered the low-cal race too and I suspect we’ll see more soon. Great Lakes Watermelon Crushworthy Lo-Cal Melon Wheat gives its drinker a massive watermelon flavor backed by a refreshing light and fluffy body for only 105 calories in a 12-ounce can.

Leinenkugel Honey Lemon Light is another excellent choice for flavor with a lower calorie load. For 99 calories per 12 ounces, this patio sipper boasts a bright and sweet lemony aroma, much akin to Summer Shandy, but with an effervescent and light body driven from the local Wisconsin honey. It finishes with a drying zestiness.

And lastly, Micheladas, Cheladas and hot beers are the spice of life.

Is it just me or are hot sauce-spiked beers becoming more and more common? In the quest for fuller flavor for less alcohol and calories, adding hot sauce, lime juice and a salt or Tajin rim may be just the solution.

And no, the Bloody Mary is not getting the boot. The brunch staple is here to stay and for good reason. However, enter in the Mexican-inspired beer cocktail.

Micheladas and Cheladas are a Mexican treat and are often made with a Mexican lager spiked with lime juice and salt (Chelada) or a mix of clamato or tomato juice with hot sauce, lime and other spices (Michelada). These cultural staples are increasing in popularity and while reason behind this momentum is a complex topic for future consideration and one that I am passionate about, it is not pertinent to this current piece.

Craft breweries are canning Chelada-inspired beers, too. Cruz Blanca Chelada tropical lager is an excellent choice if you are Chelada-curious. Or, grab a Mexican import and make your own.

I love Victoria for a little fresh lime juice and flaked sea salt addition or a can of Tecate if I am looking to add a few heavy dashes of Cholula for a “hot beer.”

Working Draft No Está Mal Mexican-inspired Vienna lager is a great craft beer rendition of a Mexican classic for serving your own Michelada at home. Buy or make a Michelada mix (Bloody Mary mix works great too) and add a couple of ounces to a lager over ice. Don’t forget to rim your glass first!

Happy summertime drinking, Wisconsin.