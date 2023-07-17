I found myself sitting in the Working Draft taproom recently for a quick visit and beer with a dear friend of mine as she was getting off her brew shift at the same moment my husband and I detoured through Madison to grab some local beer to bring home with us.

The conversation quickly turned into plans for the Great Taste of the Midwest weekend and a tentative itinerary needed to accommodate all of the fun.

I was delighted to hear that Working Draft is planning to bring several different smoked beers to the festival this year, a palate delicacy that is often divisive, but when executed properly can lend one of the greatest beer imbibing experiences. Anyone who has followed my adoration for Dovetail Brewing in Chicago knows full well that smoked beers are a thing and quite my thing.

Anyway, smoked beer, Great Taste Midwest. If you are smoked beer-curious, make sure you check out Working Draft’s booth on Aug. 12 and keep your fingers crossed that Dovetail will finally get the call up to the big leagues next year for the festival.

I chose the Sabro IPA for our quick stop through; a taproom exclusive and delightful little single-hop IPA that dropped at the beginning of the month for the first time since before the pandemic. The beer was a first for me but an obvious choice since Sabro hops are a current favorite of mine.

Sabro hops generally lend an abundant array of tropical fruit notes and more often than not, those very island-esque notes veer toward coconut. Another divisive flavor and aroma that conjures memories of a carefree beach day and being pulled out of the water and smothered with sunscreen on the hour, every hour.

Working Draft’s Sabro IPA did show off a touch of coconut, but only after it warmed just a bit. The initial aroma and flavor, in contrast, was an explosion of stone fruit that smelled and tasted like peach ring gummies with a light hint of mango and pineapple.

Boasting a pilsner and two-row barley malt backbone, the beer is this month’s definition of patio sipper with a sneaky 6.2% ABV, light body, dry finish and a vibrant carbonation that pleasantly dances over the tongue. If you let it sit for a moment, the coconut flavors emerge.

And if patio sipping is what you are intending to do with your steamy summer months, boy do I have some suggestions for you.

If you can recall from a few weeks ago, I laid out four trends to watch for and what might infiltrate the festival this year: Lower-calorie, full-flavored options; low sour and lightly fruited beer; pickle and other briny-flavors as a palate showcase; and Mexican-inspired (mi)cheladas and hot beers.

Seattle Cider Company, a West Coast purveyor of delicious and easily accessible ciders here in the Midwest, released a light cider option a little less than a year ago and I truly am having a hard time not grabbing a six-pack when I see one. At just 98 calories and 4.2% ABV for a 12-ounce can, the liquid inside is simple perfection. Huge carbonation like a macro light lager, juicy Washington apple sweetness without being cloying or sticky on the palate and a crisp, dry finish.

Another low-cal option that has bombarded shelves lately is Twisted Tea Light, the lower-sugar, 110-calorie, 4% ABV little cousin of the hard tea icon that has been pushing FMB innovation for years. It’s good and a touch drier than the original, but the artificial sweetener feel and taste is present. If I am having one after doing some yardwork, I will probably opt in on the original or the half-and-half (tea and lemon) variant for a real cane sugar kick.

One of the best beers I have had the pleasure of drinking so far this year is Chelada Tropical Lager from Chicago-based Cruz Blanca brewery. This Mexico-inspired beverage is salty, spritzy and full of zesty lime.

Huge citrus and a little saltiness reminiscent of breathing in the ocean air bombard the senses before the first sips are enjoyed. Acidic lime explodes across your tongue while an ever so soft and sweet graininess follows through for an irresistible and refreshing finish. Brunch time? Add a few drops of Cholula and see where that takes you.

And what about those tart and fruity beers? Here are three Wisconsin options that have grabbed my attention over the past few weeks.

Lakefront M’waukee Brewsicle Strawberry Lemon Ale

Milwaukee; 5% ABV

A summer seasonal and super tasty, this blonde ale is a refreshing stunner of a beer that really presents itself as a beer with a hint of fruit. Atop the bready, pilsner malt base sits flavors of tangy lemon and tart strawberry with an underlying hint of peppercorn. This beer begs for a seasonal spinach salad with a Dijon honey vinaigrette.

Fox River BLÜ Shandy

Oshkosh and Appleton; 4.5% ABV

If blueberry is your summertime jam and you are accustomed to Fox River’s BLÜ Bobber blueberry ale, this beer will not let you down. It is as juicy on the blueberry front as Bobber is, but the succulent nature of the ripe berry is balanced by the tartness of lemon, two flavors that go hand in hand. Overall, the beer is delicate and delightful and would be a proper accompaniment to many a cheese board at your next get together.

Hinterland WisCransin Sour Ale with Cranberry and Tangerine Juice

Green Bay; 5% ABV

This gem of a beer is a little kettle-soured base beer suitable to highlight the Wisconsin state fruit — cranberry! The tartness of both the cranberry and acidic base tickle the palate while the beer reigns complete with the melodious addition of juicy sweet tangerine. This beer is a great and very Wisconsin-centric addition the next time you throw some fatty, rich brats on the grill. Don’t forget the sweet, caramelized onions for even more balance.

What are you enjoying these warm summer days at the beach or while stationed at the grill for your weekly backyard romp? Let me know.

Cheers to summertime drinking, Wisconsin!