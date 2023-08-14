You did it.

You survived another Great Taste of the Midwest weekend. Year 36 for the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild is in the books, and if you are anything like me, a residual fogginess has settled over you from a Friday and Saturday filled with excellent beer, a little coffee and a heck of a lot of camaraderie and socializing.

Time well spent. But now I am, well, spent.

So now feels appropriate to have a conversation about some beer alternatives in the adult beverage segment that have piqued my interest, seem to be a topic of discussion as of late, are at the forefront of innovation, and, at their helm, are a display of lifestyle and functionality.

Kombucha: What is it?

You don’t need to be a customer at Whole Foods, Willy Street Co-op or a transplant from the West Coast to notice the small uptick in gut-friendly kombucha drinks being introduced into the market these days, though that certainly helps.

But why kombucha and why now?

Kombucha, a fermented beverage made from tea and sugar that contains probiotics and promotes healthy digestion, is gaining steam beyond the diet-obsessed culture of the West Coast as scientists and consumers alike understand more and more about the connections between a healthy gut microbiome and general well-being.

Kombucha originated in northeast Asia a little after 200 B.C. and is the end result of introducing a base of brewed black or green tea and sucrose to a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, a SCOBY, and left to ferment for three to 60 days or so. The SCOBY is a well-cared for and continuously propagated living organism that contains acetic and lactic acid producing bacteria and a variety of yeast strains.

Advocates argue that the fermented tea is rich in antioxidants, contains anti-inflammatory properties, may reduce blood pressure, aids in better liver function, and improves digestion and immune system support, and it can provide a healthy dose of both B complex vitamins and vitamin C.

Much research is still being conducted on kombucha’s health benefits, but the strongest and most promoted discourse trends on healthier digestion and the potential to keep gastrointestinal infections at bay.

While the product already contains a miniscule amount of alcohol — about 0.5% alcohol by volume, similar to nonalcoholic beer, because ethanol is a byproduct of fermentation — the beverage often comes with some lightly added fresh fruit juice, a range of nuanced flavors and some acid. If you are a sour beer drinker, obsess over excellent, fruit forward vinegar or just like funky fermented food stuff like I do, I strongly encourage you to grapple with hard kombucha.

And since we know from NIQ data and recent discussion about consumer preferences, hard kombucha fits the current bill of desire: little to no sugar and as few carbs as possible, with as much flavor as a calorie-dense alcoholic beverage. Perhaps the added healthy gut benefits and premium perception around kombucha have slowed its growth beyond the West Coast.

I am here to tell you: If you see a hard kombucha, try it. It is one of my favorite things in the market right now and your gut will thank you.

Hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 THC: What are they?

The nonalcoholic craze has become a behemoth in today’s drinking culture and, without a doubt, is here to stay with its game-changing presence in the adult beverage category.

Who can be upset by this except for those who oppose innovation? It is absolutely necessary for inclusion and has been a breath of fresh air for the nonalcohol preferring crowd to have options beyond a glass of orange juice, soda or NA macro lager.

This is not to say that people aren’t choosing other intoxicating or mood-altering substances for recreation, however, and understanding the relationship between limiting one intoxicating substance while welcoming another will be a case study for years to come.

I got to the bottom of why we are seeing so much Delta-9-derived THC alongside this upswing in CBD-infused products in a recent conversation with Wade Woods, owner of Honeybee Cannabis Company, which released its first nonalcoholic sparkling CBD water at the beginning of the year.

Woods broke down for me some of the differences between hemp and marijuana plants and the section of the 2018 Farm Bill that permits CBD products to contain no more than 0.3% THC by dry weight.

Basically, hemp and marijuana plants are both species of Cannabis sativa. Hemp, an industrial plant that grows about as rapidly as bamboo, contains low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol resin, the psychoactive ingredient more commonly referred to as THC (0.3% vs. 1% to 30% in marijuana) and high levels of cannabidiol, or CBD, which is not considered mood altering and is regulated by the FDA for medicine, textiles and food.

We’re seeing legal Delta-9-derived THC in newly released adult beverages because Delta-9 is hemp-derived. And while both hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants, the genetics of hemp do not create a lot of THC, keeping levels below the legal threshold and thus allowing for their use in cannabis-infused beverages. “And, the consumer wants these products based on the reaction I see in the market,” Woods said.

While we wait for Wisconsin to join its neighbors in fully legalizing cannabis, we can look forward to Honeybee Cannabis Company’s Delta-9 nonalcoholic sparkling water extension sometime this fall.

What am I drinking now?

Need a break from the beer for a couple days, a reset of the gut bugs or a little bubbly water to ease the brain from the social overstimulation? Try one of these beauties and let me know what you think.

JUNESHINE HARD KOMBUCHA

Hailing from sunshiny San Diego, and introducing an East Coast taproom to the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, about a year ago, JuneShine is at the forefront of the hard kombucha game, concocting some of the most fun beverages I have drunk of late. JuneShine has even jumped into the ready-to-drink canned cocktail game (not its kombucha base — just very low-sugar, full-flavored goodness in a can) for another avenue of influential, gluten-free success.

JuneShine uses a house green tea or black tea base, sugar cane and Jun SCOBY to build its cocktail-forward, gut-friendly bevies. Mango Daydream (6% ABV), with its juicy tropical fruitiness of mango, pineapple and orange, will probably replace the mimosa at my next brunch. The mellow tartness and acetic nature resemble that of a crisp and dry bubbly wine, the perfect accouterment for a dash of OJ. What is even more perfect? There is a hint of chili pepper that dances over the tip of the tongue with each sip and lightly lingers until you take another drink.

Yumberry (6% ABV), a strawberry and lemon delight, is another hit if you are looking for a citrus and juicy berry explosion. The fermentation-driven funkiness is a bit more complex with this one though, as the delicate nature of the citrus and berry provide the perfect canvas for a little acetic explosion on the palate. I am not saying get rid of your daily yogurt habit, but you could mix it up every now and then with one of these beauties.

ROVM BLACKBERRY LIME HARD KOMBUCHA

Pronounced “roam,” the women-owned ROVM Hard Kombucha ethos and idea were born in Lake Tahoe, now brewing at Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago, Illinois, and distributing to us Wisconsinites in a limited fashion.

Blackberry Lime (5.5% ABV) pours a beautiful mauve color with a mild opaqueness that adds to the overall beauty of the beverage in a glass. The palate is extremely light bodied, dry and spritzy, resembling that of an unsweetened seltzer. A pronounced blackberry note dominates the aroma and initial tasting profile, while a zesty lime character follows suit as the bubbles push the juicy berry around a bit.

There is a mild black pepper note that dissipates quickly as you exhale through each sip, and if you are looking for a lot of yogurt-like funkiness, there isn’t much here. If you tend to prefer a not super-tart sour beer, one that doesn’t rip the enamel off your teeth, this would be an excellent option for you.

DILLY DALLY DRINKS

Freshly launched from Hop Haus Brewing Company on Madison’s West Side, Dilly Dally touts “keep the fun flowing” on each can. As a line of nonalcoholic sparkling waters, two containing CBD and one containing Delta-9 derived THC, they are sure to be a hit.

Grapefruit Lime contains 25mg of CBD, is bursting with notes of grapefruit and lime as soon as the can is opened and drinks exactly as it smells. This one is excessively refreshing with a clean, grassy and citrusy finish.

Blackberry Lemonade contains 25mg of CBD and, unlike its Grapefruit Lime counterpart, has a very sweet-smelling aroma, reminiscent of opening the wrapper of Pez candy and shoving the little morsels into the dispenser. It drinks like I remember the candy tasting, too — but the perceived sweetness just stems from the blackberry and lemonade natural flavoring additions. Perfect for a hot day.

Tropical Punch contains no CBD and 2.5mg of Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, and, you guessed it, tastes like Hawaiian Punch without the added sugar and with a whiff of fresh orange. There is an underlying tinge of fresh grass on the very back end, but you have to really sit there and focus on your breathing to pick it up.

This line is superb. Well done, Hop Haus.

KIND GESTURE PASSION FRUIT

A fun and newer project from 1840 Brewing out of Milwaukee, Kind Gesture Passion Fruit nonalcoholic sparkling seltzer water boasts 4.2mg of Delta-9-derived THC and 4.20mg of CBD, most definitely on purpose and is a collaboration with Kelly’s Greens, a handcrafted CBD treat company in the Milwaukee area.

The passion fruit presence is minimal, and this beverage drinks more like a fresh and clean mineral water. Although the carbonation levels are lower than those of Dilly Dally’s, this is a quaffable beverage that really hits with someone looking for a nice grassy character in a nonalcoholic beverage with a mellowing affect.

OLIPHANT RUIN INFUSED LEMONADE

Local to Somerset, Wisconsin, and known for its wildly fruit-bomb sour beers and dank and hazy IPAs, Oliphant Brewing Co. has provided imbibers with a ridiculously delicious hemp-infused, nonalcoholic line of beverages.

Ruin Infused Lemonade contains 10mg of Delta-9 derived THC and 5mg of CBD in each can of the tart sipper. The carbonation is low but apparent and helps manage the zesty and sweet nature of one of summer’s finest beverages. The best complement to the overall experience of this beast of a lemonade, however, is the deliciously unhinged dank and grassy character that envelopes the palate with each sip. Buyer beware: This is a true treat.

Happy August, Wisconsin. May you find some calm and digestive happiness in this bustling end-of-summer season.

Data insights provided by 3 Tier Beverages in conjunction with NIQ.