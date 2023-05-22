Today’s beer labels have a lot to say about what is actually inside the beer can or bottle your eyes are drawn to. More often than not, fancy words are included on these labels and are being thrown around left and right with little to no avail in helping the consumer understand what they are reading.

And in today’s social media-dominated world, you would think more breweries would take advantage of the space to help educate their consumer.

Some of these chosen words are as much a part of the packaging aesthetic and marketing toolkit as the brewery logo, color scheme and beer style — but what do they mean?

Read on for a few of the trendy words currently inhabiting the beer world and a small amount of discourse to help you understand just what it means for the beer you are about to enjoy.

Decoction

What it is: A traditional mashing technique used during the production of wort.

Where you will see it: Most often as a part of the beer style like a “double decocted pilsner” or as a part of the description of process.

The brewing process is far from simple, but at the heart of it all is the biochemical transformation of sugar to alcohol. The sugars necessary to create alcohol come from the malt during mashing, the process in which the grain is boiled and heated to specific temperatures in order to break down cell walls and expose the available protein and starches.

The resulting sugar liquid is called wort and this is the glorious product that becomes beer once hops and yeast are added and the yeast eat the sugar and convert it to alcohol.

Decoction mashing is a lengthy, traditional European technique used during the production of wort that is nowadays deemed by many as unnecessary due to the advancement in brewing technology and modified malt availability.

When a beer has been once, double and even triple decocted, the thick part of the mash has been separated from the liquid and heated, recombined back with the liquid to raise the overall temperature of the mash, one, two or three times to initiate specific enzymatic activity.

But why decoct your mash?

According to Chicago-based Dovetail brewer Jenny Pfafflin, “A decoction boil with a direct-fire kettle allows for a Maillard reaction — similar to the browning you get when you grill or toast — which adds a further depth of flavor to the malt profile and a fuller body, making it enticing sip after sip.”

Thiolized yeast

What it is: An engineered yeast strain meant to ignite the thiols naturally occurring in malt, hops and grapes.

Where you will see it: Most often in the beer name, like 3 Sheeps Cosmic Punch or Cabin Brewing and Untitled Art collaboration Thiolized IIPA, in the description or in the list of ingredients.

Thiols are organically occurring, aroma-driving compounds and can be most exciting for hoppy beer drinkers.

Thiols have been recently discovered in certain hop varietals and contribute to the overall intensity of juicy, fruity aromatics of dry-hopped beer. More specifically, tropical fruit scents like guava, pineapple and grapefruit.

Chicago-based lab and industry partner, Omega Yeast, has contributed much to the working knowledge base of thiols and their precursors and has engineered a handful of yeast strains that help showcase these powerful palate pleasers by transforming the thiol precursors found in hops (and malt!) into free thiols for an imbibing nose party.

“Thiolized yeast is a really neat innovation because it can act as another tool for brewers to add layers of fruit character (aka, thiols) into their beers,” said Shana Solarte, technical writer at Omega Yeast.

“[Yeast] strains with this capability can harness potential from raw ingredients and crank out tropical flavors so intense that brewers could even tone down their aroma hop rates and let the thiols shine.”

If you are a hazy IPA drinker, or someone looking for a beer with explosive tropical fruit notes, keep your eyes out for breweries making beer with Omega’s Star Party, Helio Gazer and Cosmic Punch ale yeasts and Lunar Crush lager yeast — they just might be indicated in the beer name itself.

Terpenes

What they are: A naturally occurring hydrocarbon chain found in plants.

Where you will see them: Most often as a part of the beer style description or list of ingredients.

The legalization of cannabis and the national rise in cannabinoid products, like CBD water, is having a positive impact on beer innovation.

Terpenes — the naturally occurring aroma and flavor driving chemical compounds found in both Humulus lupulus (hops) and Cannabis sativa, both species in the family Cannabaceae — make beer danker by driving cush-like flavors of tropical fruit, pine and resin.

You already know how deep my love runs for Fair State Brewing Co-op’s Legalize Big Doinks, but it seems necessary to mention the beer again as it is a perfect example of terpene expression.

“We love our terps at Fair State Brewing,” said Phil Kuhl, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan market manager for Fair State. “Purified terpenes unlock a breadth of flavors that we would otherwise not be able to use. They expand the brewer’s [artistic] palette and allow us to make much more interesting beverages — from our THC seltzers and hop waters that use hop terps to the Grapefruit Cush and King Louis XIII terpenes we use in Legalize Big Doinks.”

So, not only do you have a beer exploding with dank aromatics from the hop bill alone, as obvious in year-round available Big Doinks, but you get a blast of keef stickiness from the additional plant-based terpene blend added to the liquid right before packaging to make it the older, much more chill big sister: Legalize Big Doinks.

Terpenes are making your West Coast IPA more, well, West Coast and I am here for it.

Bottle-conditioned

What it means: The beer was naturally carbonated in the bottle.

Where you will see it: As a statement on the label or in the description of process.

Also sometimes annotated as bottle refermentation or package-conditioned, bottle-conditioning is having a moment with the rise in popularity of barrel-aged and farmhouse-style beers.

Instead of being forced carbonated with CO2, beer that is bottle-conditioned is bottled still with a carefully dosed solution of sugar and live yeast that, over time, naturally carbonates in the package, much akin to Méthode Champenoise, or how Champagne gets its bubbles. This allows the beer to carbonate at its own pace, develop a deeper flavor profile and mature over the course of several months.

“At Supermoon we package condition 99% of the beer we make, including clean beers like our lagers for sensory (subjective) and quality (objective) benefits,” stated Rob Brennan, co-founder and brewer for Supermoon Beer Co. in Milwaukee.

“From a sensory standpoint, we find this process offers our final product a silkier, softer and more attractive head of foam and an unmistakably unique mouthfeel and carbonation profile. The beer is preserved in a definitively higher quality condition resulting from the oxygen scavenging yeast eliminating most or all dissolved oxygen in the package. Both of these resulting benefits are nearly impossible to replicate with a force carbonated counterpart.”

CTZ hops

What they are: The acronym for Columbus, Tomahawk and Zeus hop varietals.

Where you will see them: Most often in the list of ingredients.

This trio of hops are virtually genetically identical to one another, can be used interchangeably, but are often seen being used together, most often in the bittering process of American-style beers like West Coast IPAs and pale ales due to their high alpha acid content.

Despite their bittering tendencies, CTZ hops are no stranger to being used additionally in the dry-hopping process and each will contribute a slightly different nose if used independently. Columbus exhibits a vibrant citrus fruit forward and herbal character, Tomahawk brings a mellow tropical and floral note and Zeus is pungent and spicy. You can see why these three get used together as often as they do.

Go forth into the beer drinking world and imbibe with confidence, fellow beer connoisseur. Let me know if there is more beer terminology, lingo or styles I can help clarify for you.

