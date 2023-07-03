For many beer drinkers in the Land of Miller Lite, the recent dethroning of Bud Light has many kicking up their boots in celebration of such a monstrous feat. Bud Light is no longer America’s No. 1 beer per U.S. dollar share, a statistic Anheuser-Busch has held over Packer country for, well, ever.

Macro-brewer feud aside, American domestics now have to duke it out for the position of second-highest grossing beer. And although the sudden upheaval of Bud Light comes on the back of a significant amount of controversy, it was only a matter of time before the overthrow happened.

Modelo Especial, the original Mexican Pilsner-style lager brewed by Grupo Modelo, headquartered in Mexico City and imported to the United States by Constellation Brands, has ousted Bud Light and it could not have come at a more critical time for beer in this country.

How it got to No. 1 is a function of the evolving beer drinker and was bound to happen sooner than later. Why it all of a sudden happened overnight was the result of an ideological culture war — one that pinned homophobic and anti-transgender America against the LGBTQIA+ community and their peers.

Why Modelo Especial jumped to No. 1 in beer revenue overnight.

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and influencer, who garnered her success through a series of viral videos detailing her transition into womanhood, took to social media platforms with her commemorative can of Bud Light (which were never available to the public, mind you). She briefly discussed being excited over March Madness but claimed she had no idea what sport she was supposed to be excited over and then quickly mentioned she was also celebrating 365 days of being a woman. Those opposing the freedom to choose who you want to be plagued beer-buying rhetoric with hate.

Celebrities have encouraged more to drop the brand. Kid Rock posted videos on social media, shooting cans of Bud Light in condemnation of the brand. Country singers Travis Tritt and John Rich removed Anheuser-Busch products from their tour and Nashville bar, respectively.

In addition to the opposition from the anti-transgender community and because Anheuser-Busch responded to the crisis of losing beer sales by asking the two marketing professionals in charge of the partnership with Dylan Mulvaney to take a leave of absence, many in the LGBTQIA+ community have also vowed to not support the company.

Why it was only a matter of time for Modelo Especial to usurp Bud Light’s No. 1 spot.

Grupo Modelo, also owner of brands like Corona and Pacifico, partnered with Chicago-headquartered Constellation Brands in 2013 and has only been a true competitor in the U.S. for the past decade. In this short time, Modelo Especial, a crisp Mexican-born lager, has been eyeing the No. 1 spot for years.

In 2019, Bud Light and Coors Light were the highest-revenue-producing brands in the U.S. with Modelo Especial in a very close third. By 2020, Anheuser-Busch low-carb lifestyle brand Michelob Ultra took over the No. 2 position, pushing Coors Light down below Modelo Especial to No. 4. By the end of 2021, Modelo Especial had climbed to No. 2 and there it has sat, patiently waiting.

According to Chicago-based data monger and consulting firm, 3 Tier Beverages, despite beer going through a volume decline over the past few years due to the huge uptick in canned ready-to-drink cocktails and other flavored malt beverages, the category is handling a significant premiumization trend. This simply means that people may be drinking less beer, but when they do choose beer, are spending money on product appeal at the hands of superior quality and exclusivity.

And if the sudden consumer shift from bland, low-calorie hard seltzers to more flavorful canned cocktails and hard sodas, teas and lemonades is any indication, people prefer a more robust flavor, often nostalgic in presence, for the same low-calorie load at a higher price point.

Bud Light — along with other macro-produced domestics — has been slowly losing its market share and since 2019 has dropped over 3 percentage points while Modelo Especial has grown over 2 in the same time frame.

Bud Light sales have been down year over last since 2020 while Modelo Especial has been up double digits in sales in the same time frame heading into the current year and has increased revenue by 18.05% in 2020, 11.49% in 2021 and 18.67% in 2022. Modelo Especial is currently up 7.97% for the past four weeks (ending May 20) versus this time last year.

Bud Light, on the other hand, and despite a small increase of 2.47% in 2020, has decreased in market share by 9.09% in 2021, 2.28% in 2022 and is currently down 24.32% for the past four weeks (ending May 20) versus this time last year.

However, this only paints a portion of the picture. If you look at total cases sold, and not just dollars made, Bud Light is still top dog with a whopping 2.5 million cases over Modelo Especial while being down by 28.22% for the same last-four-week-versus-last-year time frame while Modelo is up 4.51%, a fact warranted by Modelo’s higher average cost per unit.

What this all means.

If you only examine the data from the last four weeks ending May 20 — those very important weeks after the Dylan Mulvaney debacle in April, it could absolutely be interpreted that the boycott of Bud Light, from both conservative and progressive ideologists, was the catalyst that drove Modelo to the top.

However, the significant growth in Miller Lite and Coors Light over the past four weeks after the boycott, paired with the drastic decline in sales of Bud Light, suggests commoditization of macro-brand domestic lagers; a mere light beer for light beer transaction predicated on the simple need for a cheap domestic lager and brand disloyalty rather than preference. Is this sustainable?

And this doesn’t mean much for hometown hero Miller Lite, a brand that has been hanging on to the No. 5 position for years and that will probably drop into the No. 6 position sooner than later when Corona Extra jumps into the top five, where it currently sits if you look at total revenue from the last 52 weeks ending May 20.

This minor exchange in domestic light beer loyalty has little to no impact on the steady, continued growth and the opulence of the premium import Mexican lager that is now the No. 1 revenue-producing beer in the United States.

So, what does this mean for craft beer?

We know that alcohol consumers are generally drinking less but are diversifying their choices and opting for a more premium product that is of higher quality and often costs more money. Craft beer is expensive. So expensive it has become unattainable for some. And if not too expensive, has lost drinkers due to relentless innovation that has moved toward “how can I make this X factor blow people’s minds?”

Mexican imports are more expensive than American domestics. In the case of Modelo Especial, a drinker spends a few more dollars for a more flavorful, approachable beer with a similar alcohol strength and slightly higher calorie load, because, you guessed it, more flavor. But, we are drinking less, so calorie counts are only a hindrance if you make them one.

In an effort to categorize literally everything as Americans love to do, the rhetoric surrounding who is consuming Mexican imports often gets placed on the Latinx consumer with little to no data that actually backs up the statement. As a craft beer producer — and knowing full well that our general consumer base is white male — this categorization imparts the desire to gain the Latinx consumer and encourage more of their participation in the craft beer circle since this is the large population of beer consumers craft beer needs to gain in order to grow.

I imagine the thought process to go something like this: Latinx drinkers like Mexican import beer, we will make craft Mexican lagers to entice them into our community. Unfortunately, this very narrow viewpoint and projected wooing of the Latinx consumer often comes at the expense of cultural appropriation and homogeneity of both Latinx people and Mexican beer.

Further, I can’t help but ask: Is the Mexican lager the unit of change craft breweries are using to diversify their portfolios and encourage the Latinx consumer through their door?

If this is the case, American craft beer has much to learn from the steady growth of Modelo Especial, the Latinx community and Mexican beer in general.

This recent boycott absolutely assisted Modelo’s No. 1 claim, but it is more important to realize that Modelo Especial taking over No. 1 was only a matter of time, and will have an even larger impact on beer producers in the days ahead.

How this motivates drinkers and makers alike? Only time will tell. But I sure hope craft Mexican-inspired beer moves away from piñata and the over-used sugar skull imagery and rather toward celebrating and honoring the diversity of the country, its people and the amazing liquid being produced within, a topic I hope to cover in the following weeks.

For now, ¡Salud, Modelo Especial! May you enjoy your very influential time at the top.