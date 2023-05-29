Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s Memorial Day weekend and thus the official start of summer. With how wet and snowy the Midwest has been this year, I can’t imagine anyone isn’t excited.

I would say it’s time to clean up those grills, but I know it to be fact that the Wisconsinite never actually puts theirs away during the cold winter months. No, ma’am. That baby is useful all year long.

However, what I will say is now that our patio-snow-heap coolers are gone for (holding a deep breath and crossing fingers) the next six months, it is time to get those coolers out of the basement, de-bugged and cleaned up for some summer fun.

Father’s Day weekend, the Fourth of July, Labor Day and trips to the lake and ballpark just to name a few, I can say with a high level of confidence this year is going to be packed with fun and maybe the most full-fledged summer we have had since 2019.

But what are you bringing to the party? How about to the ball game or lake house? In addition to that cooler of fresh beer, do any of us feel like traveling with a full bar anymore? Liquor, mixers, extra ice for drinks, flavor enhancers like bitters and cherries — I’m looking at you, Wisconsin Old Fashioned drinker.

I will for sure have drool-worthy lagers and lower-alcohol hoppy beers by my side as the summer slowly fades away. Those are staples in this household year-round. But I will also be enjoying one of the many new canned cocktails and malt beverages now available and will be speaking the praise of convenience and nostalgia all summer long.

Malt beverage legacy brands like Smirnoff Ice, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Four Loko and even Twisted Tea are seeing competition like they never have before. This is stemming from the hard seltzer drinker’s quest for fuller flavor alongside the typical low calorie, sugar content and ABV characteristic of the crazed beverage.

According to the most recent NielsenIQ (NIQ) off-premise scan data, Ready To Drink (RTD) beverages — more commonly referred to as canned cocktails — are growing the spirits world in both value and volume, are being driven by High Noon Spirits with 41.76% of the current volume share and are seeing new brands and skus coming online every week.

Spirit companies are jumping in the game too. On the Rocks Premium Cocktails from BeamSuntory (bottled, not canned, sorry) has seen a huge increase in consumption alongside the desire for bar-quality cocktails at one’s fingertips, sans the hassle of having to go somewhere or buy all the ingredients and bar equipment. Literally, the entire cocktail is in the bottle; just pour over ice if you so choose.

Canned cocktails differ from hard seltzers, like White Claw and Topo Chico, in how the alcohol that is used is made. Canned cocktails spirit is, in fact, a spirit. The liquor is distilled and then used as the base ingredient in the product. On the other hand, hard seltzers and other flavored malt beverages (FMBs) are made in a similar fashion to beer and result from a fermented malt (or sugar) base.

As a category, hard seltzers still hold a strong share in the beer alcohol segment overall but are down this year over last while canned cocktails are blazing forward at the speed of light.

Several large hard seltzer producers have now jumped aboard the canned cocktail train: White Claw and Truly, both still claiming the top two positions of volume and dollar share in the hard seltzer category, have been joined by the likes of Topo Chico and others with Ranch Water, vodka soda, tequila grapefruit and all the iterations there within.

And it’s not just national brands innovating and owning the shelf space. Wisconsin culture juggernauts, Drink Wisconsinbly, launched a canned Brandy Old Fashioned (sweet) that is no joke, real life Wisconsin. Why would you bring all your ingredients onto the pontoon and make individual cocktails when you could simply throw cans on ice, sit back and crack one open?

Alcohol is an approachable and accessible luxury good and despite the current economic conditions, people are “trading up and willing to spend more on RTDs and/or for nostalgia,” said Stephanie Roatis, a consultant with Chicago-based 3 Tier Beverages, an industry stalwart in data analytics.

And don’t be concerned, brewers; people aren’t giving up beer. They are just adding to their purchasing repertoire. “People are expanding what they are consuming and dipping into new product offerings. Nobody is giving something up, people’s baskets are just being shared,” said Roatis.

Where FMBs are growing and competing with all these new at-your-fingertip packaged cocktails are in the hard soda, tea and lemonade categories. In the wake of FourLoko and Zima lawsuits involving marketing to children and packaging stimulants and depressants together, it is wild that these alcopops can exist in today’s highly scrutinized adult beverage world.

But, they are here, they are wanted and they are as delicious as they are memory-conjuring: Monster Energy, Mountain Dew, Arizona Tea and even a fast-food titan, Sonic, have lines of hard sodas and seltzers out. All still boasting a lower calorie, alcohol and sugar load while being full-flavored.

Hard Mountain Dew launched in the beginning of 2022 and although it is still rolling out across the U.S. and has yet to hit Wisconsin, accounts for 73.4% of the FMB scan data for the last 13 weeks according to NIQ.

Monster Energy’s Beast Unleashed is having a moment with their variety pack and is currently the No. 1 new item according to off-premise beer scan data produced by NIQ, year-to-date, after launching at the end of January in only a handful of markets. They will be hitting the Wisconsin market this summer — keep your eyes open!

Now listen, I am not arguing that any of these new adult beverages are the end-all, be-all, and I am absolutely not suggesting that these canned cocktails should replace your bartender. There is absolutely nothing better than a perfectly poured beer or stirred cocktail that you didn’t make for yourself.

Cocktail craftmanship is a culinary experience and should be enjoyed as such. I am simply saying that, just as there are nights designated for Lean Cuisine, ramen packets and portion control, so too are the times that require the sheer simplicity of popping open a can and seizing the moment. Hell-to-the-yeah that we have so much innovation at our fingertips.

Don’t take my word for it; try them for yourself. Below is a good start and let me know when you find something you love.

Happy Summer, Wisconsin. Bottoms up!

Arizona Hard Iced Tea with Peach

130 calories, 5% ABV

Albeit higher in sugar content than many, this spiked peach tea is ripe with real, juicy peach and complemented by a slightly drying, tannic tea backbone. It’s not masking that it’s a tea, sweet tea at that, but it is masking that it’s boozy. Although it will cost you more than 99 cents a can, this refresher is worth every penny.

Beast Unleashed White Haze

120 calories, 6% ABV

A hard version of Monster Energy’s Zero Ultra, White Haze boasts a bright lemon citrus note, high carbonation, and a refreshing palate with no caffeine. Despite the lack of stimulating ingredients, this malt beverage will pick you right up as if you were cramming for an exam. Looking for the classic Monster Energy flavor? Grab the Beast Unleashed Mean Green for a whirlwind experience.

Loverboy Lemon Iced Tea

90 calories, 4.2% ABV

With a lovely ginger bite, refreshing tinge of lemon and a dominant black tea character, this sipper smells just like the warm jug of black sun tea, swimming with halved lemons, hanging out on the porch in preparation for an early summer dinner.

Mountain Dew Hard Baja Blast

100 calories, 5% ABV

You don’t need to track down a Taco Bell Cantina to enjoy the adult version of this fast-food staple unless, of course, you want it as a slushy. It’s sweet, not cloyingly so, as it does boast 0 grams of sugar, and stacked full of limey goodness and no caffeine. This summer, the Baja Blast variety pack drops with Mango, Pineapple and Punch variants.

Sunny D Vodka Seltzer

90 calories, 4.5% ABV

If you were a Sunny D-drinking latchkey kid, rather than a Tang powder-blowing wild child, this canned vodka seltzer will conjure up the greatest memories of extra school snacks and after-school fun. Fake OJ aroma, pure Sunny D bliss and very minimal sweetness drive home the perfect mimosa substitute.

Topo Chico Spirited Tequila & Lime

130 calories, 5.9% ABV

Most notably a Texan staple, ranch water has taken over the imbibing habits of skinny margarita drinkers. Originally built of fresh lime, tequila, and Topo Chico mineral water, this comforting and refreshing beverage of choice makes a simple transition into a canned cocktail. Tequila Blanco, tangy, fresh squeezed lime and the classic Topo Chico effervescence make this RTD a summertime must and one of the best on the market.