Another Wisconsin summer has passed, thus bringing to the helm another Oktoberfest season. This is, in itself, cause for celebration for all of us partial to German-centric beer and a festival completely devoted to the fermented beverage; the finest of encased meats; knotty, chewy bread; and loads of merriment.

Of course, it helps that these two seasonal shifts coincide with the other thing Wisconsin does almost better than cheese: football.

Wisconsin football saw quite the shakeup this past year with the hiring of Luke Fickell and his entourage and the Packers’ trade of Aaron Rodgers. Despite my sadness in seeing Jimmy Leonhard not get the head coach position and disappointment that Rodgers’ days at Lambeau have ended, it is hard to be anything but excited for the renewed hope and positive direction that characterize these two historically rich football traditions.

So, Wisconsin, it’s beer and football season once again. To kick off this year’s fun and to honor the beer-rich history of the Oktoberfest tradition, I took the opportunity to seek out a variety of delicious, historic, German-style brews perfect for your next tailgate or fall party. This is a slight contrast to this column’s focus last year around this time that detailed the Oktoberfest celebration in Germany and sought out a variety of Wisconsin-brewed Oktoberfest beers.

In addition, and to highlight Green Bay’s kickoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, I thought it worthwhile to provide my readers with a Wisconsin beer and a Chi-town counterpart so that you might have some fun with another border battle.

Come with me, Wisconsin, and let’s see what perfectly German-esque beer secrets lay within, and beyond, the Cheddar Curtain.

Seasonal favorites

The obvious choice for this category is Oktoberfest. Almost all breweries these days brew one as a part of their seasonal rotation and because of this, the style release seems to happen earlier and earlier every year. This is generally not a bad thing as the style, albeit varied in recipe, is an approachable offering for many a beer drinker.

Often diverging one of two ways, Oktoberfest beers are lively on the palate, often showcase a pleasant bread-like character and are an excellent food-pairing beverage.

Märzenbier, commonly brewed in March and lagered through the summer to be enjoyed in the fall is the heavier of the two typical Oktoberfest iterations. Festbier, and Vienna lager more often brewed in the States, are the lighter variations of the seasonal style, often balancing a crisp and snappy malt bill with a mellow, herbal hop character and are significantly more drinkable than the Märzen, encouraging one stein after another, after another.

Hop Haus Oktoberfest (Fitchburg, 5.5% ABV)

Amber-hued with a robust Vienna-like malt character and lightly spicy undertones, I can’t think of a better beer to pair with a bratwurst loaded with sauerkraut and stoneground mustard. The beer starts off rich with a nice caramel note and then dries out on the back end for a crisp, refreshing beer you will want a second pour of.

Penrose Oktofest (Geneva, Illinois, 6% ABV)

A true Märzen in all form, down to the German-grown grain and hops, the beer is a toasty, malt-driven beauty that presents with a little nuttiness, a mellow toffee complement and bready texture. The beer finishes with a clean bite and refreshing herbal note from the hops.

Yeast-forward

I use the term yeast-forward to describe beers in which the dominant flavor and aroma characteristics are from the specific yeast used for fermentation. This is quite typical of farmhouse ales — Saison and other funk-forward offerings showcasing a variety of Brettanomyces yeast strains — and a considerable categorizing component to many Belgian beers alongside the alcohol presence.

European wheat beers are also explosive in their yeast profile with different ester (fruity and sweet) and phenol (spicy and herbal) fermentation byproducts leading the charge to the drinker’s nose and across the palate.

In contrast to the significant bubblegum and coriander-forward nature of the Belgian witbier, German Hefeweizens are vibrantly fruity with banana-like aromas and flavors that jam with zesty citrus and spicy clove. There is no mistaking a well-made Hefeweizen, even for the untrained nose.

Full Mile Suncrushed (Sun Prairie, 5.3% ABV)

Suncrushed Hefeweizen is built in true German fashion with malted wheat encompassing half of the malt bill and the liquid fermented with a traditional Hefeweizen yeast strain. Notes of banana, citrus and an underlying bubblegum character dance alongside a clove spiciness. It is a summertime staple at the brewpub so grab it while it’s on!

Dovetail Hefeweizen (Chicago, 4.8% ABV)

It would be unfair to unknowing beer drinkers (and those who know me) if I didn’t include Chicago’s leading brewery of traditional style beers in a column dedicated to classic German beer styles. Dovetail’s Hefeweizen is the epitome of fluffy perfection in a glass. A cloudlike, effervescent texture pushes ripe banana and marmalade-like fruitiness across the palate into a clove-driven, dry lemon zest finish.

Malt-forward

Malt-forward is how I describe a beer in which the primary tasting components of the style are dominated by the grain, both bulk and specialty malt. These styles are often darker in color, possess a bigger mouthfeel, are characteristically more robust in nature and generally heavier on the palate.

But I said often, not always. There is a slew of lighter-colored, medium-bodied beers that are built perfectly to showcase an exemplary display of flavors described as fresh bread-like, caramel or toffee-rich and biscuity in texture, like the Oktoberfest.

These nuanced tasting notes and the balancing, subtle hop character combine to offer the imbiber a balanced, sessionable beer that is as easy to drink in the warmer months as around the campfire or grill as the weather cools.

Working Draft Keep ‘em Honest (Madison, 4.9% ABV)

Another traditional banger from a banger, this German-style helles lager is a tailgaters dream. The floral and pepper spice character of the Hallertau Mittelfrüher hops are the charming counterpart to the dominant cracker and biscuit-like nature of the toasted pilsner malt. Medium-bodied and naturally carbonated, this helles is one of the best ones yet.

Cruz Blanca Vamos (Chicago, 5.2% ABV)

This Vienna lager, from a very Mexico-inspired brewpub in Chicago, is a gorgeous homage to the Austrian immigrant influence on Mexican beer culture. Subtle notes of toasted grain, honey and an underlying floral note amplify the drinkability and crisp nature of this light-bodied, full-flavored amber-colored beer.

Tart, acid-forward

Sour beer is so hot right now, and what was once a rarity in the American craft beer world about a decade ago has become almost as commonplace to the brewer portfolio as the seasonal Oktoberfest. This increase in production is the result of the consumer’s desire for sour beer and the growth in knowledge and technique in how to make these types of beer.

Most often, beer is soured by the same bacteria that gives yogurt it’s tangy nature and gut-healthy quality and sourdough bread it’s pleasant flavor: Lactobacillus. If the brewer has the time, patience and repertoire for old world-style barrel-aging, the bacteria is frequently a part of the fermentation and aging process, creating lactic acid and souring the beer over time, sometimes years.

More often than not, however, and in an attempt to control the chaotic nature of the bacteria in the brewhouse and speed up the process, the bacteria are added preboil and then killed off during the boil. Sometimes, lactic acid — the byproduct of lactobacillus fermentation — is the added souring agent. These techniques are more commonly referred to as kettle-souring and are typical of two gorgeously complex German sour beer styles: Berliner weisse and Gose (pronounced goh-zuh).

Earth Rider Gose (Superior, 5.7% ABV)

A total stunner at this year’s Great Taste of the Midwest, this salt-studded, lemony and refreshing tart wheat ale is a true treat. A German original hailing from Goslar and popularized in Leipzig, the gose showcases a vibrant sourness, an aggressive effervescence and smidge of coriander that dances alongside the salinity. Earth Rider’s version is spot on.

Off Color Fierce (Chicago, 3.8% ABV)

Fierce Berliner weisse is an exemplary iteration of the very sessionable, kettle-soured wheat beer first brewed in, you guessed it, Berlin. Off Color brews this bombshell of a beer with a 50-50 blend of crackery pilsner malt and wheat for an over-the-top, fluffy-textured yet dry beverage that finishes with the slightest blueberry sweetness and bold lemon tartness. Try the seasonal yuzu variant for an added citrus explosion.

Go Pack Go and On, Wisconsin!