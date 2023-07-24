Late last week, the beer world received some very upsetting news: San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing is to cease all production by the end of the month. Of course, earlier in the year, Anchor Christmas Ale fanatics were disheartened to find out that 2022 was the last year the highly anticipated seasonal brand was to be brewed.

At the same time Anchor announced the end of Christmas Ale, they announced that they were going to pull out of 49 states and were going to no longer distribute their product beyond the California state line by the end of June. Travesty.

Should we have seen the end coming with the discontinuation of Christmas Ale and aggressively reduced distribution? Perhaps we should have been more intuitive when the brewery was acquired by Japanese-based Sapporo Holdings Ltd. back in 2017.

Many breweries have endured a similar fate, purchase or no purchase, often citing reasons like an oversaturated and hyper-competitive market and the rising costs of goods and production; so, it is reasonable to argue we should have seen the end coming.

It doesn’t make it any easier.

Anchor Brewing Co., a California craft beer staple that persisted for 127 years — through ownership changes, building fires, address changes and Prohibition — who can easily be considered a game-changer in the industry, is still closing.

Best known for Anchor Steam beer and introducing the very English-centric barley wine to American craft beer with Old Foghorn, their legacy will live on. The very boozy and robust flavored barley wine, especially in barrel-aged form, has become as highly sought after as the hyped hazy IPA and barrel-aged sour.

Anchor Steam, on the other hand, is in a class all its own, quite literally. Steam beer, a registered trademark of Anchor Brewing and referred to as California Common Ale to any other brewery wishing to brew one, is a lager-ale hybrid that pours a deep amber orange color and exudes a flavor profile of orange marmalade, biscuit and citrusy hops.

Steam beer is fermented with a lager yeast but at warmer temperatures more commonly preferred by ale yeast. And, since lagering caves and refrigeration were less common in California in the early 1900s when the recipe was developed, the beer wasn’t lagered in the traditional sense.

As the story goes, the brewers would transfer the wort (unfermented sugar water) into large, shallow vats called coolships to cool it down in order to pitch the cooler liquid-preferring yeast. The coolships were located on the roof of the brewery so the liquid was exposed to the temperate San Francisco air and the interaction between hot and cold created, you guessed it, steam.

The use of a lager yeast and this process results in a pleasant, ever-so-soft bubblegum and fruity ester and spicy phenolic character to mingle with the rich malt and vibrant hop notes. It’s a sessionable style clocking it at just 4.9% ABV and, despite the lush malt bill, maintains a refreshing quality about it.

When I heard this devastating news last week, I couldn’t help but go down memory lane. So much has changed since I started actively enjoying craft beer in the mid aughts and, while some aspects I admire remain steadfast, at times it feels like very little resembles the world I fell in love with.

The current state of craft beer is dominated by fast fashion and hype and the incessant need to competitively check boxes and drink something new every time you get the opportunity. While there isn’t anything innately wrong with this approach, it does become exclusionary and limiting.

To celebrate the heritage of Anchor Brewing and American craft beer and as a way to pen-to-paper my trip down memory lane, I decided to share my favorite legacy brands and the beers that paved the way for me in both my professional and personal beer pursuits.

3 Floyds Brewing

Munster, Indiana

Perhaps the original hype brewery — and completely entitled to be so — we were so lucky (SO LUCKY!) to get them in Madison and Milwaukee before the craft beer boom of the 2010s, albeit limited in scale and infrequent. Gumballhead pale wheat ale, with its iconic smoking cartoon cat imagery and its easy drinking and approachable hoppy disposition, was my gateway drug into craft beer.

This was beer? I couldn’t get enough. And with exception to a few years of poor Amarillo hop crop, the beer has remained unchanged since day one. Year-round availability and distributed to all partner markets, Gumballhead, in all its crushable glory, is an exceptional beer and a favorite of mine forever.

Summit Brewing

St. Paul, Minnesota

Hailing from the Land of 10,000 Lakes myself, Summit always had a spot at our family get-togethers and my aunt frequently had a six-pack of Extra Pale Ale in the fridge. It wasn’t until years later that I rediscovered a sincere respect for the brand.

Extra Pale was more readily available in Madison than 3 Floyds was during my formative years and I latched on to the piney, citrusy hop character and crispy dry malt bill rather quickly. In a way, it resembled Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, the granddaddy of all American pale ales, but for me was just a touch spicier. Years later, Keller Pils — now rebranded as Twins Pils, the official beer for the hometown team — entered my life and a new adoration transpired.

Lagunitas Brewing

Petaluma, California, and Chicago

The west coast IPA is an American style through and through, with its excessive use of hops and atrocious palate-wrecking ability, but they are so dang delicious and one of my favorite styles to drink. Lagunitas, alongside Stone and Green Flash, was one of the first to take their juice across country and expose the rest of us to the west coast dank.

Definitely a divisive brand in nature due to its extreme hop use and boisterous antics of founder Tony Magee, Lagunitas was fully acquired by Heineken in 2017 in an effort to bring the deliciously bitter and chewy American juice overseas. IPA is everywhere and despite the influx of east coast and hazy IPAs, Lagunitas has remained a consistent player in the craft beer market.

New Belgium Brewing

Fort Collins, Colorado

New Belgium is iconic for not only the fat tire bike imagery emblazoned across the U.S. as the brewery claimed market after market in the late aughts and early 2010s but also for championing a commitment to the environment, sustainability and its people.

Ranger IPA — once a core brand and ground-breaking IPA that now only exists as a special release once a year — was a favorite of mine in my early days living in St. Louis. My friends could never understand why I was drawn to Ranger over Bell’s Two Hearted time and time again and I think the easiest answer was that it was just a bit more tropical, leaned a touch more hop-forward and wasn’t quite as heavy on my palate.

In an ironic happenstance, Bell’s Brewing and New Belgium merged in 2021 as both were acquired by Japanese Kirin-owned Little World Beverages. The Voodoo Ranger line is now New Belgium’s latest power play and power play it has become. The base product, Voodoo Ranger is great with a juicy tropical fruitiness that encapsulates the latest IPA trend, but it’s not Ranger IPA of yesteryear. RIP.

Odell Brewing Co.

Fort Collins, Colorado

I wasn’t exposed to Odell Brewing until I moved to St. Louis in late 2011 — definitely still in the beginning stages of my beer journey but I was no stranger to what I liked. Odell blew my mind. Fortunately for us Wisconsinites, Odell is now available in this northern state. In addition to the beer being spectacular, the brewery itself is pure magic. If you haven’t been, put that on your to-do list as soon as possible.

During one of my first excursions out to Colorado in 2012, I happened upon one of the greatest food and beer pairings of my life. I was in Fort Collins and wiped out from a day of outdoor activities (drinking beers on patios) and sightseeing (brewery hopping, including Odell) and came across a joint called The Crown Pub. It was a charming, multi-level English-style bar that offered reprieve from the mid-summer Colorado heat. I ordered a nitro pour of Odell Cut Throat porter as I pondered dinner. King’s Curry it was, extra spicy and vegetarian.

I don’t know if it was the coconut, the curry or the lingering spiciness — probably all three — but paired with the creamy nitro porter, with all its roasty malt notes and underlying coffee character and mellow smokiness, happiness exploded over every inch of my palate. The dish is still on the menu.

I share this list and memories with you in hope you visit, or revisit, some of the amazing beers these breweries offer. They may not be the flashiest, or hype-centric businesses in the game, but they are quintessential. As the years wage on, you may miss your chance. At the very least, or if you find comfort in consistency and originality, remember the pace-setting and ground-breaking breweries that helped shape the industry.

Lastly, I would be remiss to not shout out some of the Wisconsin breweries and brands that helped maneuver me along at the infancy of my craft beer drinking days. Cheers to you, Central Waters Honey Blonde Ale, Great Dane Crop Circle Wheat and Black Earth Porter, Lake Louie Milk Stout and Kiss the Lips IPA, Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss (is there a better fish fry beer?!), New Glarus Staghorn Oktoberfest and Ale Asylum Mad Town Nut Brown.

What are — or were — some of your favorite memory-conjuring pints?

Happy drinking, Wisconsin, and long live Anchor Brewing!