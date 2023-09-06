David's Jamaican Cuisine is moving a mile and a half from the Monona Drive location where it's been the last five years to a spot at 1006 E. Broadway.

Pauline Blake, who owns the restaurant with her husband, David Blake, said the new space wasn't a restaurant and needs remodeling, which they haven't started yet.

Blake said their spot at 5696 Monona Drive has been closed for about a month and she hopes to open in the new location by the end of this month.

Blake said the Monona Drive building was aging and their landlord didn't want to make the necessary repairs. He ended their lease to sell the building, she said.

The location had been good for them, she said, but was also expensive.

Their original location, which opened in 2002 a block down Monona Drive, was once a Taco Bell. The former location was initially built as a Burger King, but had been Las Islas Del Mar, a Mexican seafood restaurant, before they began renting it.

The new location won't carry on the weekday lunch buffet or the Friday night buffet tradition, she said, because it's too much work.

Blake was at the Taste of Madison over the Labor Day weekend for the 22nd year, in her usual spot, shaded from the sun, selling jerk chicken, jerk pork and jerk tofu, all with rice and beans.

She said sales were down from other years, maybe because of the heat. She said she likes to do it every year for the publicity.