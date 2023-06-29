Dave's Hot Chicken opened a second Madison location Thursday, this one on Madison's West Side.

The restaurant, 7015 Sligo Dr., is at Gammon and Mineral Point roads, in the same development as City Barbeque and MOD Pizza.

Dave's Hot Chicken opened its first Madison restaurant in January in a remodeled Hardee's just east of East Towne Mall.

"It's the same great food," said Ron Stokes, president and chief operating officer for Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, who owns the Dave's franchise. "The interior is a little different."

The West Side restaurant is newly constructed, but like each Dave's location, it has different designer graffiti inside.

"It's cool and interesting to see the differences," Stokes said, "but in terms of the menu and the offerings and the vibe and the service, everything is still the same and consistent with the first location."

Stokes said he's opening 17 Dave's restaurants, including three in Madison. He said he'd like to put his third near the UW-Madison campus within the next two years, but he hasn't picked a location.

"It's all site specific," he said. "We're going to let these two find their footing and then it's all dependent on real estate availability."

The new location doesn't have a drive-thru, and the East Side's drive-thru isn't a traditional drive-thru, but is instead used by customers picking up food they've ordered online.

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded in Los Angeles in 2017, and was listed as one of the nation's fastest-growing restaurants based on a study conducted by the food-service research company Technomic.

According to the 2023 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Dave’s Hot Chicken sales were up 156% from 2021 to 2022.

Stokes said there are now 130 Dave's, including restaurants in Canada and in the Middle East, and Dave's has commitments for about 800 restaurants in the United States.

Four friends, including Dave Kopushyan, a chef trained in Thomas Keller's restaurant group of French Laundry fame, started Dave's Hot Chicken as a popup stand in a Hollywood Boulevard parking lot.

They promoted their chicken on Instagram, and two nights later the food website Eater Los Angeles ran a story, "East Hollywood's New Late-Night Hot Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind," touching off a hot chicken frenzy.