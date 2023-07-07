The Culver’s restaurant chain has come out with a signature sauce for the first time in its 38-year history, the Prairie du Sac company said in a press release.

The white, creamy sauce is designed to be used as a dip for its crinkle-cut fries, cheese curds, onion rings, butterfly jumbo shrimp and on its ButterBurgers.

The company calls it tangy, with "notes of buttermilk, savory Parmesan and a whisper of bleu cheese."

It boasts that it's "unlike any in the fast casual landscape."

Culver's has about 900 restaurants in 26 states where the sauce has been well received by customers, the release said.

"While many brands feature sauces which offer some combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard or barbecue sauce, Culver’s Signature Sauce is a delightful departure from the norm that allows it to enhance and pair with each menu item in a uniquely delicious way," the release said.