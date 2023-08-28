Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs reopened its restaurant Saturday at 3715 E. Washington Ave. after it was closed for a monthlong renovation.

The Wisconsin chain also plans to open restaurants in Sun Prairie, Stoughton and Janesville in the coming months. Janesville will get two Cousins locations.

Cousins is also looking to open a restaurant on the West Side of Madison, spokesperson Kristen Tracy said.

The 2,200 square-foot East Washington restaurant is corporately owned and the remodel is consistent with the company's "Milwaukee Sub Shop" look, Tracy said.

The restaurant now has natural wood, stone and metal accents, an updated logo, and digital menu boards.

The Sun Prairie restaurant will be at 305 Schneider Road and is expected to open in December. It’s part of a new development called Pumpkin Patch shopping district off of Highway 151 and Main Street, Tracy said.

Cousins Subs, which offers made-to-order subs, some grilled, on bread baked daily, was founded in Milwaukee in 1972 by Bill Specht and his cousin Jim Sheppard. Its corporate headquarters is in Menomonee Falls, a Milwaukee suburb.