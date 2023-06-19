The owners of two local sushi restaurants have opened a poke restaurant on Highway PD, also known as McKee Road, in Madison, close to Fitchburg and Verona.
Bella Lin, who owns Poke Bay, 6611 McKee Road, with her husband, Ping Jiang, said business during the first week exceeded their expectations, even though the restaurant, in a former Quiznos location, is tucked away.
Ping and Bella opened the restaurant June 12.
They opened Fin Sushi, 610 Junction Road, on Madison's Far West Side, in October 2020, and have had Sushi Express, on University Avenue near the UW-Madison campus for 10 years.
While there are many poke places in Downtown Madison, there aren't any in the Verona and Fitchburg area.
"My previous two restaurants are sushi restaurants and basically poke is another version of sushi," Bella said. "Some of the ingredients are quite similar, the fish, some of the vegetables. So, it is quite easy for us to extend our experience to the poke restaurant, which is much easier, actually, than a sushi one."
Poke, pronounced "poh-KAY," is a customizable bowl of rice, greens or a combination of the two, topped with raw fish and various vegetables and other toppings. It's been eaten in Hawaii for centuries and has been gaining fans across the rest of the country in the past seven or eight years.
It wasn't until the 1970s that it began being called "poke" -- "to slice" or "to cut crosswise into pieces" -- in Hawaiian.
The couple's sushi restaurants don't offer poke because business is strong enough without expanding the menu and making it more complicated, Bella said.
Ping and Bella have been renting the new space for a year and Bella said it didn't need much remodeling because the layout was perfect for a poke restaurant.
The reason it took so long to open is because their other two businesses are short staffed, she said.
Bella said the name Poke Bay is short, easy, and invokes the ocean and seafood. "I think this name is quite refreshing."
