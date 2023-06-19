The owners of two local sushi restaurants have opened a poke restaurant on Highway PD, also known as McKee Road, in Madison, close to Fitchburg and Verona.

Bella Lin, who owns Poke Bay, 6611 McKee Road, with her husband, Ping Jiang, said business during the first week exceeded their expectations, even though the restaurant, in a former Quiznos location, is tucked away.

Ping and Bella opened the restaurant June 12.

They opened Fin Sushi, 610 Junction Road, on Madison's Far West Side, in October 2020, and have had Sushi Express, on University Avenue near the UW-Madison campus for 10 years.

While there are many poke places in Downtown Madison, there aren't any in the Verona and Fitchburg area.

Bella said they wanted a poke restaurant because it's similar to sushi.

"My previous two restaurants are sushi restaurants and basically poke is another version of sushi," Bella said. "Some of the ingredients are quite similar, the fish, some of the vegetables. So, it is quite easy for us to extend our experience to the poke restaurant, which is much easier, actually, than a sushi one."

Poke, pronounced "poh-KAY," is a customizable bowl of rice, greens or a combination of the two, topped with raw fish and various vegetables and other toppings. It's been eaten in Hawaii for centuries and has been gaining fans across the rest of the country in the past seven or eight years.

It wasn't until the 1970s that it began being called "poke" -- "to slice" or "to cut crosswise into pieces" -- in Hawaiian.

The couple's sushi restaurants don't offer poke because business is strong enough without expanding the menu and making it more complicated, Bella said.

Ping and Bella have been renting the new space for a year and Bella said it didn't need much remodeling because the layout was perfect for a poke restaurant.

The reason it took so long to open is because their other two businesses are short staffed, she said.

Bella said the name Poke Bay is short, easy, and invokes the ocean and seafood. "I think this name is quite refreshing."

36 Madison-area restaurant, bar, bakery, coffee shop openings in 2022 Taqueria Los Atlantes Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe Hot Lunch Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts, and Fried Chicken Tacos El Capi Good Co. at Pioneer Pointe The Bubbling Teapot Sabores Fusion Grill Nori Sushi & Grill North Shore Pizza and Subs Sookie's Veggie Burgers Turn Key La Pollera Colombiana Restaurant Eno Vino Waunakee BigSur Cantina Amara SASS Sauce + Shells The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen Taza Swagat Sun Prairie Little John's Lunchbox AzTec Taqueria Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine Dirty Dog Taphouse Ollie's Forward Craft & Coffee Jacknife The Ready Set FreshFin Poke Hilldale Mom's Bar Prost! Tucumã Northstreet La Taguara Far Breton Bakery Dagu Rice Noodle