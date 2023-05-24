Now and then, certain requested recipes stir fond memories, and today those thoughts remind me of wearing peddle pushers, depending on the weather, during backyard gatherings or favorite park picnics. Temperatures and food also serve as gifts to remember a recent sunny Sunday afternoon with no destination in mind, which in the long ago past meant driving in the country while searching for a perfect place to stop and spread a blanket along the roadside. When that happened, we’d begin to celebrate the good life with baskets packed with favorite picnic food and root beer to enjoy during a postwar weekend. That period of time becomes more than a historical curiosity by offering lessons and recipes we continue to learn from today when making one of our longtime favorite dips using Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix.

Famous Lipton California Dip

1 envelope Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix

16 ounces of regular or light sour cream

In medium bowl, blend all ingredients and chill at least 2 hours. Serve with your favorite dippers.

Tip: For a creamier dip, add more sour cream.

Here are four more Lipton Onion Soup Mix recipes to enjoy.

Sensational Spinach Dip: Add a 1-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry.

California Seafood Dip: add 1 cup finely chopped cooked clams, crabmeat or shrimp, ¼ cup chili sauce and 1 tablespoon horseradish.

California Bacon Dip: add 1/3 cup crumbled cooked bacon or bacon bits.

California Blue Cheese Dip: add ¼ pound crumbled blue cheese and ¼ cup finely chopped walnuts.

***

Golden Glazed Flank Steak

1 envelope Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix

12-ounce jar of apricot or peach preserves

½ cup water

2-pound flank steak, cut into thin strips

2 medium green, red and/or yellow bell peppers, sliced

Hot cooked rice

In small bowl, combine soup mix, preserves and water; set aside. On foil-lined grid or in bottom of broiler pan with rack removed, arrange steak and green peppers; top with soup mixture. Grill or broil, turning steak and vegetables once, until steak is done. Serve over hot rice.

Makes 8 servings.

***

This is also terrific using Lipton’s Onion-Mushroom Soup Mix.

Superior Meat Loaf

2 pounds ground beef

¾ cup plain dry bread crumbs

1 envelope Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup

¾ cup water

¹⁄³ cup ketchup

2 eggs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, combine all ingredients. In 9-by-13-inch baking or roasting pan, shape into a loaf and bake uncovered 1 hour or until done. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.

Note: This recipe is also terrific using Lipton’s Beefy Onion, Onion Mushroom, Beefy Mushroom or Savory Herb with Garlic Soup Mix.

***

Chicken with Brandied Fruit Sauce

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Juice of 1 orange, 1 lemon and 1 lime

¹⁄³ cup orange marmalade

2 tablespoons brandy

1 cup red seedless grapes

Pound chicken to ½-inch thickness on hard surface with meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle salt and nutmeg over chicken. Heat butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, turning, about 8 minutes or until chicken is brown and fork-tender. Mix cornstarch and red pepper in small bowl. Stir in orange juice, lemon juice and lime juice; set aside. Remove chicken to serving platter. Add marmalade to same skillet; heat until melted. Stir in juice mixture; cook and stir until mixture boils and thickens. Add brandy and grapes. Return chicken to pan; spoon sauce over chicken. Cook over low heat 5 minutes.

This is a favorite from Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc.

Makes 4 servings.

***

Chicken Breasts Smothered in Tomatoes and Mozzarella

4 boneless chicken breasts, about 1 ½ pounds

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup chopped onions

2 teaspoons minced garlic

14-ounce can of Italian-style stewed tomatoes

1 ½ cups (6 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat broiler.

Pound chicken breasts between 2 pieces of plastic wrap to ¼-inch thickness using flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook about 3 ½ minutes per side or until no longer pink in center. Transfer to plate; cover and keep warm. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Return chicken to skillet; spoon onion and tomato mixture over chicken. Sprinkle cheese over top. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat until cheese is melted.

Makes 4 servings.

***

Seafood Newburg Casserole

10-ounce can condensed cream of shrimp soup, undiluted

½ cup half-and-half

1 tablespoon dry sherry

¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

2 6-ounce cans of lump crabmeat, drained

3 cups cooked rice

¼ pound medium raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

4-ounce jar pimientos, drained and chopped

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Spray 2 ½ quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray.

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2 ½ quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Whisk together soup, half-and-half, sherry and red pepper in large bowl until blended. Pick out any shell or cartilage from crabmeat; add crabmeat, rice, shrimp, scallops and pimientos; toss well. Transfer mixture to prepared casserole; cover and bake about 25 minutes or until shrimp and scallops are opaque. Sprinkle with parsley.

Makes 6 servings.

***

A favorite from the Washington Apple Commission

Fruit and Nut Bars

1 cup unsifted all-purpose flour

1 cup uncooked quick oats

²⁄³ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

²⁄³ cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 egg whites, lightly beaten

1 Washington Golden Delicious apple, cored and chopped

½ cup dried cranberries or raisins, chopped

¼ cup chopped nuts

2 tablespoons flaked coconut (optional)

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease 9-inch square baking pan. In large mixing bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, baking soda, salt and cinnamon; stir to blend. Add buttermilk, oil and egg whites, beat with electric mixer just until mixed. Stir in apple, dried fruit and nuts; spread evenly in pan and top with coconut, if desired. Bake 20-25 minutes or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. Cool and cut into 16 bars.

***

CORRECTION: Apple Brownies featured in the May 10 column should be baked at 350 degrees.