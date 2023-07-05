The month of July arrives with wonderful memories of summer’s open arms and outdoor gatherings. Celebrating our Independence Day in 1776 blossoms quickly while awaiting our arrivals with favorite recipes carefully packed in picnic baskets to be shared, enjoyed and appreciated in backyards, city parks, lakeshores and seasonal boats.

“My Settlement Cookbook,” published in 1944, claims that poultry should be prepared on the Fourth of July by cutting off the head, turning back the skin, and removing the wind pipe. And that was enough for me. Instead of reading the rest of the paragraph, I decided to open my “Holidays and Parties” cookbook compiled in 2003 by economics teachers, and here are a few recipes beginning with a salad.

Wild Rice Summer Salad

6-ounce package wild rice

¾ cup light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups cooked turkey meat, cubed (or cooked chicken)

¼ cup green onions, diced

1 cup seedless red grapes

6 ounces slivered almonds, blanched

Cook rice according to package directions; remove from heat and set aside to cool. In medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Stir in rice, chicken, onion and grapes until evenly coated with dressing. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours. Sprinkle with almonds before serving.

***

All-American Baked Beans for 16-18

6-8 strips bacon

3 30-ounce cans pork ‘n beans

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup molasses

¾ teaspoon liquid smoke

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Fry bacon until crisp; crumble. Combine remaining ingredients with bacon in slow cooker or oven and bake at 300 degrees 5 to 6 hours.

***

Baked Barbecue Chicken Hawaiian

8-10 pieces chicken

½ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons onion, grated

2 tablespoons ginger, ground

1 cup cornstarch

½ cup margarine

2 cups pineapple chunks, drained

¼ cups lemon juice

Place chicken in large bowl. Combine soy sauce, onion and ginger; pour over chicken. Let stand at least 30 minutes, turning to coat all sides. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Drain chicken; reserve marinade. Coat chicken pieces with cornstarch. Place margarine in a shallow baking pan. Set in own until margarine is melted. Place chicken in pan, skin side down. Bake 30 minutes or until bottom is well browned. Turn chicken over. Combine pineapple with liquid, lemon juice, and reserved marinade. Pour over chicken and bake 15-20 minutes longer, until tender.

Serves 4-5.

***

Julie’s 4th of July BBQ Ribs

1 rack baby back pork ribs

3 cups apple juice

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

16-ounce jar barbecue sauce

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

½ cup brown sugar

Parboil ribs in apple juice, cider vinegar and garlic powder about 45 minutes. Place ribs in a 9-by-12-inch baking dish and cover with barbecue sauce, minced garlic and brown sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

Serves 6-8.

***

Apple Fruit Cobbler

Quick and easy recipe … great when there is an abundance of fruit and great served warm with ice cream.

4 cups fresh fruit (apples or peaches), cored, peeled, sliced

2 cups sugar, divided

½ cup butter

1 cup flour

¾ cup milk

2 teaspoons baking powder

Dash of salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine prepared fruit with 1 cup sugar; set aside. Melt butter in a 9-by-13-inch pan. In mixing bowl combine flour, remaining 1 cup sugar, milk, baking powder and salt. Pour batter over melted butter in pan. Spoon fruit over top of batter. Bake 49-45 minutes.

***

Best Raspberry Ice Cream

3 ounces raspberry Jello

½ cup boiling water

2/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups milk

2 cups cream

1 cup half & half

3-ounce package vanilla instant pudding

10 ounces frozen raspberries

Dissolve Jello in boiling water. Add remaining ingredients, except raspberries and stir well. Stir in berries. Freeze in ice cream freezer.

Note: This also works well with strawberry- and peach-flavored Jello and fruit.

***

Gerry’s Fabulous Marinade

2/3 cup oil

½ cup lemon juice or vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon each: celery salt, thyme, oregano and rosemary

8 chicken breasts

Mix all ingredients except meat together in a large mixing bowl. Add meat; turning to coat with marinade. Cover with plastic wrap or a tight fitting lid; refrigerate 6 to 10 hours, turning meat 2 or 3 times. Cook on grill or under broiler until desired doneness. Serve while hot.

***

Peachy Chicken Casserole

Great for family and entertaining friends …

6 chicken breasts, skinless

2 teaspoons salt

Pepper to taste

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup butter

½ cup slivered almonds

1 cup water

2 10-ounce cans beef consommé

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 cups sour cream

20-ounce can sliced peaches, drained

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Dredge chicken with mixture of salt, pepper, paprika and flour. Reserve remaining flour mixture. Brown chicken on all sides in hot butter. Place chicken in 3-quart casserole. Lightly brown almonds in drippings in skillet. Stir in remaining flour. Gradually stir in water and consommé. Add ketchup; cook and stir until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream. Pour over chicken and bake, uncovered, for about 1 hour. Arrange sliced peaches on top of chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and return to oven for 10 minutes. Serves 8-12.

***

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons vanilla

12 vanilla wafers

½ can each blueberry and cherry pie filling

Soften cream cheese in a 1 quart bowl in microwave for 1 ½ minutes at Medium setting. Beat in sugar, eggs, lemon juice and vanilla until light and fluffy. Line micro-muffin pan with paper liners or use custard cups with paper lining. Place a vanilla wafer in the bottom of each liner and fill ¾ full with cream cheese mixture. Cook on Medium in microwave for 2 minutes, rotating dish once. Top each with 2 tablespoons pie filling. Chill until set.

Serves 12.