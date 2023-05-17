My career as a writer of cookbooks began in 1976 while collecting favorite recipes from Wisconsin National Guard officers’ wives of the Madison area for a bicentennial cookbook, when Major General James J. Lison Jr. was adjutant general of the state of Wisconsin. The following paragraph was included:

“I am a Guard Wife, and I am proud. In peace, I work beside my civilian soldier to build a better world. I put aside the annoyances of drill weekends and camp periods, for I know that these make him the bone and sinew of our country’s defenses. I know he is learning the skills and discipline that make him ready in emergencies. When he protects others from danger, preserves the peace, or gives aid in disaster, I understand and give him my support … for that has always been my job … nurturer, comforter, and the healer.”

Those thoughts are reflected in the wonderful support the Madison National Guard Officers’ Wives Club has provided to their spouses and to the Army and Air National Guard units of this area. General Lison wanted every Guard wife to know that the hard work our club has devoted to that task, as typified by this new cookbook, was sincerely appreciated and shared as printed.

My efforts began with the history of pilgrims landing on November 11, 1620, when America offered the fresh foods they had dreamed of during the three months of their journey, while also bringing to mind the bicentennial year of 1976 and everything we treasure with memories and mouth-watering favorites from that year, the 200th birthday of the United States of America. That includes a recipe from …

Major General James Jay Lison Jr., Army Adjutant General of the State of Wisconsin

Hamburger Noodle Dish

1 lb. hamburger

1 small onion, chopped

¼ cup celery, chopped and/or ¼ cup green pepper, chopped

1 can tomato soup

1 can water

6 oz. noodles

Topping:

½ cup bread crumbs browned slightly with 1 T. butter

Brown hamburger in skillet with onions, celery and green pepper. Add soup and water. In a greased casserole, layer half of the noodles, then half the meat mixture, salt, pepper, noodles and remaining meat mixture. Top with buttered bread crumbs. Bake at 325-350 for ½ hour or until browned and bubbly.

***

The following recipes appear as printed in the 1976 cookbook:

Major General Raymond Matera, Chief of Staff, Air

Country-Style Meat Casserole

½ cup onion, minced

1 lb. ground beef

½ cup Karo Blue Label syrup

8-ounce can tomato sauce

¹⁄³ cup vinegar

1 T. prepared mustard

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

2 t. salt

¼ t. pepper

¼ t. oregano

8 ounces noodles, spaghetti or macaroni

1 lb. can tomatoes

Cheese

In saucepan, brown onion with beef. Stir in syrup, tomato sauce and vinegar. Bring to boil, add spices and simmer while cooking noodles. In 2-quart baking dish arrange in alternate layers with meat mixture and grated cheese. Top with tomatoes and cheese slices. Bake at 350 for ½ hour or until bubbly. Serves 6-8. Nice with a tossed salad.

***

This was a favorite of Major Jerald D. Slack, Air, and still is today for Major General Jerald D. Slack, Adjutant General WNG

Bouillibaise

½ cup olive oil

1 carrot, diced

2 onions, chopped

2 leeks, cut

1 clove garlic

3 lbs. boned fish, cut in 3 inch squares

2 large tomatoes or 1 can tomatoes

1 bay leaf

2 cups fish stock, clam juice or water

½ cup shrimp, crab, lobster (cooked or canned)

1 doz. oysters, clams or mussels (in shell)

½ cup pimentos, cut small

Few grains of saffron

Salt and pepper

Juice of one lemon

1 cup dry white wine

In large kettle cook until golden brown in oil the carrot, onions, leeks and garlic. Add fish, tomatoes, bay leaf and stock. Simmer for 20 min. and add remaining seafood, pimentos and saffron. Simmer until shells open, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, adding lemon juice and wine. Serve with buttered French bread sprinkled with chopped parsley and paprika.

***

Carroll Dawson’s Crunch Drumsticks

12 chicken drumsticks

6 tablespoons butter, melted

½ cup pretzel crumbs

¹⁄³ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon paprika

¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper

Brush chicken with butter. Coat with crumbs, Parmesan cheese and seasoning. Place in greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Drizzle remaining butter over chicken. Bake in preheated 375 oven 55-60 minutes, or until tender. Serves 6. Great for a Tailgate Party or picnic.

***

My husband was identified as Lt. Colonel Richard W. Murray, Air, when this book was printed, and his favorite is still clam chowder.

New England Clam Chowder

3 slices bacon

1 T. hot bacon drippings

¾ cup onion, chopped

3 T. flour

½ t. salt

Pepper

5-ounce can whole shucked clams, reserve liquid

2 8-ounce cans minced or chopped clams, reserve liquid

2 medium potatoes, pared and cubed

2 cups milk or half-and-half, or mixture of both

In large saucepan, saute bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels and crumble when cool. In 1 T. hot drippings, saute onion until golden, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in flour, salt and pepper. Add water to reserved liquid of clams to measure 3 cups. Gradually stir liquid into onion mixture over low heat. Add potatoes. Bring to boil, stirring. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes or just until potatoes are tender. Add half-and-half, drained clams and crumbled bacon, then heat thoroughly. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired, and place a small pat of butter on top of each serving. This is a chowder thinner in consistency compared with the usual heavier chowder.

Serves: 4-5

***

Chile Con Queso Dip

Jo and Mark Miller’s favorite dip

1 small onion, grated

¼ lb. butter

1 lb. sharp cheddar cheese

4-oz. can green chili chopped

1 T. coarse ground red chile

Cook grated onion in butter over low heat until transparent. Crumble cheese finely and add to onion.

Stir until cheese melts; add green chiles slowly. Add red chile and stir until chiles are well distributed. Serve warm with corn chips.

***

Correction: Nicki Urso’s No Bake Raspberry Cream Cheese Dessert recipe in the May 10 column should be made in a 9-by-12-inch glass pan.