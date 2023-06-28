Writing a weekly column featuring favorite recipes requested by readers has become a gift beyond describing, and it continues today with a recipe shared by longtime reader Mike Repas.

Having spent time as a director and vice president of the American Bowling Congress in Baton Rouge, an annual convention became highlighted forever with Creole and Cajun cuisine prepared and served by a board member who also happened to be an exceptional Cajun chef. When Repas returned home, he created his own version of jambalaya and gumbo and the result became known and celebrated as …

Jambalaya ala Jammer

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (or canola oil)

2 or 3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch cubes

2 or 3 large garlic cloves, chopped

1½ cup each, white onion, celery and green bell pepper

1 teaspoon each dried thyme and oregano

1 tablespoon paprika

1½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon each, granulated garlic and granulated onion (see notes)

15 ounce can low or no-salt diced tomatoes with liquid

2 cups low or no-salt chicken broth

24 ounces tomato juice (see notes)

3 tablespoons hot sauce (see notes)

1 large bay leaf

14-16 ounce andouille sausage cut into ¼-inch slices

3 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated

2 ½ cups long grain rice

To make it happen, add the oil to a large Dutch oven (or thick-bottom pan) and heat over medium-high until it shimmers. Add the chicken and brown on all sides. Add the garlic and continue cooking and stirring for a minute or so or until you can smell the garlic. Stir in the “trinity (onion, celery, green pepper) and continue cooking and stirring until they begin to wilt and soften. Add the spices and mix all together well, making sure nothing is sticking to the bottom.

Now add the tomatoes and liquid, broth, tomato juice, hot sauce and bay leaf. Raise heat to medium-high, mix well and bring to a boil. When the mixture reaches a nice easy boil, remove from heat, stir in the sausage, parsley and white slices of scallions. Cover the cooking vessel and let all “get acquainted” for 30 to 35 minutes.

Remove the cover, return to a medium to medium-high heat and bring the mix back to a slow boil. Stir in the rice, reduce the heat to a simmer, re-cover and cook until the rice has absorbed most of the liquid which could take 15 to 20 minutes. It’s OK to remove the lid periodically to check the progress.

When done to your desired consistency, remove from heat and let it rest for 5 minutes or so before serving. Place in bowls and garnish with the scallion greens and a dash or two of hot sauce. Serve with spoons.

Oh … and don’t forget to remove the bay leaf (or your Mounds candy bar).

Mike continues … that the addition of granulated garlic and onion is not an overkill.

Also, it’s OK to substitute V8 or other tomato-based veggie juices as they’ll work just fine. Mike prefers Frank’s hot sauce for a brighter flavor, but won’t overpower the dish and feel free to use whichever brand you prefer. If you might be thinking of shrimp, feel free to add them and if so, add raw peeled and deveined shrimp for the final boil as they’ll cook quickly.

***

Mike was also generous enough to share another favorite recipe including kalamata olives, and mentioning marinating boneless, skinless breasts in buttermilk for at least an hour.

Cheesy Chicken, Onions, and Olive

1 small red onion thinly sliced into half-moon rings

1 garlic clove, crushed, or 1½ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

3 ½ lbs chicken parts of choice, or a combination of parts

¼ cup pitted kalamata olives halved vertically

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, divided

¼ cup grated asiago cheese

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, combine onion, garlic, spices and oil and mix well. Arrange chicken on a rimmed baking sheet lined with sprayed foil or parchment paper. Spread the onion/spice mixture over the chicken and roast for 40-45 minutes. Remove chicken from the oven and spread the olives, about half the parsley and the asiago cheese over the chicken. Return pan to oven and roast for an additional 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle remaining parsley over the chicken before serving.

Notes: Mike uses boneless, skinless breasts when making this dish and marinates them in buttermilk for at least an hour. He also adds a bit of heat by adding some cayenne or pepperoncino to the spice blend and describes how great it is with pappardelle, wide egg noodles, rice or polenta.

He also mentioned that he adds a can of tomatoes to the tomato olive sauce recipe shared by Peter DeMartino on page 159 in my “Spaghetti Corners and all that Sauce” cookbook.

***

Reader Judy Gochenaur from Richland Center responded to a request for a popcorn cake recipe she removed from the Wisconsin State Journal in the late 1980s to make and send as a treat to her son who was attending UW-La Crosse.

Popcorn Cake

4 quarts popped corn

2 cups broken pecans

2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 cups granulated sugar

1 ½ cups dark corn syrup

¾ cup water

12-ounce package corn candy

12-ounce package candy pumpkins

Place popped corn and nuts in large roasting pan or bowl. Combine brown sugar, granulated sugar, syrup and water in saucepan. Heat slowly to boiling, stirring until sugar melts. Cook to hard ball stage (250 degrees). Pour syrup in fine stream over popcorn and nuts. Stir until mixed well and coated. Add corn candy, mix again. Put into well buttered cake pan. Press firmly into corners. Invert and remove from pan. Decorate with candy pumpkins.

***

As a treat to my husband, Dick, who just celebrated in 90th birthday, although I have his mother’s favorite bread pudding recipe he introduced me to many years ago, I’m looking for recipes for his recent request for hamburger and chopped onion with brown gravy to serve over mashed potatoes and wonder if you can help.