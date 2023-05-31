Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A few readers who have recently requested favorite Italian recipes from the past are also reminded of the Italian Workmen’s Club’s annual and exceptional Festa Italia being held this weekend at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg, where I’ll spend Saturday in their Culture Tent surrounded with history of the old Greenbush neighborhood. What better way to begin the day than sharing some favorite Italian-Sicilian recipes from the past, starting with my recipe to prepare three days before a gathering to keep in the refrigerator.

Caterina’s Caponatina

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pounds unpeeled eggplant, cut into ¾-inch cubes

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped onion

2 cups chopped sweet red bell peppers

2 cups chopped fresh fennel

6 large garlic cloves, chopped

1 ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

½ cup golden raisins

1 ¼ cups canned tomato sauce (not spaghetti sauce)

6 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¾ cup chopped fresh basil (or comparable dry)

1/4-1/2 cup pignoli (pine nuts)

Heat oil in large pot or electric fry pan over medium-high heat. Add eggplant, celery, onions, bell peppers, fennel and garlic and saute 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Uncover and simmer until caponatina is thick and vegetables are tender, stirring often, about 15 minutes. Mix in basil and pignoli. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and chill, then serve at room temperature.

Italian Cheese Dip

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon Italian seasonings

1 cup shredded mozzarella

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

8-ounce jar pizza sauce

Mix together cream cheese and Italian seasoning; spread in the bottom of an ungreased 8-by-8 inch baking pan. Combine cheeses in a small bowl; sprinkle half the mixture over cream cheese. Spread pizza sauce over cheese; top with remaining cheese mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with toasted bread, crackers or vegetables. Serves 10-12.

***

A favorite dish from Raphael Bar Risto in Providence, R.I., can become an appetizer for four or serve 2 main courses.

Linguine with Anchovy-Breadcrumb Sauce

8 ounces linguine

¼ cup olive oil

6 large garlic cloves, sliced

16 oil-cured black olives, pitted, coarsely chopped

8 brine-cured green olives (such as Sicilian) pitted, coarsely chopped

1 cup water

½ cup sliced roasted red peppers from jar

6 canned anchovy fillets, drained, chopped

2 tablespoons drained capers

¾ cup fresh French breadcrumbs, toasted

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil or 1 ½ tablespoons dried

Cook linguine in pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to bite. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and saute 1 minute. Add all olives and saute 2 minutes. Add 1 cup water, roasted peppers, anchovies and capers and simmer mixture 5 minutes. Drain pasta and add to skillet. Add breadcrumbs and basil and toss to coat pasta. Transfer to large bowl and serve.

Italian Sausages and Peppers

Sausages freeze well so you can make a double batch and freeze half for your next Italian evening.

6 hot Italian sausages

6 sweet Italian sausages

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium-sized yellow onion, peeled and sliced

2 green peppers, washed, cleaned and cut into ½-inch strips

2 red peppers, washed, cleaned and cut into ½ inch strips

1 tablespoon oregano

2 cloves garlic, put through garlic press

8-ounce can tomato sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Put sausages in a saucepan, cover with water, bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes. This will remove some of the fat. Then drain off the water and dry sausages on paper towel. Heat the oil in a heavy saute pan, add sausages and brown well on all sides. Then remove from the pan and put aside. Add onion and peppers and saute until lightly browned; add remaining ingredients. Combine well and bring to a boil. Return sausages to the pan and simmer for 25 minutes.

Serves 6.

Sicilian Potato Bake

24-ounce package of frozen chopped hash brown potatoes with butter sauce

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 large onion, sliced

8-ounce package sliced mozzarella cheese

1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt

1 teaspoon leaf oregano, crumbled

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup milk or cream

Layer half the potatoes, tomatoes, onion slices, cheese, salt, oregano and pepper in shallow 6-cup casserole. Repeat, ending with tomato and cheese. Pour milk or cream; cover loosely with foil. Bake in hot oven (425 degrees) for 25 minutes, remove foil and bake 5 minutes longer, or until vegetables are tender and top is golden-brown. Note: If potatoes are partly thawed, baking time will be shorter.

Also, feel free to add some chopped fresh green or red peppers.

Charlie Gitto’s restaurant in St. Louis’ Hill Neighborhood makes toasted ravioli using homemade pasta, but shares his eatery’s fabled recipe.

St. Louis’ Toasted Ravioli

2 tablespoons milk

1 egg

1-pound package frozen ravioli, thawed

2/3-1 cup fine dry bread crumbs

Shortening or oil for deep-frying

Parmesan cheese

1 cup spaghetti or pizza sauce

Beat together milk and egg. Dip ravioli in egg mixture, then coat with breadcrumbs. Deep-fry ravioli, a few at a time, in 2 inches of 350 degree shortening. Fry 1 minute per side or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Keep fried ravioli warm in a 300 degree oven while remainder of ravioli cook. Sprinkle with cheese and serve with warmed sauce for dipping.

***

Back home, with Fraboni’s on Owen Road in Monona always in mind, countless items await my arrival, one being their exceptional porketta-style roast. With origins in Italy, Fraboni’s porketta roasts have been personally seasoned to perfection for decades, waiting for your arrival to return home with their instructions for two different ways to prepare it, either by baking in a 350-degree pre-heated oven or grilling according to their instructions. If you happen to have a copy of my Greenbush remembered book “Spaghetti Corners and all that… Sauce,” turn to page 452 featuring Fraboni’s with their linguini clam sauce and more information about Fraboni’s Porketta.