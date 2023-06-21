The excitement and passion of rhubarb, a perennial plant also known as pieplant, continues to draw interest from readers, one being Otto Anderson, who recently shared childhood memories of picking the stems and eating them without sugar. My memories are close in age to his, but the rhubarb stalks I picked in the backyard of our house on Talmadge Street were rinsed, dried and chopped to use with sugar in pies and kuchens made to enjoy by my Hungarian-born mother.

I’m also reminded in my “Dictionary of Culinary Arts” that rhubarb had long pink to red stalks with large green leaves that are toxic. Every arrival of spring brought the enjoyment of preparing favorite rhubarb recipes while searching for new recipes to add to my list of favorites. Due a missing ingredient in last week’s column, two rhubarb recipes featured have been updated this week for you to add to your list of favorites:

Best Rhubarb Cake

1 ½ cups light brown sugar, packed

½ cup shortening (margarine or butter flavored Cisco)

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

3 cups diced rhubarb

Topping:

½ cup granulated white sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Mix together brown sugar and shortening until well blended. Add rest of ingredients except rhubarb. Mix well. Fold in rhubarb. Pour into greased 9-by-9 or 9-by-13-inch cake pan. Blend together sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over entire cake batter before baking. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm or cold.

***

Here is a muffin boasting of being perfect for either breakfast or snacking that includes a small amount of peach preserves.

Cinnamon Rhubarb Muffins

1 ½ cups all purpose flour

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

²⁄³ cup buttermilk

¼ cup butter, melted

½ cup chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed and drained

¼ cup peach preserves

In a bowl, combine flour, ½ cup sugar, baking powder, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and salt. Combine egg, buttermilk and butter; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Spoon 1 tablespoon of batter into nine greased or paper-lined muffin cups. Combine rhubarb and preserves and place 1 tablespoon in the center of each cup, but do not spread. Top with remaining batter. Combine remaining sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over batter.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until top of muffin springs back when lightly touched in the center.

Yield: 9 muffins

***

All Seasons Cookbook suggests selecting only the young red shoots before they’ve had a chance to become woody.

Rhubarb and Wine Bake

This is easy, rosy and so pretty. It also mentions that if using frozen rhubarb, you must not add water.

4 cups rhubarb, cut into 1-inch slices

3-ounce package strawberry gelatin

½ cup sugar

2 cups dry cake mix (white or yellow cake)

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup water

¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Place rhubarb in a layer in 1 ½ quart casserole, sprinkle with gelatin and sugar.

Sprinkle dry cake mix over rhubarb mixture; pour wine on top, then water. Drizzle melted butter over all. Bake about 50 minutes, or until crusty and golden. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Serves: 6

***

“Fix It and Enjoy It” author Phyllis Pellman shares a tip that since rhubarb is more readily available in spring and early summer, you can cook the first 3 ingredients and after straining, can the liquid. It’s all ready to use any time of the year. Just add juices and ginger ale to serve.

Rhubarb Drink

3 cups uncooked rhubarb, diced

1 ¼ cups sugar

4 cups water

½ cup orange juice

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup ginger ale, or 7-Up; orange or lemon slices optional

Place rhubarb, sugar, and water in a saucepan. Bring to boil and boil for 5 minutes.

Drain and strain rhubarb from syrup. Pour into large pitcher. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Add juices and ginger ale. Serve in frosty glasses. Garnish each with an orange or lemon slice if you wish.

4 to 6 servings.

***

Rhubarb Tapioca

This is described as being a 5-ingredient recipe that you’ll appreciate and enjoy.

1 quart rhubarb

1 cup water

1 tablespoon minute tapioca

3-ounce package of strawberry gelatin

¾ cup sugar

Cut rhubarb into thin slices. Place in a medium-sized saucepan. Add water and minute tapioca. Cook until rhubarb is soft. Remove from heat. Stir in gelatin and sugar. Allow to cool and thicken before serving.

***

With tapioca in mind, here is rhubarb strawberry sauce recipe using tapioca.

Rhubarb Strawberry Sauce

¾ cup sugar

3 tablespoons quick tapioca

1 cup boiling water

2 cups rhubarb, sliced ¼-inch thick

3-ounce box strawberry gelatin

1 cup cold water

1 ½ cups sliced strawberries, optional

Combine sugar and tapioca in saucepan. Stir in 1 cup boiling water. Let stand 5 minutes. Bring mixture to boil. Add 2 cups rhubarb. Simmer 5 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Add gelatin, stirring to dissolve. Stir in 1 cup cold water. Chill until set, about 3-4 hours. If you wish, stir in fresh strawberries after mixture sets.

***

Here is my favorite Strawberry-Rhubarb Dessert Sauce for cake, puddings, ice cream and other desserts.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Dessert Sauce

3 cups fresh rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup sugar

¹⁄³ cup water

1 cup fresh strawberries, halved or quartered, depending on size

1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons of water

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Bring rhubarb, sugar and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Add strawberries, cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add dissolved cornstarch to fruit mixture. Cook stirring constantly until mixture boils and thickens. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Spoon into a clean glass jar. Cover and chill. Makes about 3 cups. Refrigerate.