Time continues to “fly” while celebrating a long list of events, plus two recipe requests from my husband, Dick, who celebrated his 90th birthday in June, followed by our 61st wedding anniversary two weeks later. After all these years I should know exactly how to prepare his “favorite” hamburger gravy, which he claims is one of his all-time favorite recipes.

A few weeks ago, when another hamburger gravy request was mentioned with a smile, a decision was finally made to contact column reader Mike Repas, who responded immediately with his own longtime favorite recipe, describing it as a “delicious American classic to serve over a bed of fluffy mashed potatoes” — which is exactly what I’ve been searching for before our anniversary arrived … once again.

‘Best Hamburger Gravy’ Serves 4

1½ pounds lean ground beef

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups quality beef broth

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons beef bouillon base (or 2 cubes)

2 teaspoons ground dried porcini mushrooms (optional but recommended for the ultimate boost)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon ground sage

Chopped fresh parsley for serving

Heat a skillet with about 1 tablespoon of oil over medium high heat. Add ground beef, onion and garlic and cook until there is no pink remaining. Stir in the flour and butter and cook for another 3 minutes (this will also cook off the “raw” flavor of the flour). Stir in the thyme, sage, onion powder, salt, pepper, ground porcini mushrooms (if using), bouillon base and Worcestershire sauce. Add the beef broth and heavy cream and bring it to a simmer, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Cover and let the sauce simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve over mashed potatoes (or pasta, rice or biscuits) sprinkled with some parsley.

***

Speaking of “favorite” recipes, a “softwist” reader has requested favorite recipes from our beloved neighborhood Jacobson Brothers Quality Meats and Deli, established throughout local neighborhoods since 1932. Their logo that a “good recipe is made better by adding the spice of friendship,” is attached to a few of their favorite recipes found in my own collection of Jacobson Brothers recipes ... this one jotted down with love a long time ago …

Jacobson Brothers Brats in Beer

12 regular or precooked brats

Beer to cover

¼-½ stick butter

Onions quartered

Simmer for 30 minutes. Light grill in meantime. Drain brats, reserving juice. Brown on grill and return to juice to keep warm until ready to serve.

***

The remaining two recipes were printed as is on their recipe cards with a sketch of a butcher … and their many former locations on Monona Drive, West Beltline, Camelot Square and University Avenue.

Jacobson Brothers Kielbasa

8-ounce package noodles

1 package Jacobson’s Kielbasa cut into ½-inch slices

1 medium onion, sliced thin

1 medium green pepper, sliced thin

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook noodles according to package. Melt butter in a large skillet, add onions and saute on high for 3 minutes; add mushrooms and saute for additional 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, add kielbasa and cook for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low, add green pepper. When noodles are done, reserve one cup of water, drain remaining liquid; add noodles and reserved water to skillet. Heat through, salt and pepper to taste.

***

Jacobson’s Turkey Stuffed with Sauerkraut

2 jars (32 ounces each) sauerkraut

3 small onions, quartered

12 ounces fresh mushrooms quartered

Caraway seeds (optional)

10-12 pound whole turkey

Mix the sauerkraut, onions, mushrooms and a touch of caraway if desired. Cook it on a prepared kettle grill for 3½ to 4 hours, adding coals as needed. The turkey is done when the joints move easily.

Another index recipe card records Jacobson’s Homemade Hamloafs and Meatloafs with serving suggestions, but no ingredients. Can you help?

***

Recently a recipe request for a “smooth and creamy” meatloaf arrived and within reach happened to be a “most favorite” from a Taste of Home reader … Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

Yield: 6 servings

2 eggs

¾ cup milk

²⁄³ cup seasoned bread crumbs

2 teaspoons dried minced onion

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon rubbed sage

1½ pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)

¼ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground mustard

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

In large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well (the mixture will be moist). Shape into a round loaf; place in a 5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until no pink remains and a meat thermometer reads 160 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon over the meat loaf. Cook 15 minutes longer or until heated through. Let the meat loaf stand for 10-15 minutes before cutting.

***

Another longtime Cooks’ Exchange reader, Isabel Hubbard, has recently shared her favorite potato salad recipe using hot potatoes for old friends to make and enjoy during summer gatherings and backyard picnics. Festive Potato Salad

Serves 4-6

2 cups of hot potatoes, sliced

1 cup grated carrots

1 cup sliced cabbage

1 tablespoon chopped onion

3 tablespoons chopped green peppers

2 tablespoons pimento

2 tablespoons salad oil

1 tablespoon mustard

²⁄³ cup mayonnaise

Mix all above with hot potatoes.

***

Herb-Crusted Potatoes

Yield: 4 servings

Another recipe to make and enjoy any time of the year is this Taste of Home Test Kitchen favorite.

1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon pepper

In a large bowl, toss potatoes with oil. Combine the seasonings; sprinkle over potatoes and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer in a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until tender, stirring once.

***

Recently requested recipes from the past: French toast served during Sunday brunch days at Bill Minnick’s Top Hat in Middleton … and Friday night favorite baked cod at Crandall’s picked up at the Middleton drive-thru.