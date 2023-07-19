Today is another day to celebrate, especially if you happen to love chicken wings! Not only were the recipes carefully tested by experts, every winner was included in the “Taste of Home Contest Winners,” a 240-page compilation labeling winners as the “cream of the crop.” And thanks to “Shorty,” who asked for chicken wing recipes.

If you’ve ever wondered how a recipe becomes a prize winner, expert home economists sort through many recipes before testing the most promising ones. They prepare their top choices for the judging panel, which includes experienced food editors and home economists. After much sampling, judges pick a grand prize winner and runners-up in this exciting and delicious one-of-a-kind collection of favorite recipes.

Raspberry Barbecue Wings

Yield: 2 ½ dozen

The winner came up with this recipe when she got tired of the “same old wings.” These wings are baked with onion and garlic, then broiled and basted with a mixture of jam, barbecue sauce and jalapenos. The sauce is excellent on pork and great for dipping. There’s an editor’s note at the end of this recipe.

²⁄³ cup barbecue sauce

²⁄³ cup seedless raspberry jam

3 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 or 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic, divided

2 teaspoons Liquid Smoke, optional, divided

¼ teaspoon salt

15 whole chicken wings (about 3 pounds)

1 small onion, sliced

1 cup water

Note: 3 pounds of uncooked chicken wing sections, aka wingettes, may be substituted for the whole chicken wings. Omit cutting wings and discarding tips. When cutting wings or seeding hot peppers, use rubber or plastic gloves to protect your hands. Avoid touching your face.

In a small bowl, combine the barbecue sauce, jam, chopped onion, peppers, 1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon Liquid Smoke if desired, and salt, mixing well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Cut the wings into three sections; discard wing tip section. Place wings in a greased 15-by-10-inch baking pan. Top with sliced onion and remaining garlic. Combine the water and remaining Liquid Smoke if desired; pour over wings. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until chicken juices run clear.

Transfer wings to a greased broiler pan; brush with sauce. Broil 4-6 inches from the heat for 20-25 minutes, turning and basting every 5 minutes or until wings are well coated.

***

Honey-Glazed Wings

This was a “crowd-pleaser winner” from Baldwin, Wisconsin.

Prep: 20 minutes plus marinating and bake 50 minutes.

Note: 3 pounds of uncooked chicken wings sections (wingettes) may be substituted for the whole wings. Omit cutting wings and discarding tips.

15 whole chicken wings (about 3 pounds)

½ cup honey

¹⁄³ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons chili sauce

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon ground ginger

Cut chicken wings into three sections; discard wing tip section. Set wings aside. In a small saucepan, combine the honey, soy sauce, oil, chili sauce, salt, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce and ginger. Cook and stir until blended and heated through. Cool to room temperature. Place chicken wings in a large resealable plastic bag; add honey mixture. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Drain and discard marinade. Place wings in a well-greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Drain and turn wings. Bake 20-25 minutes longer or until chicken juices run clear and glaze is set.

***

This recipe had been a family favorite for many years. When the family moved out of state, their favorite chicken wing recipe moved with them to treat a new set of chicken wing friends to enjoy and appreciate.

Tempura Chicken Wings

Yield: 2 ½ dozen

15 whole chicken wings, about 3 pounds

1 cup cornstarch

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Oil for deep-fat frying

½ cup sugar

½ cup white vinegar

½ cup currant jelly

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Note: 3 pounds of uncooked chicken wing sections, also known as wingettes, may be substituted for the whole chicken wings. Omit cutting wings and discarding tips.

Cut chicken wings into three sections; discard the wing tip section. Place cornstarch in a large resealable plastic bag; add chicken wings a few at a time and shake to coat evenly. Dip wings in eggs. In an electric skillet or deep fat fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry wings for 8 minutes or until golden brown and juices run clear, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, jelly, soy sauce, ketchup and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Place chicken wings in a greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Pour half of the sauce over wings. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Turn wings and top with remaining sauce. Bake 10-15 minutes longer or until chicken juices run clear and coating is set.

***

Garlic-Cheese Chicken Wings

Makes 2 ½ dozen

This is the result of taking a family favorite chicken breast recipe and turning it into a very special appetizer. Note: 3 pounds of uncooked chicken wing sections (wingettes) may be substituted for the whole chicken wings. Omit cutting wings and discarding tips.

2 large whole garlic bulbs

1 tablespoon plus ½ cup olive oil, divided

½ cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 ½ cups seasoned bread crumbs

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup grated Romano cheese

½ teaspoon pepper

15 whole chicken wings, about 3 pounds

Remove papery outer skin from garlic (do not peel or separate cloves). Cut top off garlic bulbs. Brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Wrap each bulb in heavy-duty foil. Bake at 425 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until softened. Cool for 10-15 minutes.

Squeeze the softened garlic into a blender or food processor. Add butter, hot pepper sauce and remaining oil; cover and process until smooth. Pour into a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, combine the bread crumbs, cheeses and pepper. Cut chicken wings into three sections; discard wing tip section. Dip chicken wings into the garlic mixture, then coat with crumb mixture. Place on a greased rack in a 15-by-10-by-1-inch pan and drizzle with any remaining garlic mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until chicken juices run clear.