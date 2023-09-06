Following a few weeks of disappearing from recent Wednesday issues, my 30-year-old weekly WSJ Cooks’ Exchange column begins once again, much to the delight of me, the author, and you, my fans, who wondered what happened to their favorite food column.

Countless phone calls and emails continued to shed light on how much readers missed Cooks’ Exchange and what it offered while wondering if it would return. While coasting along with fingers crossed, I suddenly discovered my beloved LOFT (Lots of Fun Times) 1956 City Champion Jitterbug trophy hidden behind a stack of cookbooks and other precious reminders from the past. And now, today, after my column picture appeared Aug. 22 along the top of page 2, Cooks’ Exchange is back where it belongs, with me, once again, in command.

With favorite recipes also in mind, longtime reader and good friend, Glenn J. Hovde, who shares wonderful memories and recipes from the past, has also shared one of his own favorite recipes for Norwegian sweet rice, a longtime favorite of his Norwegian mother, the late Joseffa “Seff” Olavina Hovde, and a favorite that his wife, Myriam, and daughter, Adriana, continue to make and enjoy.

Norwegian Rice Pudding

4 cups of milk (or 2 cups of whole or 2% milk and 2 cups of half and half — can also use lactose free milk)

½ cup long grain rice, washed and drained

1/3 cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten and put through a strainer

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For serving: Sugar and Cinnamon

Pour the milk (or milk and half and half) into a medium saucepan. When the milk is warm, add the rice and bring to a boil over medium heat; lower the heat to medium-low for approximately one hour. Mix with a fork frequently to avoid the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

At approximately the half-hour mark, add the sugar and salt. At 50 minutes, or a few minutes before you are to remove it from the stove, beat the egg in a small cup, put through a strainer and pour a cup or so of the rice and milk mixture into the beaten egg, mixing quickly so the egg does not cook.

Add the egg and milk/rice back into the saucepan and mix it all together. Cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and immediately add the vanilla. Pour onto a glass or other large serving dish or individual dishes, such as ramekins, and sprinkle lightly with sugar and cinnamon. This dish is best when served at room temperature. The goal is to obtain a creamy dessert that is not too sweet, yet still full of flavor.

• • •

Frank Alfano, another good friend, shares his mother’s bread recipe. Sentimentally referred to as “Nonna’s” nut bread, Frank’s wife, Janette, also includes his mother’s first name.

Julia’s Date Nut Bread

¾ cup chopped walnuts

7.5 ounce package of Dromedary dates, chopped

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons shortening

¾ cup boiling water

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sugar

1 ½ cups of sifted flour

With chopped nuts and chopped dates, baking soda, salt and shortening in a bowl, add boiling water. Blend together and let stand for 20 minutes. With fork, or lowest speed of electric mixer, beat eggs, add vanilla and sugar and mix. Add sifted flour and mix together at medium speed to form the batter. Stir in the date and nut mixture. Turn into greased 9-inch loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 5 minutes or until done. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove and cool overnight before slicing. This bread is delicious spread with cream cheese.

• • •

Favorite recipes from the past usually include more than a few delicious moments we’ll remember forever. With fingers crossed that recipes we referred to as “Sloppy Joes” were jotted down somewhere within reach for a new generation to also enjoy, my mother’s “Barbecue” recipe became the “Sloppy Joe” we all remember enjoying in the kitchen, backyard, along the lakeshore or Hoyt Park woods during picnics. After a reader recently shared thoughts about “Sloppy Joes” from the past, I searched through my mother’s favorite old recipes and found our favorite barbecue recipe we all referred to as …“Sloppy Joes.”

Mother’s Barbecues aka “Sloppy Joes”

Hamburger buns

1 pound of ground beef

½ cup chopped onions

¼ cup chopped celery

8 ounces tomato sauce

¼ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Brown ground beef. Saute onions and celery. Add tomato sauce, ketchup, vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, and simmer 15 minutes. Serve in buns with a thin slice of portobella cheese.

• • •

For my cousin Joe, here is another treasured family recipe to enjoy.

Italian Sloppy Joes

1 ½ pounds mild Italian sausage (remove from casing)

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped green pepper

½ cup sliced black olives

28-ounce can whole tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 teaspoon parsley

Salt and pepper

Hamburger buns

8 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese

Brown sausage with onions and green pepper. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes. Serve on split buns and top with mozzarella cheese.

• • •

If you need an appetizer ...

Victoria Gotti’s Favorite Sauteed Mushrooms

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ pounds fresh white cap mushrooms sliced

½ cup dry white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and saute until golden. Remove and discard the garlic. Add mushrooms and saute for 6 to 7 minutes, or until tender. Add wine, salt and pepper. Bring liquid to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, stir in parsley and serve.

For dessert, fill the freezer or picnic cooler with cups, spoons and your favorite ice cream.