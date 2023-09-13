Being born in Madison is always worth celebrating and describing in a variety of ways. Having spent two adult years residing on the southernmost tip of Key West in Florida, and another brief stay in Nahant, along the ocean north of Boston, there is no place I’d rather be than right here in Madison, sandwiched between our beloved four lakes. Giving thought to temperature changes throughout each year always sheds light on perennial garden flowers to plant and appreciate, as well as garden plants to pick, preserve and enjoy in favorite recipes throughout each year.

Many of those dearly appreciated things in life have been framed and hang on my office wall, photos of my Sicilian grandparents, Salvatore and Caterina Tripolino, my parents Mike and Mary Tripalin, my sons, Mike, Bill and Bob, plus great-grandchildren and cousins galore, and husband, Richard, also known as Dick. Included is a picture taken in 1992 with my friend, Tony Bennett, following his performance in the Oscar Mayer Theater on State Street after giving him one of my Italian Greenbush-remembered cookbooks.

Also appreciated were requests for favorite recipes that began back in 1988 with my first attempt to capture Madison’s Greenbush Italian neighborhood with recipes, memories and photographs shared by the people who once lived there. Those early efforts described Greenbush, also known as the “Bush,” as not without fault, but what neighborhood is. Maybe we didn’t realize how special it was until it began to disappear.

Regarding favorite recipes from the past found my friend, Dorothy Borchardt, happy to share a sloppy joe recipe that had been a favorite of Dick, her deceased husband. She reminisced about the many things he did to help others on Madison’s North Side, where they lived while remodeling homes, delivering appliances and doing other remodeling jobs. He also organized a crew of carpenters to build a shelter for residents at Wisconsin Central Center while finding time to grow pumpkins at their property in Westfield to give to the neighborhood kids.

Dorothy was happy to share his favorite sloppy joe recipe, sometimes adding chili powder and paprika for a change in taco seasoning.

Dick Borchardt’s Favorite Sloppy Joes

1 pound ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

¾ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Brown beef and onion in nonstick skillet. Stir in ketchup, sugar, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. Bring to boil; cover, and cook until thick, about 15 minutes.

Serve on 6 buns.

Note: Sometimes Dorothy would add ½ teaspoon chili powder and ⅓ teaspoon paprika.

***

Mentioning sloppy joes continues to stir fond memories that began many years ago when my husband’s favorite “in-flight” recipes when flying TWA as captain could be found in "The Best of TWA" cookbook. Produced in 2009, the cookbook became a delicious reminder with a collection of favorite recipes served “in-flight” during the “hey-day of the beloved airline.”

Crockpot Sloppy Joes

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup ketchup

½ bell pepper, seeded and chopped

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons prepared mustard

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

Hamburger buns

In a heavy skillet brown ground beef with onion and garlic. Drain off excess fat. Combine ketchup, bell pepper, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar and chili powder in a slow cooker. Stir in the ground beef mixture. Cover and cook on low setting for 5-7 hours. Serve spooned on hamburger buns. Serves 6-8.

Note: Use pork and beef combination or ground turkey.

***

Another option for sloppy joes is a simple one found in Rita Van Amber’s "Revised Stories and Recipes from the Great Depression of the 1930s."

Sloppy Joes

1 pound ground beef

1 can chicken gumbo soup

Some mustard and some salt and pepper

Heat through and serve.

***

Here is another favorite sloppy joe recipe described as being “interestingly delicious” found in "The Best of the Best from Wisconsin" cookbook edited in 1997 by Gwen McKee and Barbara Moseley.

Awesome Sloppy Joes

1 ½ – 2 pounds ground beef

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, chopped

¾ cup hot water

1 cup ketchup

½ cup tomato juice

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

15-ounce can (2 cups) pumpkin

8 hamburger buns

Brown ground beef in a heavy skillet with the oil. Add chopped onion and cook for 5 minutes. Drain. In a large saucepan, cook water, ketchup, tomato juice, nutmeg, cloves, chili powder, salt and pepper. Bring to a rolling boil. Add meat, onions and pumpkin. Simmer for 20 minutes. Serve on hamburger buns or your favorite roll.

***

One more sloppy joe recipe with a few more interesting ingredients was discovered in "Cooks of the Green Door" published in 2000 by the League of Catholic Women in Minnesota.

Sloppy Joses

¾ pound lean ground beef

Half of a 15-ounce can of refried beans

½ cup salsa

4 ½ ounce can of diced green chili peppers

1 small onion, chopped

¼ cup beer

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon ground chili powder

6 hamburger buns, split and toasted

In large skillet brown beef, breaking meat into small pieces as it cooks. Drain fat. Stir in refried beans, salsa, chili peppers, chopped onion, beer, garlic and chili powder. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer uncovered 10-15 minutes or until mixture reaches desired consistency. Spoon mixture into toasted buns and serve warm.

This updated version of a “meal in a bun” was popular during the 1960s when served to the young adults who gathered at the League for Chi Rho Club.