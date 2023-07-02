Easy chicken cacciatore

Servings: 4

Ingredients

4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed

½ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped fine

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

¼ cup red wine

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Directions

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Cook chicken until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate.

Add onion, bell pepper and mushrooms to skillet and cook until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and their juice and wine, scraping up any browned bits, then add browned chicken along with any accumulated juices and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, covered, until chicken is cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes.

Transfer chicken to platter and tent with foil. Simmer sauce, uncovered, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Off heat, stir in basil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour sauce over chicken and serve.