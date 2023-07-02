Classic chicken cacciatore recipes are daylong stewed affairs, but this revised recipe is a quick weeknight dish that gets plenty of flavor from garlic, fresh basil, cremini mushrooms and red pepper. We found that white or button mushrooms can be substituted for the cremini in our recipe. Be sure to scrape the browned bits of meat from the bottom of the skillet — they are full of flavor.
Chicken cacciatore: This version is ready fast on busy weeknights
