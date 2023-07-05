A father and daughter who have owned restaurants in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin are opening a Mexican restaurant on Madison's West Side.

Tony Ornelas, 61, said he and his daughter, Maria Ornelas, 27, should have Casa Fiesta Mexican Grill open by July 12 in the former KJ's Curry Bowl, 7005 Tree Lane, across from Memorial High School.

He said they opened a restaurant of the same name in Milton in 2020 and sold it two months ago. They also opened one in Flat Rock, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, in 2014 and had it for five years. Before that, they had four restaurants in Columbus, Ohio, over 23 years.

All the restaurants were called Casa Fiesta Mexican Grill.

He said he moved to Detroit to be close to his former wife and children and later sold his Michigan restaurant because it was hard to get employees.

Tony, who moved from the Mexican state of Jalisco to Ohio when he was 16, said he came to Madison two years ago to help his brother-in-law in Evansville run a restaurant and he decided to stay.

He said he's been making mostly cosmetic renovations to the West Side Madison restaurant by himself for about eight months. Getting the necessary permits from the city is what took so long, he said.

Tony said that through the years they've been concentrating on Mexican food for American palates, and with the Madison restaurant they hope to serve Mexican food for both Mexicans and non-Mexicans.

"For Mexicans, we've got all those tongue tacos and those soups like chicken soup, beef soup and a lot of other dishes that I don't think Americans will like to eat that much," he said.

Tony, who will cook and train other cooks, said on Saturdays and Sundays, he'll also serve menudo, a traditional Mexican soup made with cows' stomach, and other dishes that appeal to Mexicans. The regular menu will appeal to a more general audience with tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos.

"We are willing to take suggestions," he said. "If they don't like something, they always can tell us and we'll fix it. We can fix anything the way they want it... If it is not on the menu, we can put it on the menu. Because I've been doing this food for 30 or more years. And we pretty much can do and change anything. It's easy."

KJ's Curry Bowl, with Sri Lankan owners, had a menu that went in surprisingly different directions with Cajun, Asian, and only a few Sri Lankan specialties. It also had a Southwest section that offered fajita and burrito bowls. It was in that spot from 2013 to 2017.