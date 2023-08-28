If you want to find Carlos Aguilar and his arepas truck, listen for the salsa music.

You'll find him on Library Mall most weekdays in his Caracas Arepas food cart. Within shouting distance, his brother Luis runs Caracas Empanadas, recognizable with its Venezuelan flag colors of yellow, blue and red.

"I like working here because I'm doing what I like — cooking — and I'm helping people," Carlos Aguilar said. "I like the music ... I play salsa music all the time."

In the roughly eight months the brothers have owned the food trucks, their focus has been on customers and food.

"There's a feeling to that, it's like, you know you've done your work ... just for that little empanada," he said. "It brings a lot of people a lot of memories of their childhood too."

The Caracas trucks have been a staple on Library Mall and on Capitol Square during the Dane County Farmers' Market since Venezuelan native Luis Dompablo started the business in 2008.

Dompablo had been managing indoor plants at office buildings, but the recession wiped out about half his income, said his husband and co-owner, David Piovanetti.

Read the series:

Dompablo's family and friends had been telling him that the empanadas he cooked from his mother's recipes were so good that they should be spread outside the family kitchen.

"Everybody around him said why don't you just do what you love, and that's cooking," Piovanetti said.

The business was so successful that the couple added an arepas truck in 2018 and renamed the company Caracas Empanadas y Mas. Arepas, popular in Venezuela and Columbia, are half-opened pockets of grilled ground maize dough filled with various ingredients from shredded beef and cheese to sweet plantains, avocados and black beans.

The trucks drew a following around Madison for years. But after 14 years, Dompablo and Piovanetti were looking to retire. So in December, they tapped the Aguilars to take over the business.

"We love them like family," said Piovanetti, who officiated Carlos Aguilar's wedding. "There's nobody else that we would want to take over the business more than them."

Piovanetti met Luis Aguilar when Piovanetti was a teacher at Middleton High School and Aguilar was a student. Luis started working the empanadas truck in 2015 after graduation. Brother Carlos had previously worked for the business.

Dompablo taught Luis Aguilar how to make various garnishes and ingredients for the business, like its signature thin, green sauce — guasacaca — that consists of cilantro, onions, green peppers, garlic and vinegar and is served in a translucent white bottle at both food trucks.

The Aguilar brothers are from El Salvador, but they preserved Dompablo's Venezuelan menus since they have a devoted fan base of UW students and Madisonians, Luis Aguilar said. The empanadas are made at a separate commercial kitchen and fried on-site, while the arepas are fully crafted in Carlos' food truck.

But the Aguilar brothers hope to add another food truck focused on food from their native El Salvador, namely the country's hallmark pupusas, a dish of grilled dough similar to arepas but fully enclosed around combinations of cheese, meat, plantains and other fillings.

The brothers had a lot to learn, from applying for city licenses to sorting out insurance and taxes. Or, even just trying to remember how much tape, paper, heat lamps, light bulbs and napkins Dompablo would purchase ahead of large events like Taste of Madison.

What makes the journey worth it, Luis Aguilar said, is getting to interact with customers.

"When someone is happy, I know I've done my job right," he said. "A smile is very contagious."

Luis, 28, studied engineering and culinary arts at Madison College and now lives in Edgerton. His mother came to the U.S. in 2008 and spent two years petitioning to bring Luis, Carlos and their brother. The brothers' parents live in Wisconsin, and their grandmother lives in Texas. A lot of their family is still in El Salvador.

"I have a passion for food. That's the thing. And now that I get to own this — something that I worked with for so long — and I know how people feel about my food, that's a great feeling, you know, it really is," Aguilar said. "I really like interacting with people."

The Caracas Empanadas menu features a series of regular, specialty and dessert empanadas, which are fried dough filled with various combined ingredients, from pulled pork, chicken and beef to beans, rice and vegetables. Churros, also common in Venezuela, are available too.

The most popular menu item is the pabellón empanada. Pabellón is a traditional Venezuelan dish of black beans, rice, a ripe plantain and shredded beef.

But having grown up in San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador, Luis Aguilar said that he favors the La Rica empanada — which has ground beef, a ripe plantain and cincho cheese — for its similarities to a Salvadoran dish he grew up eating. Plantains are a popular ingredient in El Salvador and throughout many Latin American countries.

"In El Salvador there is a similar dish like that, instead, (it's) the whole fried plantain, scooped from the middle with a spoon, and you fill it up with ground beef, cheese and cream cheese," he said, acting out the scooping process with his hands. La Rica "is also one that, when I eat it, it brings me back to my childhood."

Aguilar also grew up eating pastelitos — the Salvadoran equivalent of an empanada — at local restaurants, ordering a plate of 10 or 15 with his friends.

Part of the brothers' fondness for cooking comes from their grandmother, who was born in Managua, Nicaragua and fled the country to El Salvador during a property-seizing conflict under a dictatorship in the 1940s, Carlos Aguilar, 32, said. She has always cooked traditional Nicaraguan dishes for the family, like indio viejo, a stew of shredded beef and plantain slices served with white rice.

"I go (to Texas) for the holidays, and when I go there, the first thing is 'Grandma, teach me something new, teach me a recipe that I don't know, like pico de gallo, but the one that you made,'" Luis Aguilar said.

Caracas Empanadas y Más has secured a vendor spot at the future Madison Public Market that could open in spring 2025. The brothers are planning to have at that location a Venezuelan menu — including the well-known empanadas and arepas — but also a smaller Salvadoran menu, featuring pupusas, grilled fish and yuca con chicharrón, a dish of boiled yuca root served with fried pork belly and curtido, a sour coleslaw-like mix of sliced cabbage, carrots and onions.

And they'll keep focusing on the customers.

"My favorite, favorite part is when someone comes back after they try my food and they tell me how amazing that was," Luis Aguilar said. "I'm even getting a little bit of chills."

Close dZi Little Tibet Namgyal Ponsar and Tharten Tsering A Tibetan restaurant to serve as a gathering place for Madison's Himalayan region communities and others Photo: John Hart, State Journal Tamaleria el Poblano Reyna and Waldo Gonzalez Tamales and other traditional food from the state of Puebla, Mexico AfriqueCaribe Bits & Bites Sher Oṣinowo Ethnic soul food drawing from West African, Caribbean, Key West and Deep South influences TK's Noodles Tounhia, Tou Tong and Tou Kou Khang A noodle bar that serves custom vermicelli noodle bowls, spring rolls, pho and bubble tea Yakub Kazi Middle Eastern cooking techniques, Indian flavors, local ingredients and an interesting visual display. Curtis & Cake Monica O'Connell Small-batch baked goods and confections inspired by the tastes of the American South Photo: Beth Skogen Madre Yerba Morena Taylor-Benell Organic body care products including body butter, baby powder and sun protection; jewelry that uses cloth from Africa; freestyle henna tattoos Yaseen Handicrafts Nausheen Qureishi Silk and cotton tops; scarves and garments using shibori, a Japanese technique for dyeing; hand-stitched and embroidered footwear from India; leather jackets and bags P & L Family Vietnamese restaurant specializing in banh mi, Vietnamese coffee, bubble tea, smoothies and desserts Perfect Imperfections Jasmine Banks Natural body care, including sugar scrub, deodorants, soaps and body oils Photo: Amber Arnold, State Journal Julia's Tortillas Jessica Ruiz Galindo Tortillas made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients QB's Magnetic Creations Judy Cooper Magnetic badge holders, brooches, eyeglass holders and specialty promotional items Mai Vang A restaurant serving family recipes using products sourced from her farm and other local farms Otavalo Art Julio and Aída Cachiguango Traditional handmade Andean crafts such as alpaca knitwear, instruments and jewelry, and traditional music performances Brown Rice and Honey Kristina Stanley Vegan deli and bakery items using foraged, local and tribal-sourced ingredients; retail American Indian-produced ingredients and products Photo: Audre Rae Photography Savvy Pet Foods & Meat Market Laura Riggs Dog food, treats and toys made from humanely raised, locally sourced meat; custom meals for pets with food sensitivities Ugly Apple Cafe Laurel Burleson A breakfast and lunch spot that uses locally sourced seconds and extras; jams and pickles featuring little-used or -known fruits and vegetables Bodega Nana Lucas Benford A greengrocer offering value-added goods, grocery basics, and rotating daily food specials Afreeka Wear Kossi Apaloo A clothing line including embroidered and screen-printed T-shirts, polos and hats Caracas Empanadas Luis Dompablo Traditional Venezuelan food using locally sourced ingredients Maipa Ly Tong-Pao and family Hmong and Southeast Asian-inspired foods, including egg rolls, barbecue skewers, Asian coleslaw and sandwiches Madame Chu Josey Chu Southeast Asian sauces, snacks and meals to go Photo: John Hart, State Journal Artesan Fruit Eder Valle and family Fruit sculptures for events and gourmet frozen fruit pops SuperCharge! Foods Jamaal Stricklin, Matt Roellig, P.T. Bjerke, TJ DiCiaula A juice and smoothie bar made from microgreens grown at an indoor vertical farm in Madison Libros for Kids, Books for Niños Araceli Esparza A children’s bookstore that carries bilingual books and local authors, also offering children's programming and all-ages storytelling nights Off the Block Pizza Donale Richards and Will Green A new frozen and ready-to-eat pizza product from nonprofit Mentoring Positives Taco Sunrise Gaylene Norfleet American-style tacos with comfort-food flavors Melly Mell's Catering Carmell Jackson Healthy soul food and desserts, including locally sourced ingredients, to go Alfredo and Alma Aleman Foods including the unique tacos acorazados from their hometown of Morelos, Mexico Meet the entrepreneurs being groomed for the Madison Public Market If the 30 entrepreneurs in the Madison Public Market's MarketReady program are any indication, the market will be a crossroads of cultural diversity. The program is offering this group of local chefs, bakers, artisans and specialty retailers extra support as they prepare to grow their businesses into the market, which is expected to open in 2019 at the corner of East Washington Avenue and First Street. Here's a snapshot of each of the 30 entrepreneurs and their big -- or small -- ideas. Most of the photos were submitted by the entrepreneurs for MarketReady. dZi Little Tibet Namgyal Ponsar and Tharten Tsering A Tibetan restaurant to serve as a gathering place for Madison's Himalayan region communities and others Photo: John Hart, State Journal Tamaleria el Poblano Reyna and Waldo Gonzalez Tamales and other traditional food from the state of Puebla, Mexico AfriqueCaribe Bits & Bites Sher Oṣinowo Ethnic soul food drawing from West African, Caribbean, Key West and Deep South influences TK's Noodles Tounhia, Tou Tong and Tou Kou Khang A noodle bar that serves custom vermicelli noodle bowls, spring rolls, pho and bubble tea Yakub Kazi Middle Eastern cooking techniques, Indian flavors, local ingredients and an interesting visual display. Curtis & Cake Monica O'Connell Small-batch baked goods and confections inspired by the tastes of the American South Photo: Beth Skogen Madre Yerba Morena Taylor-Benell Organic body care products including body butter, baby powder and sun protection; jewelry that uses cloth from Africa; freestyle henna tattoos Yaseen Handicrafts Nausheen Qureishi Silk and cotton tops; scarves and garments using shibori, a Japanese technique for dyeing; hand-stitched and embroidered footwear from India; leather jackets and bags P & L Family Vietnamese restaurant specializing in banh mi, Vietnamese coffee, bubble tea, smoothies and desserts Perfect Imperfections Jasmine Banks Natural body care, including sugar scrub, deodorants, soaps and body oils Photo: Amber Arnold, State Journal Julia's Tortillas Jessica Ruiz Galindo Tortillas made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients QB's Magnetic Creations Judy Cooper Magnetic badge holders, brooches, eyeglass holders and specialty promotional items Mai Vang A restaurant serving family recipes using products sourced from her farm and other local farms Otavalo Art Julio and Aída Cachiguango Traditional handmade Andean crafts such as alpaca knitwear, instruments and jewelry, and traditional music performances Brown Rice and Honey Kristina Stanley Vegan deli and bakery items using foraged, local and tribal-sourced ingredients; retail American Indian-produced ingredients and products Photo: Audre Rae Photography Savvy Pet Foods & Meat Market Laura Riggs Dog food, treats and toys made from humanely raised, locally sourced meat; custom meals for pets with food sensitivities Ugly Apple Cafe Laurel Burleson A breakfast and lunch spot that uses locally sourced seconds and extras; jams and pickles featuring little-used or -known fruits and vegetables Bodega Nana Lucas Benford A greengrocer offering value-added goods, grocery basics, and rotating daily food specials Afreeka Wear Kossi Apaloo A clothing line including embroidered and screen-printed T-shirts, polos and hats Caracas Empanadas Luis Dompablo Traditional Venezuelan food using locally sourced ingredients Maipa Ly Tong-Pao and family Hmong and Southeast Asian-inspired foods, including egg rolls, barbecue skewers, Asian coleslaw and sandwiches Madame Chu Josey Chu Southeast Asian sauces, snacks and meals to go Photo: John Hart, State Journal Artesan Fruit Eder Valle and family Fruit sculptures for events and gourmet frozen fruit pops SuperCharge! Foods Jamaal Stricklin, Matt Roellig, P.T. Bjerke, TJ DiCiaula A juice and smoothie bar made from microgreens grown at an indoor vertical farm in Madison Libros for Kids, Books for Niños Araceli Esparza A children’s bookstore that carries bilingual books and local authors, also offering children's programming and all-ages storytelling nights Off the Block Pizza Donale Richards and Will Green A new frozen and ready-to-eat pizza product from nonprofit Mentoring Positives Taco Sunrise Gaylene Norfleet American-style tacos with comfort-food flavors Melly Mell's Catering Carmell Jackson Healthy soul food and desserts, including locally sourced ingredients, to go Alfredo and Alma Aleman Foods including the unique tacos acorazados from their hometown of Morelos, Mexico