Murgh makhani (Indian butter chicken)

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces and chilled, divided

1 onion, chopped fine

5 garlic cloves, minced

4 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 serrano chile, stemmed, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon pepper

1 ½ cups water

½ cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons table salt, divided

1 cup heavy cream

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided

Directions

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, ginger and serrano and cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is softened and onion begins to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garam masala, coriander, cumin and pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add water and tomato paste, and whisk until no lumps of tomato paste remain. Add sugar and 1 teaspoon salt, and bring to a boil.

Off heat, stir in cream. Using a blender, process until smooth, 30 to 60 seconds. Return sauce to simmer over medium heat and whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Remove saucepan from heat and cover to keep warm.

Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Combine chicken, yogurt and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a bowl and toss well to coat. Using tongs, transfer chicken to a wire rack set in aluminum-foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Broil until chicken is evenly charred on both sides and registers 175 degrees, 16 to 20 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through.

Let chicken rest for 5 minutes. While the chicken rests, warm sauce over medium-low heat. Cut chicken into ¾-inch chunks and stir into sauce. Stir in 2 tablespoons cilantro and season with salt to taste. Transfer to serving dish, sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro, and serve.