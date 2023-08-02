The Mount Horeb Buck & Honey's, Tom Anderson's fourth, is set to open Aug. 15.

The restaurant at 108 S. 2nd St. is kitty-corner from the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, and across the street from Duluth Trading Company.

The restored 11,080-square-foot brick building was built in 1912 as the Reilly Bros. Farm Implement Store. The restaurant is on the first floor and has an event space that was already upstairs called Martinson Hall.

Anderson also has Buck & Honey's restaurants in Sun Prairie, Monona and Waunakee.

The restaurant can seat about 150, and the upstairs can hold 200.

Anderson said Buck & Honey's has seen a lot of growth in private events and catering, and caters about 100 weddings a year.

He opened his first Buck & Honey's in Sun Prairie in 2010, Monona in 2019, and Waunakee in December 2020.