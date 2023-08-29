I have to admit, I started out skeptical about the true feel-goodness of the “Old Style returns to La Crosse” story, which graced the front page of the State Journal earlier this month.

On its face, it’s a heart-touching homecoming, the return of a beer that became an emblem for a community, no less than Pabst or Miller with Milwaukee, Bud with St. Louis or Stroh’s with Detroit. And La Crosse had every right to be just as proud. It’s no big city, but its homegrown beer — created by G. Heileman Brewing in 1900 — was poured across the country and particularly caught on in Chicago.

By its peak in 1983, Heileman’s La Crosse brewery was the biggest engine in a brewing empire that kicked out 17 million barrels of Old Style and many other beers, the fourth-largest brewer in the country behind only Anheuser-Busch, Miller and Stroh. It even created the sparkling water brand La Croix in 1981.

The price wars of the late 20th century were not kind to big-but-not-biggest brewers, and for years Heileman, aiming to become big enough to survive, scooped up many largely fungible regional brands that could no longer compete: Kingsbury, Lone Star, Blatz, Olympia, Rainier, National Bohemian. Eventually, though, that consolidation caught up with Heileman, too, and it was bought in bankruptcy by Stroh in 1996, and Stroh by Pabst and Miller in 1999.

The La Crosse brewery, which continued production as it changed hands, was saved by local investors in 1999 who rebranded it City Brewery and built it into a major national force in contract brewing. Despite making none of its own products, City is one of the largest brewing companies in the United States and owns other large breweries in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and California.

It is this jumble of acquisitions and divestitures and joint ventures and faceless contract brewing that made me wary of the sheen of nostalgia over Old Style’s return to La Crosse. Things are not often as they seem in the world of big beer, and are hardly as simple as this story was presented.

Case in point: The precipitating event that brought Old Style back to La Crosse is a conflict between Pabst and Molson Coors, the owner of the Miller Brewing complex in Milwaukee and the primary contract brewer for Pabst since 1999. That arrangement, set to end in 2020, went out with a bang with a lawsuit settled in 2018. City Brewery was next up as Pabst’s contract brewer, and Pabst acquired a minority stake in City in 2021.

Old Style appears to be the leading edge of Pabst contract changeover, and La Crosse will be the only City facility brewing Old Style. A majority of other Pabst brands will be made at City as well, a Pabst spokesperson told me, including Pabst Blue Ribbon, which will begin production in 2024.

The rep declined to address questions about the nature of Pabst’s other contract brewers, but did say that while Pabst was expected to be one of City’s top customers, City would continue to have a large and diverse client base contracting for beer, wine, canned cocktails, seltzers and other beverages.

When the first Old Style made in La Crosse in 20-plus years hits tap lines in November, though, it’s hard to imagine that any of those complex machinations of the past 24 years will matter.

The city’s pride in Old Style endures today; La Crosse Tribune reporter Saskia Hatvany noted the plethora of those big, old-school Old Style bar signs visible on the streets of the city, worn as they may be after decades of Wisconsin winters.

And Hatvany’s story quoted a bowling alley owner who said he hadn’t poured Old Style for several years, partly because kegs and cases of it had been more difficult to secure since production left town.

And this is why I can’t be cynical about Pabst’s celebration of the Old Style homecoming. La Crosse deserves Old Style, no matter how many courtroom battles and hostile takeovers and bankruptcies complicated the relationship between the city and the beer that generations of workers and loyal drinkers earned the right to call their own.

