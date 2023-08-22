There we were, just two beer journalist buddies, our editor and some of our closest beer friends inside the festival grounds a few hours before the gates opened to the public. Breweries were finishing booth set-up, distributor reps were hard at work pushing handcarts of kegs and jockey boxes up and down the hilly terrain, and the Great Taste staff and volunteers were everywhere ensuring a smooth fest.

And it was warm.

Sunny blue skies and a gentle breeze off Lake Monona reduced (minorly) the impact of the heat, but there was no mistaking it was a very Midwest August day.

The Beer Baron and I started off our experience side by side, tackling a few rookies and some favorites, calling each other out for what we assumed would be each other’s beer of choice and catching up. A few hours later, we caught back up, swooning over some favorites and insight for the remainder of the fest and committed to a less alcohol-influenced conversation in the coming days.

The fest was perfectly run, as always. I heard some minor complaints about how crowded it was this year, but it truly didn’t seem to be any more congested than past years (with exception to the half-capacity 2021 season, of course). I never had to wait for a bathroom, I didn’t have to wait to rinse my glass or grab water, and there appeared to be enough food vendors to ease access and time spent waiting for food.

I would even go out on a limb and say that since I first started attending the fest in 2007, whether as a ticket holder, a brewery employee and now beer writer, this was the best year yet.

The Beer Baron and I had a fun back-and-forth while reminiscing about some of the excellent beer we had and the experience that ensued this past Saturday. Follow along below and let us know what some of your favorites were this year.

Chris Drosner (CD): So, what’d you think? Big takeaways.

Katie Herrera (KH): The fest was excellently executed (as always), one of the best experiences for me so far in my many years participating in the festival and HOP WATER!!!!

CD: OK, hold onto that thought, we’ll come back to that. But what was your game plan? Were you seeking out specific things? I felt like I was just roaming a lot this year. I wasn’t really worried about missing anything — and I didn’t really realize this at the time, but I felt like I was just confident that I was going to have a lot of great beer without a lot of planning.

KH: Oh good, Dros — I am so happy you have finally grown up in your beer fest drinking. Whales be damned!

CD: Yes! FOMO was at an all-time low for sure. Although, I will say, this has been a gradual thing over the past several fests, not an epiphany.

KH: My only FOMO came when one of the pickle beers was no longer available and I missed out. But like, who was drinking all the pickle beers? Although I called pickle beers as a trend watch weeks ago, I didn’t really think that, with ALL the beer available, pickle-flavored bevies would kick so fast.

CD: Yeah, there were nine of them — that’s pretty amazing! How many did you have?

KH: I had five of the nine available and missed out on Noon Whistle Pickle Someone Your Own Size (Lombard, Illinois). Good thing I reside in Chicago now and will probably go try to find that baby somewhere. Missing it was on me, though, as I wasn’t rushing to booths. I was just enjoying things as I meandered from tent to tent.

CD: This strikes me as a fraught category, but you liked them all?

KH: All five were awesome and so distinctly different from one another. I am bummed I didn’t get to all of them, but I probably would have pickled myself out had I done all nine. I find the trend follows the rise in michelada and chelada-style beers, hot or otherwise. I think that people in the Midwest are starting to appreciate a little savory and or umami with their beer. Maybe this acts as a fun balance to pastry stouts and other very hype-driven, dessert-like styles.

CD: This was the first year since they became a thing that I didn’t have a single pastry stout at the Taste. Not that I love them, but they are good Taste beers — small samples. But they just didn’t capture my attention this year.

KH: I am so proud of you!

CD: Thing is, I’m not really sure what I replaced that with. I was all over the board. I drank a lot of West Coast IPA and saison, but I really wasn’t going back to single styles a whole lot. Pretty much the only thing I made a beeline for was Illuminated Brew Works (Chicago), because they had one of the only black IPAs.

KH: There it is — the unicorn style of all beers. The infamous Black IPA. I miss Firestone Walker Wookey Jack. RIP. I remember loving the Black IPA collab last year between Lakefront and Great Lakes and having a brief conversation about the style then. What intrigued you (and Todd) this year with the Black IPA?

CD: My pal Todd mentioned he had one at a Great Taste Eve event and I thought, man, I haven’t had that style since last year. So there we were. And then, Great Lakes (Cleveland) and Lakefront (Milwaukee) were in that tent, so I grabbed that Belgian IPA they collabed on this year, and that was predictably fantastic.

KH: I agree, that Belgian IPA, Welcome to Cleveland, that the two brewed together this year for the fest was a delightful expression of bubblegum and fruity banana. A little Juicy Fruit if you will.

CD: OK, what about the hop waters you mentioned? I think those kind of saved my butt this year. I got a little more buzzed up in the middle of the fest than usual and needed to take a break. Hop water — in this case the Revolution Super Zero (Chicago) — to the rescue. I mean, Rev was kinda responsible for my demise, too, with those two Deep Woods barleywines I led the fest off with — Boss Ryeway and DBVSOJ — so it kind of worked out.

KH: The sun didn’t help the alcohol effect, that is for sure. And yes, I loved, loved, loved the availability of hoppy refreshers to wet the whistle and clean my palate amidst the pickle ruination. (Still on the pickle train.) Rev had a trough filled with cans you could take at your pleasure, they aren’t even in the market yet, still in R&D. The hop profile for the guy they had with them was a dank Sabro explosion, lots of tropical fruit, a touch of citrus, and excellent carbonation. Fair State (Minneapolis) and Hop Haus (Fitchburg) had their hop — and other fun NA — waters too.

CD: I also had a couple of great conversations with brewers. I always feel like I learn so much at the Taste, even if I end up forgetting a lot of it. But I won’t forget the chat I had with Jessica Jones from Giant Jones about how they’re sourcing ingredients that fit with their ethos of local and organic, and how these really unusual (by today’s standards) styles come from that. I’m going to reprise some of that in a future column. Fascinating stuff.

What did you think of the rookies this year? I was pretty impressed.

KH: I really enjoyed everything I had from some of the rookie attendees — Lua Brewing’s Wander, a 23-month barrel-aged stout that sat in Weller and Willett bourbon barrels was a fun surprise and I always appreciate a well-done, big BA stout without adjuncts. I also was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed the tamarind (and jalapeno and mango) component in the Tumbled Rock (Baraboo) Cabana Dreams sour ale. I was blown away by Roaring Table (Lake Zurich, Illinois) All American Burger IPA. Citrus pith and dank tropical fruit ripped through my senses in true West Coast IPA fashion.

CD: I had Roaring Table’s Vienna lager, and that was excellent. Great dad beer. I love it when a brewery is good at something like a West Coast or even hazy IPA and continental lagers, too. That’s my shiz these days.

KH: Welcome to the cool kids’ club, Dros. I preach the deliciousness of clean, hard-to-brew lagers and dank IPAs. I am so proud of you for joining in this aspect of beer culture. (Sorry, pastry stout drinkers, I stole your hype boy.)

CD: Hey, 2 ounces of pastry stout is the correct amount of pastry stout. No better time for it than at the Taste. Anyway, there were some great Wisconsin brewers that were rookies this year, thinking about Lion’s Tail (Neenah) and G5 (Beloit) especially. What were some of the buzzier brewers you were hearing about that you didn’t make it to? I heard good things after the fact about Pals (North Platte, Nebraska), Barn Town (West Des Moines, Iowa), Streetside (Cincinnati) and Urban Forest (Rockford, Illinois).

KH: Well, Barn Town had their pickle beer again this year and yes, I had two pours again. I have been hearing excellent things about Pals (and actually have some in my fridge right now), and really enjoyed what I had last year from Urban Forest, but I think this year I was so caught up in the camaraderie, I forgot to drink some stuff. I also couldn’t make myself stand in the very long lines for Dimensional, Forager and Pulpit Rock. There is just too much beer to justify waiting in lines. I believe they are all excellent and well worth the waiting, I just wanted to tackle too much.

CD: Couldn’t agree more.

KH: So, as we look out at 2024, who do you hope we get to try at next year’s gathering?

CD: Dang, tough question. There are a lot of small Wisconsin brewers I’d like to see be able to show off their stuff to a region’s worth of beer geeks, especially my local, Vennture Brew Co. from Milwaukee. They could bring some of their own cold brew coffee to boost up the nonalcoholic options.

KH: I don’t have to think hard about this at all. Dovetail. Dovetail is at the top of my "must be at the fest next year" list, followed by Supermoon Beer Co. and the Civil Life out of St. Louis. I miss those beers!

See you next year, Great Taste Midwest friends and family! Let the countdown begin!