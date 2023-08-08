If there’s any event insulated from the softness in beer festivals in this uncertain post-pandemic environment, it’s the Great Taste of the Midwest.

The region’s premier beer festival, which returns to Olin Park on Saturday for its 36th iteration, draws some 10,000 people to Madison every year, and tickets sell out months in advance. People queue up overnight to buy Great Taste tickets in person in May, and hundreds if not thousands trying their luck in the ticket lottery are turned away.

Still, I couldn’t help but notice that the secondary market for tickets was a lot looser last year — both in the days leading up to the fest and outside the gates at Olin Park that morning. I’ve begun advising folks who want to go but don’t have a ticket to just go to Olin Park; it won’t be hard to find one.

Does this mean the Taste is losing its shine?

I don’t think so, and neither do its organizers at the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild.

“We saw a significant uptick in sale and trade of tickets on social media,” said Doug Randall, who is the first-time chairman of the event. “Last year we had a reasonable turnout, but there was a lot of pandemic uncertainty still in the air in 2022. We’re still pretty proud of hosting a sold-out event every year.”

The raison d’etre for the event in its early years — the inability to find even remotely interesting beers at local bars and liquor stores — has largely evaporated, mission accomplished. But the focus has shifted in recent years for both the guests and the brewers who attend.

For Fred Swanson, the MHTG’s brewer liaison who’s been part of the Taste for 29 years, it starts with taking care of the breweries and the staff they bring to Madison.

“One of the things that we got right back in the day — and we didn’t know it at the time but it has proved extremely prescient and very much what we’re known for — was the notion that the person or persons behind the table are the people who touch the beer, made the beer, can answer your questions,” he said.

From the minute the brewers arrive at Olin Park on Friday — often after a drive of several hours — MHTG volunteers unload the kegs, keep them safe and cold, and deliver them to the brewers’ tent location on Saturday morning. It may not sound like much, but that peace of mind allows brewery reps to kick loose on Friday night for a weekend that’s like a cross between an industry convention and a family reunion for Midwestern beer.

“When brewers show up on Friday, we say two words to them: Welcome home. Because we want them to feel like this is their house also, this town is their town,” Swanson said.

“We want them to feel differently than when they’re going to any other commodified beer festival anywhere in the country.”

The venue is great, the execution is great, the selection is great, but for true beer geeks, what sets the Taste apart from every other festival is that ability to ask the person who made it about the beer you’re sampling.

“That’s what attracts the people to the festival who want intimate knowledge,” Swanson said. “Do it that way, make sure you treat the brewers right, and everything else falls into place.”

A look at the 2023 edition of Great Taste of the Midwest, by the numbers:

200 — Approximate number of breweries. The actual number may fluctuate even in the few days before the event as brewers drop out and a replacement can’t be arranged.

1,300-1,500 — Number of beers to be poured, a relatively stable figure in recent years.

30 — Approximate number of “rookie” breweries attending for the first time, a number that’s been fixed for a few years at 15% of the total. It’s a good festival strategy, said Fred Swanson, brewer liaison for the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild.

“That is many hundreds of people’s day at the Great Taste. It’s like, sure, I’ll intersperse a few beers I’ve never had, but I’m going to visit those 30 rookies,” Swanson said. “It is our No. 1 search term on our app: rookies.”

35 — Number of previous Great Tastes. The first was held in 1985 and the event is still run exclusively by volunteers — the largest such festival in the country.

3 — Number of times — at least — the filter is changed during the event on the supply for the drinking water stations throughout the park.

$30,000 — Amount of proceeds from each Great Taste the MHTG typically donates to local charities.

6 — Number of pinball machines Mikerphone Brewing is bringing to the festival — with a leaderboard for the best scores recorded by Tasters. The Elk Grove Village, Illinois, brewery is located a mile and a half from the headquarters of pin manufacturer Stern Pinball.

64 — Number of slots in Lone Girl Brewing’s Great Taste rock-paper-scissors tournament.