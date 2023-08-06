Ahan has outgrown its space inside the The Bur Oak music venue on Winnebago Street and its owners plan to move the popular pan-Asian restaurant into the much larger former Eldorado space, 744 Williamson St.

"I really like the location," said chef/owner Jamie Brown-Soukaseume, who formerly went by Jamie Hoang. She owns the business with her husband, Chuckie Brown-Soukaseume, formerly Chuckie Brown. The couple married in April.

"I like to stay in the Willy Street area, but it's also close to Downtown, which is nice," she said.

Jamie, who with Brown started Ahan -- "food” in Lao -- in August 2020 doing takeout only because of COVID-19, said she's excited for more seating and their own bar. Plus, the former Eldorado has a nice patio, she said.

Ahan had already been building a formidable reputation for itself, and then in January, Jamie was named a semifinalist for a coveted James Beard Award in the category of "emerging chef."

With that recognition came bigger crowds, said Jamie, who spent about three years as executive sous chef for the former Sujeo, co-owned by L'Etoile's Tory Miller, himself a Beard winner.

"I know just talking to guests, it seems like more and more people have found out about us," Jamie said. "Definitely with the Beard, it's just definitely increased. I don't know by what percentage."

Jamie said they're not able to serve alcohol inside The Bur Oak because the venue has an exclusive bar and liquor license for that address.

"It'll be nice to have another creative thing that we can do and offer some unique drinks," she said.

Jamie said she hopes to sign the lease on the space this week, get her liquor license in September, and open in the beginning of October.

She said they're not planning to do too much renovating, just some cosmetic changes to the interior.

All the staples like the Lao egg rolls, chèvre wontons, red curry udon, and drunken noodles will stay. "I could see us doing more specials, maybe adding a few things," she said.

The new space has a capacity of 100 indoors. The current space can seat 16 people in front. How many people bring their food into The Bur Oak varies depending on the show. Ahan can also seat about 25 people on its deck.

"We're planning on keeping things kind of similar," Jamie said. "We're still going to do takeout, delivery, counter service, but with a full bar and all that."