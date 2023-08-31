Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are four options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.

Jalisco Cocina Mexicana

Location: 108 King St.

Phone: 608-285-5471

Hours: 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday

Prices: Appetizers $9 to $16, tacos $4 to $16, entrées $16 to $19, kids $7.50

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Front and back

Delivery: Through third-party apps

Online ordering: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Most of menu is GF

Vegetarian offerings: Almost every item can be made vegetarian

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking, nearby lot

Service: Outstanding

Bottom line: The King Street restaurant opened this spring with great food, a fun, attractive environment, plenty of outdoor seating, and fantastic, quick service.

Rock'n Rollz Sandwich Company

Location: 5208 Farwell St., McFarland

Phone: 608-838-3444

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: Sandwiches $6.31 to $8.73, salads $9.14, ice cream $4.36 and $6.31

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: No

Delivery: Yes, within a 5-mile radius

Online ordering: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: GF bread

Vegetarian offerings: A few options

Kids menu: No, but No. 11 is peanut butter and jelly

Parking: Lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Well-made sandwiches, salads and calzones at a reasonable price.

The Post

Location: 22 S. Carroll St., inside The Park Hotel

Phone: 608-327-1101

Brunch: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Breakfast prices: $9 to $14, coffee $4, a la carte items $3 to $5, kids menu $8

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes, four tables in front

Delivery: No

Online ordering: No

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Valet, and street parking

Service: Mixed

Bottom line: The Post does some things well, but brunch can be a mixed experience.

La Taguara Bar & Grill

Location: 3010 Crossroads Drive

Phone: 608-244-3266

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $9.99 to $14.99, hamburgers and sandwiches $13.99 to $16.99, arepas $9.99 to $12.99, salads $7.99 to $13.99, flatbreads and pizzas $10.99 to $14.99, pastas $10.99 to $17.99, entrées $15.99 to $20.99, brunch $9.99 and $14.99, kids menu $6.49, desserts $5.99 to $7.99

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: Through third-party apps

Online ordering: Yes, through Toast app

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Half the menu can be made GF

Vegetarian offerings: Some items

Kids menu: Yes, and on Tuesdays get one free kids meal with the purchase of an entrée or appetizer

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Lots

Service: Excellent