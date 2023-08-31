Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are four options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.
Jalisco Cocina Mexicana
Location: 108 King St.
Phone: 608-285-5471
Website: jaliscomadison.com
Hours: 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday
Prices: Appetizers $9 to $16, tacos $4 to $16, entrées $16 to $19, kids $7.50
Noise level: Low
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: Front and back
Delivery: Through third-party apps
Online ordering: Yes
Drinks: Full bar
Gluten-free: Most of menu is GF
Vegetarian offerings: Almost every item can be made vegetarian
Kids menu: Yes
Reservations: Yes
Parking: Street parking, nearby lot
Service: Outstanding
Bottom line: The King Street restaurant opened this spring with great food, a fun, attractive environment, plenty of outdoor seating, and fantastic, quick service.
Rock'n Rollz Sandwich Company
Location: 5208 Farwell St., McFarland
Phone: 608-838-3444
Website: rocknrollz.com
Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Prices: Sandwiches $6.31 to $8.73, salads $9.14, ice cream $4.36 and $6.31
Noise level: Low
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: No
Delivery: Yes, within a 5-mile radius
Online ordering: Yes
Drinks: No alcohol
Gluten-free: GF bread
Vegetarian offerings: A few options
Kids menu: No, but No. 11 is peanut butter and jelly
Parking: Lot
Service: Excellent
Bottom line: Well-made sandwiches, salads and calzones at a reasonable price.
The Post
Location: 22 S. Carroll St., inside The Park Hotel
Phone: 608-327-1101
Website: thepostmadison.com and parkhotelmadison.com
Brunch: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
Breakfast prices: $9 to $14, coffee $4, a la carte items $3 to $5, kids menu $8
Noise level: Low
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: Yes, four tables in front
Delivery: No
Online ordering: No
Drinks: Full bar
Gluten-free: Can accommodate
Vegetarian offerings: Many
Kids menu: Yes
Reservations: Yes
Parking: Valet, and street parking
Service: Mixed
Bottom line: The Post does some things well, but brunch can be a mixed experience.
La Taguara Bar & Grill
Location: 3010 Crossroads Drive
Phone: 608-244-3266
Website: lataguara-madison.com
Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Prices: Appetizers $9.99 to $14.99, hamburgers and sandwiches $13.99 to $16.99, arepas $9.99 to $12.99, salads $7.99 to $13.99, flatbreads and pizzas $10.99 to $14.99, pastas $10.99 to $17.99, entrées $15.99 to $20.99, brunch $9.99 and $14.99, kids menu $6.49, desserts $5.99 to $7.99
Noise level: Medium
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: Yes
Delivery: Through third-party apps
Online ordering: Yes, through Toast app
Drinks: Full bar
Gluten-free: Half the menu can be made GF
Vegetarian offerings: Some items
Kids menu: Yes, and on Tuesdays get one free kids meal with the purchase of an entrée or appetizer
Reservations: Yes
Parking: Lots
Service: Excellent
Bottom line: La Taguara has settled into its newer, larger second home, this one on Madison's Far East Side, with excellent results.
Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews