Two Madison chefs have won a 2023 James Beard Award for their work in the culinary industry.

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, the chef/owners of Fairchild on Madison's Near West Side, won in the "Best Chef: Midwest" category, which covers eight states, the James Beard Foundation announced in a news release.

Kroeger opened fine-dining restaurant Fairchild, 2611 Monroe St., on March 2, 2020, two weeks before the COVID shutdown. The restaurant combines a neighborhood feel with fresh ingredients and a creative menu.

When the James Beard finalists were announced in January, Nagano noted that “there’s a lot of teamwork that goes into our restaurant.”

“I think we know what we have to do now, which is work harder and be better to the community now that we’re recognized a little bit,” he said.

The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards, established in 1990, have been considered by some to be the Academy Awards of the food industry.

In addition to culinary standards, the Awards also take into account racial and gender equity, community and sustainability, the release said.

