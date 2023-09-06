A large mural dedicated to Tony Robinson, the 19-year-old Madison man fatally shot by police in 2015, was approved for installation at McPike Park in a meeting of the Board of Park Commissioners Wednesday evening.

The board voted unanimously to install the mural for a year at the Near East Side park at 202 S. Ingersoll St.

"Our goal is to promote our efforts in receiving justice in the death of Tony," said Kristin Mathews, a board member for the Social Justice Center. "The artwork would bring the community together around these efforts."

Robinson, who was Black, was high on a mixture of hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and an anti-anxiety medication and had allegedly assaulted two people when Madison police officer Matt Kenny was dispatched to his apartment on nearby Williamson Street. Kenny, who is white, told investigators Robinson ambushed him in a darkened stairwell by punching him in the head, leaving him no choice but to protect himself by firing seven times, killing Robinson.

Kenny was absolved of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting, and Robinson's grandmother has since unsuccessfully sought to reopen the case.

But in February 2017, the city's insurer agreed to a $3.35 million civil settlement with Robinson's family. The city did not admit to any wrongdoing in that case.

According to Park Board documents, the artwork, by Madison artists Amira Caire and Danielle Mielke, is composed of three sections of lightweight aluminum measuring 7 feet by 4 feet each, and can be attached to the park's existing perimeter fence parallel to East Wilson Street. Installation is expected this fall.

“This is a park that Tony and his friends frequented,” the proposal states. “They were all looking forward to the opening of the skatepark, as they were often seen boarding around the neighborhood.”

The mural proposed for McPike Park is a print of an artwork originally installed on State Street in 2020, assistant parks superintendent Lisa Laschinger said. At that time, the Downtown corridor was lined with artwork by local artists of color, mostly on plywood panels installed over windows that had been broken out or were being protected from damage following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose 6th District includes McPike Park, said she learned about this year's Tony Robinson mural proposal from reading the Park Board's agenda, and did not have further details.

“No one has reached out to me about the project, but I support the concept,” Rummel said in an email. “In my last term, I worked with the family of Tony Robinson to install some type of memorial for him near the skate park.”

Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said in a phone interview prior to Wednesday’s vote that the mural was originally proposed for a two-year installation, but Parks staff recommended that it remain in place for a year.

In the future, Parks will let arts officials take the lead on any public art in city parks, Knepp said.

“We’re currently not accepting more applications for murals,” he said. “We love art, but we are Parks. We’re not artists.”

The site of outdoor cultural and music festivals such as La Fete de Marquette, Africa Fest and Sessions at McPike Park, the 10-acre McPike Park hosts “tens of thousands” of visitors each year, in addition to its daily users, Knepp said.