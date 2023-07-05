For the second time in two weeks, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra has had to postpone its inaugural 2023 Concerts on the Square performance, this time due to the threat of severe weather.

The concert is now set for 7 p.m. Thursday, when the weather "looks beautiful with a dry Capitol lawn," the Chamber said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The WCO, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary of Concerts on the Square, had to postpone its opening concert last Wednesday for a day and then canceled it last Thursday because of poor air quality.

Tomorrow's concert is the WCO’s annual celebration of Independence Day and will include familiar favorites such as The Stars and Stripes Forever and the Armed Forces Salute.

Attendees can begin placing blankets on the Capitol lawn at 3 p.m. Thursday, with the concert scheduled to start at 7 at the King Street corner of the Square.

As usual, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

