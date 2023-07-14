After many years of helping out with Opera in the Park, Susan Rathke and Dave Johnsen offer these tips:

1. Plan a nice picnic ahead of time, whether it's a bag of take-out sandwiches or an elaborate gourmet feast, and bring it to the park along with your beverages. No food is available for purchase at Opera in the Park, except for ice cream.

2. Don’t forget to pack the cups, napkins and silverware!

3. Set out your picnic blanket early if you want to claim a spot. By 3 p.m. on performance day, the hill where most of the audience sits is already covered with blankets.

4. Bring a blanket large enough for you and your guests to eat, sit and sprawl on. You want to be comfortable.

5. Alcohol is OK. From Madison Opera: "We follow the rules outlined by Madison Parks Commission and request that attendees do so as well."

6. Bring a rain poncho in case there’s a quick rain. Often evening showers don’t last long, and the show will usually go on. There’s typically not enough space for an umbrella, so rain ponchos work nicely. (In the case of storms, the rain date for Opera in the Park this year is 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23.)

7. Wear a T-shirt or a tux — anything goes as far as style. But do bring layers: The temperature can change drastically between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

8. Browse the Madison Opera tables for T-shirts and glow-in-the-dark gadgets ahead of the performance or during intermission. The tables close up shop shortly after intermission.

9. Donations to Madison Opera are appreciated. To find out about volunteer opportunities through the season, visit madisonopera.org