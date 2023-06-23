Costumed paddlers and legged canoes confusing farmer's market goers on Capitol Square in the summer may be a thing of the past.

Paddle and Portage, a Madison tradition since 1980 that has brought together families, athletes and duffers in outrageous costumes to paddle around a course in Lake Mendota, hustle their canoes up and over the Isthmus and finish with a row across Lake Monona, has been canceled for 2023. Organizers cited rising costs and declining participation.

There are no plans for the race to return.

"After reviewing participation numbers and associated costs, we believe that it would not be feasible to host the event this year," event organizers said in a statement. "We would like to express our gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and sponsors who have enjoyed and given their time and resources for the success of this event."

Prices for things like police enforcement, park fees and supplies like t-shirts, bibs, stickers, food and drinks have only gone up over the past few years, said Ryan Richards, the Paddle and Portage event director for the past two races and for four years in the early 2000s. At the same time, participation numbers fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, making running the event this year too expensive for most people, he said.

"It's kind of like a punch in the gut," Richards said.

Last year, 259 people participated in the event, more than double the number from 2021 after the event was canceled the year before due to the pandemic, Richards said. In 2019, there were 361 participants, while the 1995 race saw about 500 participants, according to a Wisconsin State Journal article that year.

But declining participation numbers were not the only change since the pandemic hit. The 2021 and 2022 races started at Tenney Park, a departure from the event's longtime location at James Madison Park that had paddlers carry their boats around Capitol Square.

The Tenney Park route included a paddle in Lake Mendota, a three-quarter-mile portage through the park and a 2-mile paddle down the Yahara River to Lake Monona before finishing at Olbrich Park.

"This event was started to sort of highlight Downtown Madison, and you know how cool it is, and fun it is, and special it is," Richards said. "Possibly, the race was sort of a victim of the success of Downtown Madison."

While some participants complained about not being on Capitol Square, Tenney Park offered more parking, easier access for spectators and easier canoe drop-off, Richards said. Routing the race around Capitol Square was "extremely expensive" and included higher police costs than Tenney Park, he said.

"After COVID we had to make some changes there just to be able to produce the event. And after that, the numbers just really never came back," Richards said. "The expenses kept going up and it just became unfeasible for us to produce the event."

'A really neat race'

Paul Kluesner, 58, of Barneveld, has participated in the event with his nephew for 12 years, from 2001 to 2013. He was surprised to hear the news and had been hoping to get back into the event soon with his 11-year-old son.

"It was shocking," Kluesner said. "Because I just don't understand why such a great event would be canceled. You know, it seemed to raise money. It seemed to be well-attended."

He speculated that part of the drop in participation could have come from moving the event date from mid-July to Father's Day weekend.

"I don't know where else you could do a race like this," Kluesner said, noting Madison's unique geography of an Isthmus between two lakes. "I guess the legacy (for) me is that it was just a really neat race."

For Forrest Bilek, 35, who competed in the race as an engineering student at UW-Madison from 2007 to 2011, including at least twice with his dad, some of that neatness came from being able to run by the Dane County Farmers' Market on Capitol Square.

"It can't get more Wisconsin and Madison than that," Bilek said. "And there's free beer at the finish."

Bilek said the race also gave him time to bond with his dad. He grew up in Mount Horeb and now splits his time between Vermont and New Zealand, where he was born and continues to tell people stories about his experiences at Paddle and Portage.

While this year's event has been canceled, Richards said he is open to talking with others who might want to take it over. So far, though, the groups he's talked to have not been interested, he said.

