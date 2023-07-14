There are perks for volunteers at Opera in the Park, beyond just hearing great music and enjoying what is hopefully a beautiful summer night outdoors.

There’s also the people-watching. And getting to drive the golf cart.

“It’s very fun,” said volunteer coordinator and longtime opera lover Susan Rathke with a laugh. “I said as long as I can drive the golf cart, I’ll continue to volunteer at Opera in the Park.”

Rathke oversees some 50 to 60 volunteers who help the grand evening of picnics and opera come together. Held once a year, Opera in the Park from Madison Opera is a free outdoor concert that attracts thousands — with some families setting out a blanket on the lawn at sunrise so they have a prime spot when the orchestra and singers step onto the stage at 8 p.m.

This year’s Opera in the Park is set for July 22 at Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road. The park’s hillside slope creates a natural amphitheater, and its playground means that kids can run and play before the music starts. Picnickers should bring their own food and drink (there’s no food for sale, except for water and ice cream from a Chocolate Shoppe truck). The atmosphere is casual and carefree, and borders on magical when nightfalls and the audience brings out glow sticks and light sabers to help keep time to the music.

Volunteers like Dave Johnsen staff tables around the park to hand out free programs and sell Madison Opera clothing, raffle tickets and glow-in-dark “gadgets” like spinners and light-up eyeglasses. A retired accountant who used to audit nonprofits like Madison Opera, Johnsen has been volunteering with the organization since 1979 when it was part of the Madison Civic Music Association, which at the time also included the symphony orchestra.

Over the decades he has witnessed the tremendous growth at Madison Opera, which in addition to Opera in the Park presents three ticketed productions a year at Overture Center for the Arts. Johnsen, who said he grew up in a Catholic family where volunteering for others was a given, is also a regular at many other volunteer-driven events, such as Art Fair on the Square and Brat Fest, where he often works concessions. He thinks — but is not sure — that he might have missed only one Opera in the Park over the years, but he’s volunteered at all the rest.

21 years

Former longtime Madison Opera general director Ann Stanke, who died in 2011, created Opera in the Park in 2002 to simply offer free music to the community, without the bustle of food vendors found at other events and festivals, Johnsen said.

Volunteers like him who help run the show also act as “ambassadors” for Madison Opera, and can talk about the upcoming season or explain how to donate.

“There’s a lot of folks who come up to our table and talk about nothing to do with what I’m selling,” he said. “It’s, ‘What are the productions next season? Who’s in them?’ I try to point out that, if you look in the program, the people who are performing tonight more than likely are in one of the three productions that are coming up” in the 2023-24 season.

Conducted by Madison Opera artistic director John DeMain, featured soloists this year include soprano Katerina Burton and tenor Martin Luther Clark, both making their Madison Opera debuts, plus mezzo-soprano Emily Fons and baritone Weston Hurt. They’ll join the 45-member Madison Opera Chorus and 48 musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra on the stage.

Golf cart chats

Volunteers also direct parking, help with event set-up and mill through the crowd with programs. A few get to drive audience members from the edge of the park to the seating area — a task that Rathke loves, not only because it’s fun to drive a golf cart but because she gets to chat with visitors about her other position with Madison Opera: running the prop crew backstage.

“I love talking to people who are just there to have a good time,” said Rathke, who also works at the local nonprofit Dreamweavers Inc., along with her part-time paid duties for Madison Opera.

To her golf cart passengers at Opera in the Park, “I say, ‘I’m a person who usually works backstage,’” she explains. “’When you see a drawing room on the stage turn into a castle, I’m one of those people who’s making sure all that stuff happens in under 30 seconds.’ Maybe it makes opera seem a little more accessible — that it’s theater, it’s fun.”

And having fun is what the evening is supposed to be about, said Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith.

“One of the purposes of an arts organization in the community is to share their art with the community,” Smith said. With its format that attracts thousands of people of all ages, Opera in the Park “is by far the best way we can share our art with the community.”

The musical program “will cover 321 years of music in one night,” from a 1711 work by Handel to a contemporary work that had its world premiere in February in Chicago, she said.

When the light sticks come out and the audience helps conduct, “that is the equivalent to me of our community making music together,” Smith said. “It’s not virtual, it’s real — and I think it’s magic.”

