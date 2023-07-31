An Oktoberfest event is being held at Breese Stevens Field on Sept. 24.

The event will feature music from Keith Stras & Polka Confetti with food and beer for sale.

There will be magic from Matthew Teague (Penn & Teller’s "Fool Us)," plus Dan Kirk “The Juggler with the Yellow Shoes” and an "Unbelievable Demonstration of Unworldly Strength" by Strongman Tulga ("America’s Got Talent," "Britain's Got Talent").

Gästfreund (general admission) tickets are $20 for ages 12 and up, while children 5 and under are free with a paying adult. All minors must be accompanied by a paying adult at all times.

Ehrengäst tickets are $95 and include a 15-ounce Das Boot with Futol Whiskey Stones, an Oktoberfest hat, 12 tickets for 4-ounce beer samples, 1-hour priority entry with free access to ax throwing and other games.

Gates for the event will open at 1 p.m. for ehrengäst ticketholders with general admission entry starting at 2 p.m.