Musicians took to Madison’s porches, cafes, parks and street corners to treat spectators, often unsuspecting, to a commuting anthem, exercise melody or lunchtime jam session Wednesday as part of this year's Make Music Madison festival.

The festival, in its 11th year, takes place on the summer solstice. As part of the international Make Music Day, Madison is one of more than 1,000 cities around the globe to fill their neighborhoods and streets with live music.

Madison's event featured 680 performances at more than 200 venues. Artists performed music from a range of genres, including classical, R&B, blues, Celtic, Latin, pop and folk music.

For some, Make Music Madison was a day to celebrate a passion for music with an intimate group of friends and family. Others welcomed strangers into their homes and yards, which served as venues for the day.

Some spectators tried to see as many acts as possible by biking or driving from venue to venue. Others spent their lunch breaks outside, soaking up music and the warm weather for only a short time.

Here are some scenes from the day.

24 hours of nonstop music

At a house on Division Street, just across the street from Hawthorne Park, the front yard was scattered with people sitting in lawn chairs or leaning against folding tables. Bikes were propped against street signs as a small crowd of neighbors and friends gathered around the front porch to hear live music.

This particular front porch hosted musicians for the entire 24 hours of Make Music Madison as part of the D Street Porch Sessions. This is the third year the home’s owner, Jane Schroeder, offered up her front porch as a venue. When the big tree in Schroeder’s yard died a few years ago, she said she realized the new space could serve as a place to bring people together.

“On solstice, the longest day, I really want to celebrate the light and the light in the dark times,” Schroeder said. “That’s why I wanted to have 24 hours, to have the music and sound until the wee hours, too.”

Picking up the bow again

The day was also an opportunity for musicians to renew old passions for performing live.

For Kate Carrigan Blackwell, that meant picking up the viola and getting comfortable playing in front of a crowd again after a several-year break. Performing live for events like Make Music Day acts as a form of “exposure therapy” to get over nerves, she said.

Tucked in a sliver of shade on the patio, Blackwell performed for a mix of audience members and coffee shop-goers at the Garver Feed Mill. Her musical selections included Bach, which Blackwell described as “the little black dress of music” since it can easily be “dressed up or dressed down.”

“It's tremendous fun,” Blackwell said. “It's meant to be relaxed and positive, just a party for everybody who wants to make music, no matter what level you are, if you like making music or even if you like to sing in the shower.”

A new neighborhood joins the celebration

New musicians and venues also made their debut this year. Among the new performance spaces was Penn Park on Madison’s South Side. The first to take the stage there was blues group The Cash Box Kings, one of 10 acts performing throughout the day.

The Neighborhood Mainstage, a new initiative designed to help create a musical hub in previously underserved areas, opted to make the park its venue this year.

Spectators Jane Zinda and Tony Greig made a point to check out Penn Park Wednesday as part of their tour of different venues and musicians. Blues groups are one of their favorite acts to see perform, but Zinda said the event is more about “the people you meet and the community.”

Drums, and dance, in Capitol Square

Commuters boarding buses or walking near the state Capitol Wednesday morning may have found themselves in a deluge of loud drums, waving blue wands and martial arts.

Those came from Okami Taiko, a Madison dance group that made its Make Music Madison debut at the small amphitheater outside the Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., at 9 a.m. The group performs a series of dances that originate from the Ryukyu Islands of Okinawa, Japan, and combine drums with martial arts.

For Kia Karlen, a member of local klezmer band Vid Vicious and vice president of education and community engagement at the Madison Children’s Museum, it was a learning experience.

“This is new to me,” Karlen said, adding she had heard music from the Okinawan mainland but not the Ryukyu Islands. “This is great.”

President and founder Desia Xiong was excited that her group could loudly bang their drums, which she said is necessary to stay in rhythm.

“We can kind of hit to our hearts' content,” Xiong said, a departure from the Styrofoam drumsticks the group relied on to avoid noise complaints at Madison Area Technical College, where it was founded. “It’s fun to kind of go at it.”

Vinh Tang, another member of the group, enjoyed the laid-back setup of Make Music Madison.

“It feels more relaxed, more casual,” Tang said. “It’s nice, people can come by, watch, and experience a glimpse. Kind of like a street performance.”

Those people included young kids moving in and out of the children’s museum, some sitting on mats in front of the performers.

Lunchtime jam session

Down the street at 100 State St. in the amphitheater next to Ian’s Pizza, about a dozen spectators gathered to watch the Lo-Fi Killers jam out to hard rock songs until 11:45 a.m.

“(It’s) good hard rock with a punk attitude,” said audience member Bryan Moll, who has known Lo-Fi band members Caleb Slotten and Jack Sauer since they were children. “And every once in a while they pull out a Tupac song.”

Slotten and Sauer jumped from covering Steppenwolf to Britney Spears, then made their way to Tupac’s “California Love,” with a rock twist.

“It kind of feels like California today,” Slotten said.

Local music synergy

For others, the day was an opportunity to develop their music careers.

Carisa Gordon, a solo singer, performed what she called “bedroom cafe,” an emotional take on jazz music, outside the Overture Center for the Arts. For Gordon, one of the best qualities of Make Music Madison was its informality.

“There’s something really cool about being able to catch someone’s ear,” Gordon said.

Gordon started performing music about a year and a half ago, she said. She recently landed her first out-of-state gig in West Virginia, where she will perform for young scientists participating in a national youth camp.

Dan Talmo, a DJ at community radio station WORT-FM, decided to see Gordon play after watching a video of her performing included on the Make Music Madison website, he said.

“She was exceptional,” Talmo said. “We came for her.”