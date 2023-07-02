After helping pour about 239 1-liter bottles of brandy, 187 2-liter bottles of Starry soft drink and 10.5 gallons of cocktail syrup into a 350-gallon inflatable glass, Andrew Wirtzfeld, clad in a yellow foam cheese head, was feeling it.

“I feel kind of exhausted,” said Wirtzfeld, 25, a group account manager for the Madison Mallards. “It’s a new cologne I’m trying ... this brandy smell. I think it’ll catch on.”

Wirtzfeld was part of a militant crew of employees who helped the Mallards make history Saturday evening by concocting the world’s largest Brandy Old Fashioned, about a 325-gallon drink with all the ingredients of the iconic Wisconsin cocktail — including 10.5 gallons of cocktail syrup, 500 orange slices and 5 gallons of maraschino cherries. It beat the previous record of about 300 gallons, said Mallards general manager Samantha Rubin.

“Brandy Old Fashioned is like the most Wisconsin thing you can think of,” Rubin said. “How many times can you say that you drank out of the world’s largest Old Fashioned, or the world’s largest anything, for that matter?”

Chilled by custom-made 9-inch ice cubes, the behemoth drink was a part of a stadium-wide “Wisconsin Day” promotion at Warner Park that also rebranded the Mallards for their game as “The Old Fashioneds” — with the cursive “s” puncturing an orange slice and cherry on the team’s themed uniforms. The logo? A batting cherry.

Curious, giggling or impressed fans entering the gates at 4 p.m. began congregating near the operation — located at the northeast corner of the stadium behind home plate — where employees on an elevated table poured the liquids into a metal funnel that led into the inflatable container.

“Start pouring!” exclaimed Rubin, leading Wirtzfeld and his army to begin rapidly pouring the liquids in stages, starting with the Starry soda.

While the brandy was flowing in, one employee began hurling in the ice cubes — provided by Madison’s Wisco Ice Co. — which, despite causing a few large splashes and concerns about puncturing the plastic container, chilled the drink in the summer heat.

The Mallards front office spent about two to three months pitching ideas for and planning the Old Fashioned event and originally planned to rename the team the Brandy-O’s, the name for the drink in some parts of Wisconsin, said Mallards president Vern Stenman. The branding was created by the Mallards internal design team and has received attention throughout the state and U.S.

“It’s something our team has taken a lot of pride in,” Stenman said. “We want to be Wisconsin as much as we possibly can ... it’s a silly thing, but hopefully it’s memorable.”

Patrick and Ellen McGuire said the spectacle was worth the drive from their home south of Mount Horeb. Patrick McGuire was skeptical about the operation until seeing the baseball bat-sized muddler being used to stir the cocktail.

“This is amazing ... this is why we came here tonight,” said Patrick McGuire. “I thought it would fail miserably until I saw the muddler on the video,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that makes sense. That’s going to work.’”

“This is history,” said Ellen McGuire, adding that she was “absolutely” going to try the slushies of the Old Fashioned drink sold individually after the mixing ceremony. Fans could also purchase a commemorative glass labeled “I Drank From the World’s Largest Old Fashioned,” or watch a live polka band.

Around 4:30 p.m., employees began muddling the drink, sending a waft of brandy across the crowd of observers.

For longtime Madison resident Ray Seeley, the event reminded him of his Boy Scout days when he and his friends would pour cans of soup into a communal bucket on Madison’s ice-covered lakes and stir them together with a paddle before eating it.

“It looks pretty good. That’s why we came tonight,” Seeley said of the Old Fashioned. “At least we were here for it.”

Abe Stoffel-Murray, 23, a Downtown Madison resident and remote employee of Quad Graphics, was also among those who came primarily for the Old Fashioned spectacle.

“I liked when they put the oranges and the cherries in. That was pretty cool,” said Stoffel-Murray, a regular Old Fashioned drinker. “It’s pretty ridiculous, but it’s pretty awesome.”

For Lauren Dean, also 23, taking part in the occasion was critical.

“You can’t come and not taste it,” Dean said. “We’ve just got to say we did.”

The Mallards are not new to spontaneous and humorous brand changes. After an April Fools’ Day joke this year to rename the team the “Muskallards,” featuring a half-muskie, half-mallard logo, the team decided to rebrand as the Muskallards for its June 16 game against the Lakeshore Chinooks and is set to also do so for its July 29 game.

“We’ve been working on just coming up with new identities and new, cool things,” Rubin said.

And the result was positive for many fans. Bryan Haumschild, while noting the drink’s strong brandy taste, enjoyed it.

“It’s delicious,” Haumschild said after taking his first sip on the east stand. “I like it.”

