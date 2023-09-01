Even though summer is nearly behind us and September is officially here, don’t fret — there’s still a ton to do around Madison this Labor Day weekend, from art fairs to food festivals. Here are 10 events to check out over this year’s holiday weekend.

Taste of Madison: This free-admission event will once again bring more than 80 food vendors and live music to Capitol Square on Saturday and Sunday. Stop by for dishes ranging from the classic cheese curd and beef tacos to brown sugar ice cream at this charitable event that raises funds for local nonprofits, 2 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, www.tasteofmadison.com.

Paoli Art in the Park: Local and regional artists will set up in Paoli Park for this art fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can stop by to meet award-winning artists who work in mediums from painting to jewelry, www.paoliartinthepark.org.

Badgers football: Kicking off the football season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin will play Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium. Students, families and sports enthusiasts can cheer on the Badgers at this high-energy event, uwbadgers.com/sports/football/schedule/2023.

Rock River Thresheree: This antique tractor and steam show event on Highway M just off U.S. Highway 51 between Janesville and Edgerton will return for its 67th year, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Monday. The event also will have a craft show, flea market and food stands, www.thresheree.com.

UW-Madison Volleyball: The UW-Madison women’s volleyball team will be gearing up to compete against Tennessee at 1 p.m. Sunday at the UW Field House, uwbadgers.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule/2023.

Wild Wonders at the Madison Children’s Museum: Young ones can follow their curiosity, learn about biology and sharpen their observation skills at this seasonal event at the Madison Children’s Museum. The experience will feature hands-on activities and is free with museum admission between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

Family Nature Walk: The UW-Madison Arboretum will host a family nature walk between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for children of elementary age and younger. Kids can check out this event with their parents to learn more about the natural world, see insects and walk the arboretum grounds, arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/adult-education/adult-nature-walks.

Cider Farm Open Mic Music: The Cider Farm, which produces America’s only apple brandy made with organic cider apples, will present jazz musicians in its tasting room from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The afternoon will feature Madison-based husband and wife-jazz duo Marisa & Stephan, www.theciderfarm.com/events.

Madison Area Jugglers Club: Interested in juggling, unicycling or other balance-based skills? The Madison Area Jugglers Club convenes from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Madison Circus Space, madjugglers.com.

Shifting Gears Bike Path Dance Festival: On Monday, dance stages will be located at parks near scenic Madison bike paths, including Wirth Court Park, McPike Park and Brittingham Park. Head outside across the city to enjoy the outdoors and local dance for free. Find where each of these groups will be performing at isthmusdancecollective.org/shifting-gears.

