Playing jazz takes a lot of collaboration – a good metaphor for this year’s Madison Jazz Festival.

Kicking off Thursday, the festival will run for 11 days in venues across the city – from music clubs to public parks, a botanical garden to a church. Some shows will be ticketed, others free, with music ranging from Latin jazz to tributes to legendary greats like Wayne Shorter, plus a spotlight on the next generation with the acclaimed saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin at Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall.

“It’s a different sort of festival, where it’s sort of bringing together all these different things that are happening in jazz,” said Jolynne Roorda, co-director of the Arts + Literature Laboratory, who helped coordinate much of the festival along with Madison bassist Nick Moran and staff at the UW Memorial Union.

Union Theater will present two days of jazz on the Terrace as part of the festival, including an all-day Juneteenth celebration of Black American music on June 18.

“Jazz is grounded in tradition but not bound by it,” said Wisconsin Union Theater Director Elizabeth Snodgrass. “The music we label as jazz, the venues in which we present jazz, and how people engage with jazz are all different from in past years. But it is very much here.”

Now in its 36th year, the festival started as an event headlined by famed Madison musician Ben Sidran, who was “joined unexpectedly on stage by Steve Miller,” according to a history written by Greater Madison Jazz editor Toni Jakovec. The following year, the “event” was made into an annual series and moved to the Civic Center – with Miles Davis as headliner.

Stars like Ray Charles, Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock and Diana Krall came to Madison for what became known as the Isthmus Jazz Festival. After moves to different venues over the years, and a more recent merger of the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium with the interdisciplinary arts center Arts + Literature Laboratory, the series became known as the Madison Jazz Festival.

This year’s festival starts with 7 p.m. shows Thursday by the Dayna Stephens Quartet at Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St., and the Mai Sugimoto Trio at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. Pandemic-related shutdowns made tcelebrations like these all the more important, said Café Coda owner Hanah Jon Taylor.

“We have all been a bit isolated these past two years. Jazz is a living thing – it’s not a museum piece,” said Taylor, a pioneer of the Madison jazz scene who will also perform on the Terrace on June 17. “So when we see and meet each other and realize that multi-generations, and multi-races and multi-classes all still love this music -- I think that’s what makes a jazz festival a good fit.”

Free, outdoor concerts will include a June 14 show in Penn Park featuring Rick Flowers + Amalgam X, as well as a collaboration with the NewBridge concert series on June 12 and a jazz trio at Allen Centennial Garden on June 11.

Roorda noted that even the free Pursuit of Happiness/The Sessions concert series at McPike Park the weekend of June 16-18, which is not part of the jazz festival, has four jazz acts on the bill. Those who want to see what else is going on jazz-wise in Madison can subscribe to a free monthly newsletter at artlitlab.org/jazznews.

“I think what people forget is that jazz is not just one kind of music,” Roorda said. “It’s always changing, and there’s so much crossover happening” with genres including Latin music and hip hop.

As for audiences, “There are those who want to dance, those who want to hear more avant garde or experimental music, those who enjoy straight-ahead jazz,” she said. “I think the reason jazz seems to be so strong here is that the music has so much breadth to it.”

Jazz has a strong following at North Street Cabaret, where many jazz shows bring in a full house, said booking manager Al Rasho. Now groups with a keyboard player also have the extra advantage of a grand piano at the club, donated by the Madison-based nonprofit jazz presenter Bluestem Jazz.

As part of the Madison Jazz Festival, North Street Cabaret on Thursday will present the Michael Hackett Quintet, who Rasho describes as a group of greatly skilled musicians playing “straight-ahead jazz – what a lot of jazz fans would listen to.”

Rasho, who once owned a jazz club in Chicago near Wrigley Field, said that he’s been listening to jazz since he was 10 years old – and has never stopped marveling at the art form.

“Here you have these five different individuals, all playing five different things – and yet it all works together,” he said. “One steps forward and solos and makes his own statement, and then the next guy steps up. It’s a wonderful form of music. It’s America’s gift to the arts.”

Festival details, including band descriptions, are online at artlitlab.org/programs/greater-madison-jazz/madison-jazz-festival. Events include:

• June 8: Dayna Stephens Quartet, 7 p.m., Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St. $20-25. Mai Sugimoto Trio, 7 p.m., Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. Free.

• June 9: Michael Hackett Quintet, 8 p.m., North Street Cabaret, 610 North St. $20.

• June 10: Dave Stoler: The Musical Legacy of Wayne Shorter, 10:30 a.m., Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd. Free. Wayne Shorter Jam Session Featuring Chris Greene, 1 p.m., Café Coda. Free. Wayne Shorter Tribute Concert, 8 p.m., Café Coda. $15-20.

• June 11: Janet Planet Trio, 5 p.m., Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive. Free. The Bad Plus and Marc Ribot, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. $35-40.

• June 12: Golpe Tierra at NewBridge Summer Concerts, 6 p.m., Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. Free.

• June 13: Miguel Zenon and Luis Perdomo in Conversation, 10:30 a.m., Saint Joseph Church (Good Shepherd Parish), 1905 W. Beltline Hwy. Free. Miguel Zenon and Luis Perdomo, 7 p.m., Arts+Literature Laboratory, $20-25.

• June 14: Rick Flowers + Amalgam X, 6 p.m., Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. Free.

• June 15: Awake: Volume 2—The Music of Don Cherry CD Release, 7 p.m., ALL. Free.

• June 16: Marques Carrol Quintet, 8 p.m., Café Coda, $20-25.

• June 17: Jazz on the Terrace, all day starting at 1 p.m., 800 Langdon St. Free. A Conversation with Lakecia Benjamin, 3 p.m., UW Memorial Union Play Circle, 800 Langdon St. Free. Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. $8-45.

• June 18: Juneteenth Celebration of Black American Music, all day starting at 2:30 p.m., Imopm Terrace. 800 Langdon St. Free. Ranky Tanky with Lisa Fischer, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall. $8-45.