Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday, and the heat index is too hot to mention. Here are some easy and fun ways to cool off this week.

Cave of the Mounds

At a constant 50 degrees, the cave in Blue Mounds is a good place to cool off on a hot day and explore the natural elements of the cave, which was discovered in 1939.

Splash pads

When it's this hot, adults might want to join the kids and cool off in one of Madison's three splash pads: Reindahl Park, Cypress Spray Park and Elver Park. There are also splash parks in Middleton, Cottage Grove, Stoughton, DeForest, Verona, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie.

The splash pad in Swan Park in Beaver Dam is open as well from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

Clean your basement

There’s never been a better time to finally clean and organize your basement. Your basement can be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the upstairs since it’s below ground, not exposed to direct sunlight and hot air rises.

Tour the Capitol

You might think Capitol tours are just for out-of-town guests and school groups. But residents can enjoy it too, and learn something they didn't know about the grand center of state government.

Go jump in a lake

It might be too hot to lay on the sand, but there are plenty of places around Madison where you can slip into the water. Rent a kayak or wade into the water from the city's public beaches.

Go on an ice cream tour

Get your ice cream fix in the middle of the day. The Chocolate Shoppe and the ice cream at Babcock Hall are good choices, but you can also drive in your air conditioned car to the Seven Acre Dairy Cafe in Paoli and taste ice cream made from locally produced milk.

Visit your local libraries

This might be a good time to check out all that your local library has to offer. Madison Public Library, for example, has events throughout the week from scrabble to book discussions to reading hours for young children.

Learn about mustard

You've heard about the National Mustard Museum, but you've never visited. Well, now's your chance to learn all you need to know about the condiment, sample some flavors, and cool off indoors.

Go shopping

There are still a few indoor mall options in South Central Wisconsin. Or you can visit an open air mall and duck into every store to cool off a bit.

Visit a museum

There are plenty of museums in the area, and many of them like the Chazen Museum of Art in Madison are free. Or go see dinosaur bones at UW-Madison's geology museum.

Play miniature golf -- inside

Vitense Golfland offers an indoor miniature golf course so you can compete with your family members without sweating.

Finally see that Barbie movie

You've been hearing about it for weeks. It's time to go see the Barbie movie.