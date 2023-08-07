Angel Tang had very little dance experience when she started going to dance socials in Madison. Now it’s hard for her to imagine her life without them.

“When I’m just like out and about and I hear salsa music, I just get this urge to start dancing,” Tang said. “I feel like I’m always seeking these opportunities to go dancing, especially every time I travel to a new city.”

She’s not the only one searching out these dance events. Madison is seeing a sharp uptick in social dances and in the number of people going to them. From Latin dance nights to swing dance socials, it’s not uncommon to find three or four social dance events taking place across the city in a week.

Many dance businesses such as Capitol Social and Madison Ballroom Company said there has been a noticeable spike in attendance at their events in the past few months, even though summer can often be a slower season for indoor activities. So what it is about dance that has attracted so many?

Dance leaders in Madison cite a need for social interaction, physical touch and community, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as a major factor in the rising popularity of social dance events.

“If you think about what people are really looking for, it’s that human connection and the opportunity to express yourself,” said David Olson, co-founder of Midwest Salsa, an organization that hosts local dance events and publicizes dance socials across the Midwest. “A lot of the people who come out are at events multiple nights a week. It’s sort of like an extended family.”

It’s a social thing

For many participants, dance socials have been a great place to make friends. Talissa Chapin started attending social dance events shortly after she moved to Madison from Dallas, and since then, she’s gained a whole community that shares her passion for dance.

“The community itself is very proactive,” she said. “People started inviting me to casual backyard parties where people would dance or sometimes we grab dinner before a social. It’s a great way to make friends.”

Dance socials were not always as accessible in Madison as they are today. Luis Armacanqui founded Capitol Social after the closure of The Cardinal Bar in 2016 (which reopened this year under new ownership). The Cardinal Bar frequently hosted Latin dance nights, so its closure left a significant gap in dance opportunities. Capitol Social hosts a weekly dance social at the dance club Sotto’s, along with a monthly “Sanctuary Community Social” at Grace Episcopal Church on Capitol Square.

“Every other city has socials. But Madison for some reason didn’t have dance socials,” Armacanqui said. “People may really want to try Latin dance, but maybe they don’t want to go to a bar or maybe they don’t want to go to a club.”

Younger demographic

Multiple dance instructors have noticed an uptick in younger Madisonians seeking out dance events. Part of the reason may lie in the inclusive nature of these spaces. Traditionally, much of the language used in partner dance spaces has been focused on gender, but many Madison-area instructors have opted for more gender-neutral language.

“With ballroom dancing, because there’s that leader and follower role, it was always kind of set as gentlemen or ladies having to be in a certain role,” said Samantha Trinidad, owner of Madison Ballroom Company. “When I teach, I always refer to leaders and followers because it’s gender neutral and I tell people they can choose whatever role they want to be in.”

For many dance students such as Angel Tang, having the option to participate in the art form without considering gender roles can feel rather freeing.

“I know so many women here who lead, myself included,” Tang said. “It’s been really liberating and empowering to break that binary.”

Opportunities to learn

With such a variety of dance events and organizations to choose from, it’s fairly easy for someone to find a dance style that is tailored to their interests.

“I think what makes Madison’s dance community special is that there’s lots of opportunity to become invested,” Ian Pozdol said, director of Jumptown Swing Dance. “There’s a music style that’s available for you, and there’s someone who clearly just loves this dance and wants to share with people.”

While picking up dancing as a hobby may seem intimidating, many attendees at dance socials in Madison come in with little to no experience. Regardless of someone’s background, the only thing that most instructors ask is for dancers to come into a space with a willingness to learn.

“There’s often this stigma around people who think, ‘Well, I can’t dance,’” Olson said. “I often remind people, ‘Well, if you have a heartbeat, you have a sense of time.’ So as long as that is still working for you, everybody can dance.”