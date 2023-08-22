The music will play on for two popular outdoor summer concert series this week, despite expected high temperatures.

Jazz at Five, which presents free jazz concerts at the top of State Street on Wednesday evenings in August, will scale back this week’s event because of the forecast, said event director Spencer Stanbery. Only the DB Orchestra will perform Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of State, he said. Originally the show was also to include All That Jazz Band and run from 5 to 8 p.m.

The free Capital City Band concert scheduled for Thursday evening, however, will proceed as planned, said music director Jim Latimer. The outdoor concert, the last of the band’s 55th summer season, will take place at the shelter at Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We will play and urge all to be cautious and do what is necessary,” Latimer said in an email, noting that he is encouraging everyone to stay hydrated. The Capital City Band also performed earlier this summer when air quality alerts triggered by Canadian wildfires caused the cancellation of many other outdoor events.