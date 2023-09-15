Take a road trip this weekend with the 14 South Regional Art Tour, or experience a trippy road at the Willy Street Parade — they’re just two of the region’s many great offerings.
Oakwood Chamber Players: Classical chamber music at 7 p.m. Friday at Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Drive; 7 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Village-University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Road; and 2 p.m. Sunday at Arts + Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St., $20 to $25, Oakwood residents free, oakwoodchamberplayers.com.
“Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B”: A pair of roommates take on mysteries with a feminist bent in this dark comedy from University Theatre, through Sept. 24. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Vilas Hall, Mitchell Theatre, $9 to $26, theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets.
Dixie’s Tupperware Party: Join hilarious Alabama host Dixie Longate and her Tupperware collection for one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in America, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., $35 to $45, overture.org.
Feestet: The Helen Feest Sextet performs at the Play Circle, Memorial Union, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday as part of the DIG Jazz Series, free/donations, feestet.com.
“Sondheim on Sondheim”: Middleton Players Theatre presents the music based on the work of Stephen Sondheim, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Middleton High School Black Box Theater, Middleton, $20 to $30, www.middletonplayers.com/tickets.
Wauktoberfest: Food, beer, music, pumpkin decorating, inflatables for the kids and more, plus TVs on fest grounds for the big games, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Endres Manufacturing Grounds, 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, wauktoberfest.com.
Wo-Zha-Wa Days: It means “fun time” in Ho-Chunk. Celebrate this annual fall festival in downtown Wisconsin Dells Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a flea market, arts and crafts fair, farmers market, live music, 10K and 5K run/walks and a parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, www.wozhawa.com.
14 South Artists Regional Art Tour: Take this self-guided tour of studios and work by 27 artists at 15 locations in Belleville, Blanchardville, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton, Oregon and Stoughton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, map and details at 14southartistsregionalarttour.com.
Trucks and Treasures: Kids and grown-ups can explore city vehicles like a fire truck, front-end loader, squad car and more, and shop at the kids-to-kids garage sale for ages 5-18, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., free, vendor booth $15. Register online at cityofmadison.com/parks/events/TrucksandTreasures.cfm or call 608-266-4711.
Urban Harvest Festival: Join the “Wild Wild West”-themed festival celebrating Urban Triage Farm at the Farley Center, Verona, with music, circus artists, kids’ activities, food vendors and more, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona. Shuttle available hourly from 2312 S. Park St., Madison. Free admission, farleycenter.org, urbantriage.org.
Willy Street Fair: The longtime tradition continues, from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, on the 800 to 1000 blocks of Williamson Street, with music stages, food trucks, vendors and nonprofit booths. Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday. Free admission. Schedule is at willystreetfair.org.
Fair Meadows Open House Days: Usually closed to the public, Madison Audubon’s newest sanctuary located near Milton holds an open house 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Register to visit the environmentally restored, 374-acre property at madisonaudubon.org.
Hill and Valley Auto and Americana Show: Pancake breakfast, arts and crafts from bygone days, food, contests, and more than 100 antique vehicles and engines on display, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, Baer Park, 2620 Church St., Cross Plains. Admission is free; cost to show a car 20 years or older is $10 for first vehicle, $5 for additional vehicles, wicapitalmodeltclub.com.
Hill and Valley Exploration Tour: Explore the vibrant small-farm community of northern Sauk and Richland counties in a celebration of rural living. Food, history, farm produce and more, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 23-24, explorehillandvalley.com.
Driftless Area Art Festival: More than 80 visual artists, a tent filled with youth art, food vendors and six musical acts are part of this 19th annual event in the Driftless Region, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Beauford T. Anderson Park, 101 Church St., Soldiers Grove, driftlessareaartfestival.com.
Viva Mexico Festival: Food, entertainment, exhibits and more from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Car caravan from Madison College South departs at 1 p.m. Admission free, breesestevensfield.com.
Gleam: Art in a New Light: Lighted artworks at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Dress for cool evenings, show up at your assigned time and take a nighttime stroll through Olbrich. Through Oct. 28, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tickets $16, $8 ages 6-12, advance only. Purchase at olbrichgleam.org.
Southern Wisconsin home listings for people who need a lot of living space
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $5,500,000
Chateau on the Bay, this Fusch Architects designed, custom home is modeled after the magnificent country chateau estates of 16th & 17th Century France. Meticulously crafted with incredible attention to detail as evidenced in the period finishes both inside & out. Wrapped in stone, copper gutters & topped with peaked wood shake roof lines and dormers, the grand exterior is reminiscent of the Ile-de-France & Brittany regions of France. Noble entry doors are one of a kind, designed by Pallas Architectural Woodworks in alder wood & flanked by French Quarter natural gas lanterns by Bevolo. Elegant green exterior doors & hardware by the Ateliers Perrault Freres who have created doors for The Louvre in Paris. More than 4 verdant acres with gated drive surround you to provide the ultimate privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $919,900
Welcome to this exquisite 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom sanctuary of comfort, nestled in a serene neighborhood! The heart of the home is the open floor plan that connects the spacious living room, dining area, office, mud room, half bath and kitchen. The kitchen is centered around a remarkable 14 plus-foot island, with quartz countertops providing ample space for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, a separate 11 foot buffet, and access to 4 season porch and deck make this a dream main floor-plan. Upstairs you will find a loft, 2 bedrooms, bath, laundry and main suite. The basement has the 4th bedroom, full bath, and expansive entertaining space with surround sound system. Possibly the best feature of the house is the indoor hardwood gym area, with attached exercise room.
4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $1,190,000
Elegant Custom Designed Hart DeNoble Executive Home on 2.5 Wooded acres in MIDDLETON SCHOOLS. Home boasts over 6000 sq ft w/4 Incredibly Large Bedrooms, Each w/it’s Own Full Bath & Walk-in Closet- Like having your own Private Suite. Spectacular Kitchen w/12 ft Granite Island, Subzero Fridge, Wolf Gas Stove/oven/warming drawer Delighting any Cook. Fantastic Open Floor w/2 Sided Fireplace & walkout to Back Deck overlooking 2.5 Acres. Enjoy Morning Coffee on Screened Porch Off Owner's Ste w/2 Walk-in Closets. Lofted Living Area & 2 Huge Bedrooms Upstairs. Then entertain in Lower Level w/Theatre Rm or Walk out to Backyard & Enjoy a Fire while Listening to the Silence & Tranquil Country Setting & maybe see Wildlife. Also has Huge Office, 4th Bed, Exercise room & More! Great New Amenities in CP
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,200,000
Stately all brick home with rich character and 2.1 acres of stunning mature privacy. Grounds are beautiful with lush flower gardens, bricked gate w/lions and a custom front fountain greeting you at the entrance. Walk-into a vaulted ceiling w/a crystal chandeliers and a formal dining room and office to the side, Expansive kitchen opens to the living room and sitting room overlooking the deck and beautiful back yard. Large walk-in laundry & pantry. Master suite w/fireplace, a walk-in closet and beautiful ensuite bath, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Lower Level finished w/an exercise area, 4th and 5th bdrms, large family room w/walkout to deck, waterfall pond and hot tub., Interior freshly painted, newer appliances, Anderson windows, newer furnace/AC...Minutes to downtown!
5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $839,000
Executive Sanctuary with hilltop acreage near Madison. Rare combination of location, large beautiful home, wooded acreage, breathtaking views and bountiful natural beauty. 15 acres surrounded by nature and peaceful seclusion. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 4,000 sq feet of space. Office spaces for work from home. 10 minutes to Madison, 30 minutes to Janesville and an hour to Milwaukee. Adjacent to DNR land and no visible neighbors. Very private while close to the city
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $939,900
Luxury at it's finest. Former Parade Home is absolutely gorgeous & fully equipped w/ features, which will bring ease & pleasure to your day to day living. Located in the highly desirable Kilkenny Subdivision, within the Waunakee School District, close to the park, walking path & pool. Amenities of Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, Dane County Reg'l Airport & UW Madison are close by. Gourmet eat in kitchen, double oven, Wolf gas stove, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, granite counter tops, cherry cabinetry, & walk in pantry welcome the Chef in you! Also, a Butler's Pantry, wine fridge, double sided FP, on main flr, makes entertaining easy. Den or Office? You decide. French doors open to this light filled space. Upper level w/ huge primary w/FP, immense walk-in closet, jetted tub, shower & double vanity.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $739,900
Hawks Ridge conveniency w/exceptional features & attention to detail makes this home the pinnacle of luxury living. The hickory floors exude elegance & durability complementing the remodeled kitchen w/stunning granite island & custom lighting. The inviting ambiance is enhanced by the beautiful gas fireplace w/builtin bookcases. Every corner of this residence conveys style & charm w/features such as main flr office complete w/French doors & sitting area, oversized timeless white colonial trim & lightfilled dining space. Primary suite is a true sanctuary with double door entry, oval tray ceiling & relaxing spacious ensuite. Walkout LL w/wetbar, rec room & exercise room transcends expectations while the right sized yard, maintenance free deck & finished garage makes for carefree living.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $785,000
Step into luxury with this 2019 custom-built gem, boasting 5+ beds & 3.5 baths across 4,300 sq. ft. Your private oasis features a gazebo, patio, fire pit, & in-ground hot tub. Inside, culinary enthusiasts unite in the gourmet kitchen sweetened with heated flooring. The lavish primary suite boasts a spa-like ensuite, double vanities, a serene soaking tub, custom tile & spacious closet. 1 more 1st floor bedroom perfect for an in-law suite or flex space. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, a flex room, & an oversized home theater/game room offer endless entertainment. Top-rated DeForest Schools & City of Madison's conveniences are at your doorstep. Don't miss this chance to make this exquisite property your dream home, where indulgence & comfort unite seamlessly!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,485,000
Showings start 7/27 @ 5pm. Absolutely Stunning Custom Two Story Home sitting on over a half acre private wooded lot! Main floor offers Gourmet Kitchen with new sub zero refrigerator/freezer & Cove dishwasher. Spacious two Story great room w/gas FP, office, den, craft room ,laundry, & mudroom. Amazing Screened in porch with wood burning fireplace, over looking patios, & fire pit. Main floor primary suite w/ private patio. 2 staircases to upper level. 3 large bedrooms and loft upstairs. 2 bedrooms connected by jack & jill bath, 1 w/private ensuite. Huge exposed walk out LL offers rec room w/gas FP, exercise room, Bar, game room, theater, 5th bedroom & bath. Very large 3 car garage with extra storage, & staircase to LL. Multiple zones with two HVAC units. Lower Westport Taxes.
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $998,500
Stunning, one of a kind, 2017 parade home awaits in the desirable Kilkenny Farms! Upon entry to this 5 bed, 3.5 bath ranch be delighted by the sprawling floor plan w/ office, formal dining, laundry & mudroom w/ built-ins & cozy gas fp. Cooking is a breeze in the chef’s kitchen w/ high end apps, granite breakfast bar/island, walk-in pantry, butlers station & more! 3 main lvl bedrooms incld. Owners suite w/ his & hers closets, full bath w/ walk-in tile shower & private access to screened in porch. Finished & exposed LL is an entertainer's dream w/ full wet bar, family/rec area, & own exercise room. 2 addl. beds & full bath round out the lower lvl. Screened in porch w/ another gas fp & walk-out to the grilling deck! Too many features to list, see docs for more info!!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $699,900
Impressive Waunakee home in sought after Savannah Village, with TONS of privacy, backing to Hanover Park (w/sport courts & playground) & near the neighborhood pool! Main lvl offers 2 main living areas (1 w/new carpet) gas FP, formal dining, office, laundry/mud rm & stunning/recently added 3-season porch w/cozy log burning FP & shiplap. Kitchen boasts custom hickory cabinets, granite tops and SS apps. 4 UL bedrooms with impressive primary suite complete w/ WIC, luxurious bath w/soaking tub, double vanity & walk-in shower. Finished lower level w/ rec room, wet bar, full bath & bonus room + ample storage unfinished space. 3 car-attached garage, extra deep for all your needs! Mature landscaping, fenced-in garden & in a prime location across from path that leads to elementary school.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,290,000
Nestled in the heart of Blackhawk neighborhood, this stunning home is a true masterpiece. From the moment you step in, you'll be greeted by a breathtaking entry with a handcrafted curved staircase. The home boasts cathedral ceilings, arched doorways, natural light, 5 fireplaces, wood floors, 2 laundry rooms, and a movie room. The kitchen is a chef's dream with top-of-the-line appliances and ample counter space. Enjoy the butler’s pantry leading into the formal dining room. Relax in the living room with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. Retire to the master suite and enjoy the warmth of the fireplace. The en suite bathroom is a true oasis with a deep soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and spacious walk-in closet. Quality, craftsmanship, and style at its best. Motivated Seller!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $975,000
Welcome to the charming country estate ideally located just from the state Capitol. Magnificent property offers a peaceful & serene atmosphere w/ zoned "open space" across the fields perfect for those seeking a tranquil getaway from the hustle & bustle of city life. With 5500 sqft of living space this beautiful house features 5 spacious bedrms & 5.5 bathrms (5 bathtubs, 5 showers), providing ample space. Each room is uniquely designed w/ private baths w/ whirlpool jetted tubs & cozy fireplaces. The property boasts many amenities including a lounge, library, dining room, theater room, wine cellar, laundry on both floors, & outdoor sitting areas including a temperature controlled gazebo. Option to have hens, horses, & sheep on the neighboring property. Oversized 20x40 garage. VRBO potential!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $3,900,000
This home is a showstopper! Nearly 100 feet of level, gradual sand bottom frontage. The views from the patio are breathtaking and the house takes full advantage with all of the windows. Ideal for entertaining with a built-in Teppanyaki grill, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances in the kitchen, both formal and informal dining spaces, cozy living room area with Napoleon fireplace, spacious game room and theater room on the first floor. Second floor offers 3 ensuites. Owner suite with 2nd laundry room, steam shower, copper soaking tub, large walk-in closet and private balcony. This home has many extras including an elevator, slide and green roof over the 3+ car garage. Half acre lot with permeable driveway, and patio pavers.
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $4,000
Fabulous 2-story home Available for rent in Seminole Hills, Fitchburg!! One of the largest lots with lined with low meaintennace perennials and fruite trees + veggie garden. Total of 4257 sqft living space; 4 bedrooms upstairs; 4 full baths, 2 fireplaces, 3 car garages, finished Walk-out basement boasts a bedroom, a full bath, spacious living room & large flex room; one of the unique kind of houses hard to find on the rental market. Must see to appreciate it more.
5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $824,000
Exquisite Entertainers Paradise. Spectacular Spacious 5 Bedroom, boosts main floor Primary suite. Stunning sun glistened 2 story Great Room w/ a fireplace focal point. Kitchen is a cooks delight, plentiful maple cabinets & brilliant solid surface countertop, double refrigerator, adjoining Dinette bar, wine cooler & beverage refrig. Decadent Formal Dining. Cozy Sun Rm fireplace, enjoy the screened in porch. Incredible entertaining on the massive outdoor deck/patio, with hot tub & firepit, surrounded by gorgeous Arbor Vitae for privacy. Second floor w/2 bedrms, double sink bath, nice study area. Impressive Lower Level Level 2bdrm /office/workout room, bath, pool rm, & bar. Huge 3-4 car gar. w/basement steps. Park across street Distinctively Spectacular!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $998,500
Epitome of luxury in Kilkenny Farms! Built by Parade of Homes builder Classic Custom Homes, you will instantly recognize the upscale finishes and unique details across this home that backs up to a quiet greenspace. You’ll adore the features: soaring vaulted ceilings, custom Amish cabinetry/mudroom storage lockers, granite counters, gorgeous hardwood floors, dual zoned HVAC, and so much more! An open main floor plan allows for wonderful sightlines across the kitchen, dining & sunroom areas. The owner's retreat offers a distinctive tray ceiling, generous walk-in closet, and private bath w/ dual sinks & custom tiled shower. Walkout, finished lower level has room for everyone & everything, including a wet bar, enormous theater room, and a large hot tub & firepit! WOW!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,200,000
Nestled in the coveted Kilkenny Farms neighborhood of Waunakee, this former parade-winning home is a true masterpiece of design. Bright and inviting, the open floor plan is complemented by soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, and meticulous attention to detail at every turn. Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and professional-grade appliances harmonize seamlessly, while the spacious island and dedicated beverage bar enhance both functionality and style. Retreat to the luxurious master suite, where relaxation knows no bounds. Complete with not one, but two closet/bath en-suites! The fenced backyard, boasts a generous patio and an atmosphere of privacy, with no neighbors in sight. Award-winning craftsmanship & upscale finishes await make this the perfect dream home.
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,240,000
RARE FIND! Here's your chance to own a one of a kind home with unobstructed views of Blue Mounds! Located in one of Middleton's premier neighborhoods, Glacier's End. Close to the Ice Age Trail, Hawk's landing, University Ridge and Epic. Gourmet kitchen with Viking range and double ovens, custom cabinetry, skylight bringing abundant light, walk-in pantry and spacious center island. Three natural stone fireplaces. Vaulted great room with wall of windows, formal dining room and sunroom. Main level Primary suite with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Custom Children's playhouse or "Me shed." Drink your coffee on the sprawling front porch and watch the gorgeous western sunsets over Blue Mounds from the paved back patio. Don't miss this custom Keuler Construction home! Middleton Schools.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,555,000
2023 parade home by Marten Building & Design in Windsor Gardens. Check out the video tour! Primary bedroom located on main level for easy access & privacy, en-suite bathroom has a large custom tiled walk-in shower and two vanities. Gorgeous kitchen with a huge island with a breakfast bar, and a spacious pantry. You will love having coffee in the 3-season screen porch, and grilling on the attached spacious deck. Garage features zero-step entry and 2nd set of stairs to the lower level, which has a 2nd gas fireplace, vault, and a full wet bar with gorgeous black walnut cabinetry. Oversized 3 panel patio doors let in a ton of natural light.The full walk-out leads to a beautifully landscaped backyard and a private poured patio with stamped concrete and a built-in wood burning fire pit.
4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $1,800,000
Perfectly placed high on a hill w/ priceless views, sunsets & sounds of silence surrounded by just shy of 40 acres. Dramatically designed by Sieger Architects. Main level enters to the wall of windows in the richly detailed great room. Long hallway offers art display lighting & wood floors w/ inlayed design. Updated conversation area kitchen open to family rm w/ a 2 sided fireplace. Very special octagon formal dining rm. 2nd bdrm has attached bath, office/study/4th bdrm has Jack and Jill bath shared w/ 3rd bdrm. Primary bedroom suite w/ fireplace & access to workout/sunroom w/ a spiral staircase down to the entertainment level that offers hot tub, theater room, handsome knotty hickory floors, fireplace, 9 stool wet bar, and bathroom with separate Steam Spa, 2 bonus rooms & cedar closet
5 Bedroom Home in McFarland - $870,000
McFarland Schools and the much sought after Highland Oaks subdivision! Executive 5 bdrm home features a main floor primary suite, soaring ceilings & tons of light in the grand living room, perfect kitchen for everyone to gather & if needed, overflow to the screened-in porch. From the stone patio with the smokeless firepit you can watch the activity on the 30' x 44' SportCourt - BB or regulation pickleball (incl containment fence) plus you have the ability to make it an ice rink in the winter! This home offers a great LL for entertaining with a wet bar, pool table, shuffleboard table & the 5th bdrm w/ full bath. Heated 3 car garage, fenced yard, all new carpet in Aug 2023...too much more to mention!