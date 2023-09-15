Take a road trip this weekend with the 14 South Regional Art Tour, or experience a trippy road at the Willy Street Parade — they’re just two of the region’s many great offerings.

Oakwood Chamber Players: Classical chamber music at 7 p.m. Friday at Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Drive; 7 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Village-University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Road; and 2 p.m. Sunday at Arts + Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St., $20 to $25, Oakwood residents free, oakwoodchamberplayers.com.

“Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B”: A pair of roommates take on mysteries with a feminist bent in this dark comedy from University Theatre, through Sept. 24. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Vilas Hall, Mitchell Theatre, $9 to $26, theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party: Join hilarious Alabama host Dixie Longate and her Tupperware collection for one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in America, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., $35 to $45, overture.org.

Feestet: The Helen Feest Sextet performs at the Play Circle, Memorial Union, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday as part of the DIG Jazz Series, free/donations, feestet.com.

“Sondheim on Sondheim”: Middleton Players Theatre presents the music based on the work of Stephen Sondheim, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Middleton High School Black Box Theater, Middleton, $20 to $30, www.middletonplayers.com/tickets.

Wauktoberfest: Food, beer, music, pumpkin decorating, inflatables for the kids and more, plus TVs on fest grounds for the big games, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Endres Manufacturing Grounds, 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, wauktoberfest.com.

Wo-Zha-Wa Days: It means “fun time” in Ho-Chunk. Celebrate this annual fall festival in downtown Wisconsin Dells Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a flea market, arts and crafts fair, farmers market, live music, 10K and 5K run/walks and a parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, www.wozhawa.com.

14 South Artists Regional Art Tour: Take this self-guided tour of studios and work by 27 artists at 15 locations in Belleville, Blanchardville, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton, Oregon and Stoughton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, map and details at 14southartistsregionalarttour.com.

Trucks and Treasures: Kids and grown-ups can explore city vehicles like a fire truck, front-end loader, squad car and more, and shop at the kids-to-kids garage sale for ages 5-18, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., free, vendor booth $15. Register online at cityofmadison.com/parks/events/TrucksandTreasures.cfm or call 608-266-4711.

Urban Harvest Festival: Join the “Wild Wild West”-themed festival celebrating Urban Triage Farm at the Farley Center, Verona, with music, circus artists, kids’ activities, food vendors and more, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona. Shuttle available hourly from 2312 S. Park St., Madison. Free admission, farleycenter.org, urbantriage.org.

Willy Street Fair: The longtime tradition continues, from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, on the 800 to 1000 blocks of Williamson Street, with music stages, food trucks, vendors and nonprofit booths. Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday. Free admission. Schedule is at willystreetfair.org.

Fair Meadows Open House Days: Usually closed to the public, Madison Audubon’s newest sanctuary located near Milton holds an open house 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Register to visit the environmentally restored, 374-acre property at madisonaudubon.org.

Hill and Valley Auto and Americana Show: Pancake breakfast, arts and crafts from bygone days, food, contests, and more than 100 antique vehicles and engines on display, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, Baer Park, 2620 Church St., Cross Plains. Admission is free; cost to show a car 20 years or older is $10 for first vehicle, $5 for additional vehicles, wicapitalmodeltclub.com.

Hill and Valley Exploration Tour: Explore the vibrant small-farm community of northern Sauk and Richland counties in a celebration of rural living. Food, history, farm produce and more, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 23-24, explorehillandvalley.com.

Driftless Area Art Festival: More than 80 visual artists, a tent filled with youth art, food vendors and six musical acts are part of this 19th annual event in the Driftless Region, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Beauford T. Anderson Park, 101 Church St., Soldiers Grove, driftlessareaartfestival.com.

Viva Mexico Festival: Food, entertainment, exhibits and more from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. Car caravan from Madison College South departs at 1 p.m. Admission free, breesestevensfield.com.

Gleam: Art in a New Light: Lighted artworks at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Dress for cool evenings, show up at your assigned time and take a nighttime stroll through Olbrich. Through Oct. 28, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tickets $16, $8 ages 6-12, advance only. Purchase at olbrichgleam.org.