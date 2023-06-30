Due to Madison's continued poor air quality, Live on King with Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press is moving indoors Friday to The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St, said a spokesperson for FPC Live, which runs the Majestic Theatre.

The Majestic hosts the free live outdoor music series, most recently on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. The event will remain free.

The Chicago band is known for its three-part harmonies and extravagant light show.

The polluted air that's moved into the area this week is being caused by Canadian wildfire smoke, but forecasters say the situation will likely improve by the weekend.

The state Department of Natural Resources' air quality advisory was due to lift Thursday. But on Wednesday, monitors in Madison recorded "very unhealthy" air quality index readings. The numbers were still in the "very unhealthy" zone Thursday morning, but by later in the day had been upgraded to "unhealthy," according to the DNR.

An air quality advisory is in effect through noon on Friday for most of Wisconsin.

Live on King, originally known as Live on King Street, and held on King Street, has been taking place since 2011, but was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled again in 2021 because of logistics.

In 2022, the series moved to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a wider street that allows for bigger crowds.

